10 Reasons to Buy the Xbox One in 2020 & 3 Reasons To Skip It

The Xbox One S and Xbox One X are great gaming consoles to buy in 2020, but you may be tempted to wait for the next Xbox or switch to the PS4 Pro.

If you are facing a lockdown and extended time inside, it’s a very good time to buy an Xbox One S or Xbox One X.

The Xbox One is available on Amazon, but delivery dates are slipping. You can also buy one at Best Buy for in-store pickup in an hour, and you can still pick a console up at GameStop or Walmart.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Microsoft offers a lot of awesome features in the Xbox One S and Xbox One X that allow you to game with HDR on both consoles and loads of power so you can game in 4K on the Xbox One X.

In 2020 you can buy the Xbox One S for $231 and the Xbox One X for $349, both of which offer a lot of value and fun. Even with Black Friday behind us, there are are a number of Xbox One S and Xbox One X deals that last through the holiday shopping season. This includes the Xbox One S All Digital for $149

If you are thinking about buying the Xbox One we have the reasons you should take the plunge and the reasons you should look at PS4 or PC Gaming instead. While you may wait for the Xbox Series X,

The Xbox One is almost six years old, but thanks to massive updates the system is still fresh and there are loads of games to play and accessories to upgrade your gaming experience.

Frankly, this is the best time to buy the Xbox One, with only a few reasons to skip it.