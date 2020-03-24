15 Best Racing Games for Android

In this guide we’ve gathered a list of the best racing games for Android available in 2020. Fun games that’ll have you flying down winding roads, drag racing, drifting and using high-octane NOS boost to curb your need for speed. Racing games are some of the most popular mobile games because they’re fun, easy to play and have the best graphics.

We have ultra-realistic car racing, casual arcade fun, or even turbo-boosted watercraft. If you’re bored with battle royale games or stuck at home, try one of these racing apps. Our racing games are fun, some are free, and a few even work without WiFi. Download one from our list below.

These Android racing games will keep you busy for hours and on the edge of your seat. We’re starting with Asphalt 8: Airborne, as it’s still my favorite all-around game for Android. However, Asphalt 9: Legends is pretty amazing too. Here’s a quick list for those interested. Then, more details and download links are in the slideshow below.

Best Racing Games for Android in 2020

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Driver Speedboat Paradise

CSR Racing 2

Hot Wheels: Race Off

Beach Buggy Blitz

Extreme Car Driving Simulator

Traffic Racer

Real Racing 3

Furious 8: Drag Racing

Need for Speed: No Limits

GRID Autosport

Asphalt Extreme

Drag Racing

Red Bull Air Race 2

Horizon Chase

There are hundreds of games available from the Google Play Store, so finding the best ones is a challenge. And while some are decent, many of them are poor copies of others and not worth the time it’ll take to download. Instead of wasting your time, data, or money, download one of these 15 and we guarantee you’ll have fun.

In closing, these are some of the most visually stunning, exciting, best, or just outright fun high-octane racing games on Android. You might find an old game or two on the list, but that only means that they’re still great all these years later.

We also recommend buying a portable battery charger or power pack, that way you can keep playing without worrying about a dead phone battery. Then, stay tuned for more games throughout 2020.