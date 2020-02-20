11 Best iPad Pro Accessories in 2020

Do you want to fully outfit your new iPad Pro? Here are the best iPad Pro accessories that you can buy. Whether you are using your new iPad Pro as a full-on tablet or trying to replace your laptop with it, you’ll want to invest in a few essential accessories.

With a USB C connection, no headphone jack and a new design, outfitting your iPad Pro may prove costly. The nice part is, you don’t need to buy all of these at once. If you’re anything like us, you’ll pick up a few of these items to get started and then discover what else you need as you use the iPad Pro more and more.

Thanks to the USB C connection you don’t need to buy dongles direct from Apple. In many cases, you can plug directly into the iPad Pro. There are still some catches, so you may end up needing to invest in some third-party adapters and dongles. If you are buying a cable that hasn’t been tested, make sure you try it out right away in case you need to exchange it.

Here are our favorite iPad Pro accessories;

Apple Pencil 2 – $119.99

iPad Pro Stand – $9.99

iPad Pro Case or Skin – $18.99 and Up

Brydge Pro – $149 to $169

AirPods or AirPods Pro- $159

Spare USB C Cable – $$5.99

USB C to Lightning Cable – $34.95

USB C to Micro USB – $7.99

USB C to SD Card Adapter – $14.99

USB C to Headphone Adapter – $9.00

HyperDrive iPad Pro Dock – $89.99

