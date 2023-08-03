9 Things to Do Before EA FC 24 Arrives

The EA FC 24 release date is inching closer and there are some steps prospective buyers, and those who have already pre-ordered, should take before the game arrives.

EA FC 24 is the Electronic Arts’ next-installment in its long-running soccer sim and the game is slated to hit Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, and Nintendo Switch on September 29th.

With pre-orders live and the release date just weeks away, you might be thinking about putting in a pre-order. A lot of people already have.

If you’re planning to play EA FC 24 later this year, allow us to take you through some tips and tricks that will help you prepare for the game’s arrival.

Decide If You Want to Pre-Order

You might be tempted to pre-order a copy of EA FC 24 right now. While it might sound like a good idea, there are some reasons why you might want to hold out.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through the best reasons to pre-order EA FC 24 and the best reasons to put your credit card away and wait.

If you’re on the fence right now, head over to our guide and see if it can’t help you make a decision today.

Buy the Right EA FC 24 Edition

If you do decide to pre-order EA FC 24, you’ll want to pick the edition that fits your interest level and budget.

There are currently three versions of the game up for pre-order and they have differences you should be aware of.

The standard edition is the cheapest version of the game, but it comes with the least amount of content. There’s an Ultimate edition that costs more, but gives you more in-game items and an early release date. And there’s also an EA Play Pro edition for those who subscribe to EA Play Pro.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through the pros and cons of the standard and Ultimate editions and it should help you decide which one is right for you, or the person you’re buying the game for.

Check Your Pre-Order

If you pre-order EA FC 24, make sure you keep an eye on your order as push toward the game’s release date. Periodically checking on your order will help you avoid headaches.

If you order a physical copy of the game, you’ll want to make sure your delivery information is up-to-date. If you recently moved to a new home, you may have forgotten to update your shipping address.

You’ll also want to make sure all of your payment information is correct so you don’t hit any snags when the retailer charges your credit card. Most retailers charge you right away, but some charge when an item is preparing to ship.

Buy an External Hard Drive

EA FC 24 probably won’t require a massive download, but it will still command a pretty good chunk of space on your platform’s storage. EA will continually update the game and those patches will also require space on your storage.

If you’re rocking an older console with a limited amount of space, and/or you don’t like deleting files to make room for new games, you might want to invest in an external hard drive.

The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is one of our favorites and you’ll also want to check out the WD My Passport 4TB.

Search for EA FC 24 Deals

Before you pre-order a copy of the game, make sure you hunt for deals.

We’ve already discovered several EA FC 24 deals that might entice you to pre-order the game. Head on over to our guide to find out how to save money or get bonus cash with your order.

You’ll want to monitor sites like Slickdeals for EA FC 24 deals.

Follow EA FC

If you’re extremely interested in the game and its release, make sure you follow the EA FC Twitter account for the latest information about its release.

Consider Upgrading Your Console

If you’re still rocking an original Xbox One or PlayStation 4, you might want to look into buying an Xbox Series X or PS5. EA FC 24 will run and look the best on current-generation platforms.

There are also a bunch of features that are exclusive to the current-generation platforms. For instance, Hypermotion V is only coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Windows.

Dig Into the PC Requirements

If you’re planning to play the game on a Windows PC, make sure you dig into the official requirements.

EA’s released the minimum and recommended EA FC 24 PC requirements and you’ll want to compare them to your computer’s specifications to ensure they meet them and the game will perform to your liking.

EA FC 24 Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 – 64-Bit

Windows 10 – 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K @ 3.50GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHZ

Intel Core i5-6600K @ 3.50GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHZ Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

EA FC 24 Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 – 64-Bit

Windows 10 – 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.40GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X @ 3.7 GHZ

Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.40GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X @ 3.7 GHZ Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD RX 5600 XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD RX 5600 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

If your PC doesn’t meet the minimum requirements, EA FC 24 will run terribly or won’t run at all. So if you’ve got an aging PC, and you want to play this game, check before you buy.

Preload EA FC 24

If you want to play EA FC 24 ASAP, you’ll probably want to buy a digital copy as this will allow you to preload the game files before the release date.

If you pre-order a digital copy of EA FC 2K24, you can preload and start playing as soon as the game unlocks on September 29th. So if you live in a western time zone, you’ll be able to start playing on September 28th.

We haven’t heard about any midnight launch events this year so if you pre-order a physical copy of the game you’ll be able to start playing the morning, afternoon, or night of September 29th. That may not be ideal for some of you.