How to Download NBA 2K22

The NBA 2K22 release date is just hours away and that means Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch owners should start prepping for the download.

2K’s latest entry in the NBA 2K series, NBA 2K22, hits last-generation and current-generation consoles on September 10th. It also hits Windows PC the same day.

With anticipation mounting, console and PC owners are starting to plan for the game’s arrival. With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about the NBA 2K22 download.

From the pre-load to the potential download time for your console, our guide will help you prepare for the game’s release later on this week.

NBA 2K22 Preload

There are some great reasons to think about pre-ordering NBA 2K22. You’ll net yourself some nice bonuses and if you buy a digital copy, you can download the game before the release date. This will allow you to play right when the game unlocks on Friday.

While you can download the full game file on your console, you won’t be able to start playing until the game unlocks on September 10th.

NBA 2K22 will unlock at Midnight Eastern on Friday and that means those of you in western time zones will be able to start playing it on September 9th.

How Long Will NBA 2K22 Take to Download?

According to Microsoft and Sony, the approximate size of NBA 2K22 will vary based on console. For instance, the PS5 NBA 2K22 download is well over 100GB which means it’s going to take quite a bit of time to complete.

NBA 2K22 for Nintendo Switch will be much smaller. Nintendo lists it as being 45.2GB in size.

If you’re running out of space on your internal storage, now would be a good time to comb through your data and delete files and games you no longer need.

If you’re running out of space and you don’t want to delete files, you should think about investing in an external hard drive for your console. Samsung’s T5 Portable SSD is still one of our favorites and the WD My Passport 2TB is a solid budget option.

If you’re planning to download a digital copy of the game, you might have to wait awhile.

Mileage will vary based on connection speed, but a 100+GB download could take over an hour for some of you. For others, it could take multiple hours, especially if you’re trying to download the game during peak hours.

If you’re curious how long the NBA 2K22 download might take, you can use this handy tool to get a read on how long the download might take to finish up. It might not be exact, but it will help you plan ahead and set realistic expectations.

You might want to run a wired cable to your console for the duration of the download. This will help keep the download speed fast and stable.

If you’re tired of dealing with slow download speeds, you might want to upgrade your router. If you’re interested, take a look at the TP-Link Archer AC4000 or Netgear’s Nighthawk AX4 RAX40.

How to Download NBA 2K22 on Xbox

There are a couple of ways to start the installation process on an Xbox.

The first way is to turn on your Xbox, head to the Store, and search for “NBA 2K22.” You should then see the game’s various editions.

If you haven’t pre-ordered, you’ll want to select NBA 2K22 edition you want to buy and purchase the game to start the download process.

If you won’t be home, you can still download the game and have it ready to go when you return. Here’s how to do that.

First, make sure your Xbox has an internet connection. You’ll also need to enable the Always Connected power option in your Xbox settings. Always Connected means your Xbox goes to sleep instead of turning off.

After you’ve done that, follow these instructions:

Go to Xbox.com in your web browser.

Click on the Sign In link in the top-right corner. For this to work you must use the same Microsoft Account that’s connected to your Xbox Live gamertag and Xbox.

link in the top-right corner. For this to work you must use the same Microsoft Account that’s connected to your Xbox Live gamertag and Xbox. Type NBA 2K22 into the search box in the top-right corner of your screen.

into the search box in the corner of your screen. Click the blue “Pre-Order” or “Get” button.

You can also use Microsoft’s Xbox application on your phone or tablet to initiate the download process. Tap on the Magnifying Glass in the toolbar, search for “NBA 2K22,” choose your version of the game, and tap the green “Download to Console” button.

If for some reason your console doesn’t download new games and game updates when it’s sleeping, you’ll need to manually download NBA 2K22 whenever you get back home.

How to Download NBA 2K22 on PlayStation

If you’ll be playing NBA 2K22 on a PlayStation, here’s how you’ll download it.

If you’re at home, turn on your PlayStation and head into the Store. The easiest way to find the game is via a search for “NBA 2K22.”

If you won’t be home, you’ll need to find a device with internet connectivity and visit the PlayStation Store in a browser. Your PlayStation will also need to have Automatic Downloads enabled.

Here’s what you need to do in order to download NBA 2K22 remotely:

Go to Store.PlayStation.com in your browser.

Click Sign In in the top-right corner of the screen. For this to work, this account needs to match the account you use on your PlayStation.

in the top-right corner of the screen. For this to work, this account needs to match the account you use on your PlayStation. Use the search box to look for NBA 2K22 .

. Click on Add to Cart and complete the checkout process.

You can also use Sony’s PS app on your phone or tablet to initiate the download process. Tap on the Store icon in the toolbar, find NBA 2K22, choose your version of the game, and tap the “Pre-Order” button.

Once you’re at home, you’ll want to look for NBA 2K22 in your collection of games. If for some reason it’s not there, you’ll need to manually start the download and wait for it to finish.

How to Download NBA 2K2 on Nintendo Switch

If you’ll be playing the game on a Nintendo Switch, here’s what you’ll need to do.

If you’re near your Switch, head into the Nintendo eShop, search for “NBA 2K22,” find the game, and initiate the download.

If you aren’t near your Switch, you can snag the game from your phone or laptop. Here’s how to do that:

Go to Nintendo.com in your browser.

In the search bar at the very top of the page, type in NBA 2K22 .

. Once you’re on the game page, find the red box that says “ Pre-order ” and select it.

” and select it. When prompted, enter the account information associated with your Switch.

Once you do that, the download should begin automatically.

