How to Install iOS 17 Now

Here is a quick guide on how to find iOS 17 and install it now if you don’t want to wait for Apple to send you a push notification that it’s ready. Apple’s iOS 17 launched Monday, but the company didn’t send out push notifications to users.

Before you start installing iOS 17, you should make sure your iPhone is backed up and charged.

1. Go to Settings

Launch the Settings app from the home screen and select “General.”

2. Software Update

At the top of the next screen, select “Software Update.”

3. Select Upgrade to iOS 17

If your software is up to date you will see a notice stating exactly that. If it’s been a while since you updated you’ll see and option to update to the latest version of iOS 16. Skip that and select “Upgrade to iOS 17 from the bottom of the screen.

4. Download and Install iOS 17

The next screen gives a short description of iOS 17’s new features and a link to more details about the update. Most users can just skip this. Go to the bottom of this screen and tap on “Download and Install.”

At this point, you will need to enter your passcode and agree to Apple’s legal terms and conditions. After that, the download and install processes will begin. How long that takes will of course depend on your internet connection. You can read our guide to how long it takes to install iOS 17 here.

