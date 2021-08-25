10 Things to Do Before the Call of Duty Vanguard Release Date

If you’ve pre-ordered Call of Duty: Vanguard, or you’re thinking about buying a copy, there are some things you should do before the game arrives later on this year.

Activision and Sledgehammer have confirmed the next entry into the long-running Call of Duty series and Call of Duty: Vanguard is heading to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC in November.

Now that the game’s been confirmed and the release date revealed, retailers are currently taking Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-orders ahead of its release this fall.

There are three versions of Call of Duty: Vanguard on sale. There’s a standard edition, a Cross-Gen Bundle, and a rather expensive Ultimate Edition that comes with a bunch of extras.

With pre-orders live and the Call of Duty: Vanguard release date just a few weeks away, you’ll want to start prepping for its arrival. In this guide we’ll take you through a few tips that will help prospective buyers and those who do decide to pre-order the game.

Decide If You Want to Pre-Order Call of Duty: Vanguard

You might be tempted to buy Call of Duty: Vanguard right now, but there are some great reasons to wait a few days, weeks, or longer.

We’ve released a guide that will take you through the best reasons to, and not to, pre-order a copy right now. It’s worth a look if you’re currently on the fence about buying a copy.

Go through our guide, and others if you need to, and decide if the game is worth the money. Remember, most retailers allow you to cancel a pre-order, free-of-charge, before the game ships.

There are also some retailers that will charge you immediately, Sony being one of them. Keep that in mind if you aren’t prepared to pay up right now.

Buy the Right Call of Duty: Vanguard Edition

Again, there are three different versions of the Call of Duty: Vanguard. And while most people will probably want to go with a standard copy or the Cross-Gen Bundle, the Ultimate Edition does have some appeal.

If you aren’t sure which one to buy, take a look at our guide that goes over the Call of Duty: Vanguard editions in more detail. It will take you through each of them and make some recommendations.

Keep Tabs on Your Order

If you do decide to pre-order, make sure you keep an eye on your order as we push into the fall. This will help you avoid headaches comes November.

Make sure your delivery information is up-to-date. If you recently moved, you may have forgotten to change your address. You’ll also want to make sure your payment information is correct in the buildup to the game’s launch.

Upgrade Your Console

If you’ve still got an original Xbox One or PlayStation 4, and you own a 4K television, you might want to look into buying an Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S.

If you want the best possible Call of Duty: Vanguard experience on console, you’ll want the best possible machine. The Xbox Series X and PS5 are still hard to find, but if you manage to find one in stock, you might want to consider making the move.

Buy a Hard Drive

Call of Duty: Vanguard will almost certainly require a huge download.

If you’ve already got a huge internal and/or external hard drive, you should be good to go. However, if you’re rocking an older console with a limited amount of space and/or you aren’t in possession of an external hard drive, you might want to invest in additional storage.

The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is still one of our favorites, but it’s a little pricey. If you don’t want to spend that much, we recommend taking a look at the WD My Passport 4TB.

Look for Call of Duty: Vanguard Deals

If you don’t want to pay full price for a copy of the game, make sure you keep your eyes out for deals as we push toward the release date.

There aren’t a ton of Call of Duty: Vanguard deals out there right now, but we could potentially see some $5-10 price cuts as we approach the release. Shop around before you commit to paying full price.

Follow Call of Duty

If you’re interested in the game, make sure you follow Activision’s Call of Duty Twitter account for the latest info about the game, contests, and more.

Try the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

Activision and Sledgehammer will launch a Call of Duty: Vanguard beta in September. It’s an open beta which means anyone will be able to try the game before it’s officially released. If you pre-order a copy you do get early access to the open beta.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta will be crucial if you’re on the fence about buying the game because you’ll get a feel for the combat, movement, and more.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Pre-Load

If you pre-order the digital version of Call of Duty: Vanguard you’ll be able to pre-load the game ahead of its release date in November.

Pre-loading will let you play the game the second it unlocks on November 5th or on November 4th if you live in a western time zone.

We expect pre-loading to open up a few days before the release date.

Try Other Call of Duty Games

You don’t need to play other Call of Duty games or Warzone to enjoy Call of Duty: Vanguard, but now is a great time to jump into one of the current, or older versions, if you’ve never played before or if you haven’t played Call of Duty in awhile.

Just like the open beta, playing these games might help you decide if Call of Duty: Vanguard is worth buying. Warzone is free and you should be able to find deals on other Call of Duty titles. If you can’t, see if you can borrow a copy from a friend.

Vanguard will obviously be different than previous titles, but it will utilize a lot of the core elements Call of Duty games are known for.

If you don’t enjoy the combat, or the various game modes, you might want to spend your money elsewhere.

