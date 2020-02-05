iOS 12.4.5 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Apple’s new iOS 12.4.5 update is causing issues for some iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch owners

iOS 12.4.5 is a tiny update, but some people are running into big problems after installing the latest version of iOS 12.

iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users are dealing with installation issues, abnormal battery drain, lag, connectivity issues, and problems with Touch ID. These are all common iOS problems and most of them can be fixed in minutes.

In this guide to iOS 12, iOS 12.0.1, iOS 12.1, iOS 12.1.1, iOS 12.1.2, iOS 12.1.3, iOS 12.1.4, iOS 12.2, iOS 12.3, iOS 12.3.1, iOS 12.3.2, iOS 12.4, iOS 12.4.1, iOS 12.4.2, iOS 12.4.3, iOS 12.4.4, and iOS 12.4.5 problems we’ll take you through the most glaring issues.

Our walkthrough will also show you where to find potential fixes for the most common iOS 12.4.5 problems and direct you to a few resources that could come in handy if and when you run into trouble.

We’ll also touch on the state of the iOS 12 downgrade and a few things you can expect from Apple and the next version of iOS.

iOS 12.4.5 Problems

While some iOS 12.4.5 problems are brand new, others have carried over from previous versions of iOS 12.

The iOS 12.4.5 download is getting stuck on some iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models. If this happens, you’ll want to hard reset your device. This usually resolves the problem and gets the download moving again.

We’re also seeing reports about Wi-Fi and Bluetooth issues, GPS problems, 3D Touch problems, landscape problems, user interface lag, lockups, freezes, app crashes, AirPlay problems, an issue where the Messages app is sending messages to unintended recipients and problems updating apps on the App Store.

Last year Apple acknowledged a widespread, extremely problematic, eavesdropping FaceTime issue impacting several versions of iOS 12 (iOS 12.1-iOS 12.1.3). In a nutshell, the bug lets you call someone via FaceTime and hear the audio coming from their phone before they pick up the phone.

Apple addressed the problem in iOS 12.1.4 and those who want to continue using Group FaceTime must download a newer version of iOS 12 for it to work. The feature is permanently disabled on iOS 12.1-iOS 12.1.3.

Some iOS 12.1.4 users were still having issues with Group FaceTime, but Apple’s iOS 12.2 update should’ve fixed them. If you skipped iOS 12.2, iOS 12.3, iOS 12.3.1, iOS 12.3.2, iOS 12.4, iOS 12.4.1, iOS 12.4.2, iOS 12.4.3, or iOS 12.4.4, make sure you download iOS 12.4.5. The fixes from iOS 12.2 are baked in.

iPhone and iPad users are starting to complain on official Apple discussion forums, Reddit, and social media sites like Twitter and we expect the list of iOS 12.4.5 problems to grow as we push away from the release date.

If you haven’t downloaded iOS 12.4.5 yet, we recommend preparing your device for the download. A little prep can go a long way toward preventing problems.

To assist you we’ve put together a step-by-step pre-installation process and our checklist will take you through the most important things you need to do before you install iOS 12.4.5.

Where to Find Feedback

If you’re running iOS 12.4.5 or you’re thinking about upgrading, it’s important to dig into feedback from those using the updates. This feedback will alert you to potential problems and potential benefits as well.

We’ve released our list of reasons to and not to install the iOS 12.4.5 update right now and it will help get you started. If you’re on the fence about making the move to iOS 12.4.5 due to their problems, this is a good starting point.

We also recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback.

We’ve also published our mini iOS 12.4.5 reviews for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 5s so check those out if you need additional feedback.

How to Fix iOS 12.4.5 Problems

Some iOS 12.4.5 problems can be fixed in minutes.

If you’re running into trouble on iOS 12.4.5, there’s no need to panic. We’ve put together a list of fixes for the most common iOS 12 problems. It’s a great place to start.

We’ve also released a list of tips that could help you improve your device’s performance and also one that outlines ways to fix iOS 12 battery life problems.

If you’re unable to find a fix for your problem in our guides, you should go to Apple’s discussion forums for help. If Apple’s forums aren’t helpful, you can get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or via the company’s website.

If Apple’s online services fail you, you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

They should be able to diagnose your issue in minutes and provide you with a fix or a replacement depending on your warranty and problem.

You Can Downgrade from iOS 12.4.5

If you run into trouble on iOS 12.4.5, you can try moving your phone back to iOS 12.4.4.

Apple is signing on iOS 12.4.4 which means you can use a loophole to drop your device back down to the previous version of iOS 12.

The company won’t sign on iOS 12.4.4 forever so if you want to drop back you’ll need to make a decision fairly soon. Apple will plug up the downgrade and it will do so without warning.

Unfortunately, the company’s closed off the downgrade path back to iOS 12.4.3, iOS 12.4.2, iOS 12.4.1, iOS 12.4, iOS 12.3.2, iOS 12.3.1, iOS 12.3, iOS 12.2, iOS 12.1,4, iOS 12.1.3, iOS 12.1.2, iOS 12.1.1, iOS 12.1, iOS 12.0.1, iOS 12.0, and iOS 11 so there’s no way back to those updates.

For more about how the downgrade process works, take a look at our detailed walkthrough.

What’s Next

If you’re running iOS 12.4.1 or below and you’re using an iPhone 6s or newer, you can try upgrading to iOS 13. If you’re using a newer iPad model, you can try upgrading to iPadOS 13.

The iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 updates come with performance upgrades and it could have a noticeable impact on your device’s overall performance.

For more on iOS 13, take a look at our guide. If you’re using an iPad, you’ll want to check out our iPadOS 13 walkthrough.

If you’re using an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, iPad Air, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2, or iPod touch sixth-gen, you’re stuck with iOS 12.

It’s unclear if Apple will release another version of iOS 12 so you’re on your own for the foreseeable future. Keep an eye out for additional iOS 12 updates as we push deeper into 2020.

