iOS 14 Release: 5 Things to Expect & 4 Not To

iOS 14 rumors are trickling out which means iPhone users are starting to ask questions about Apple’s next operating system.

Apple is still very focused on improving iOS 13. The company recently released an iOS 13.3.1 update and it’s also working on a new iOS 13.4 milestone upgrade for iPhone.

The iOS 13.4 update is currently in beta testing and we expect it to touch down sometime later this month alongside new hardware. Apple is reportedly planning to launch new iPad Pros and a new budget iPhone.

Most iPhone users are still focused on iOS 13 though we’re starting to see interest in iOS 14 pickup as rumors emerge and as we push toward the summer.

iOS 14 will almost certainly be the name of Apple’s next operating system. (iPadOS 14 if you own a tablet) The company hasn’t confirmed the software, that won’t happen for a few months, but credible reports have outlined a number of changes coming with the software.

With iOS 14 rumors picking up steam, we’re getting questions about the next version of iOS. In particularly, iPhone users are interested in the iOS 14 update’s features, release date, and beta.

We don’t have all of the answers but Apple’s a fairly predictable company so we can fill in some of these blanks well ahead of time. Today we want to take you through some things to expect from Apple and iOS 14.

This guide will take you through what we think we know about the iOS 14 release date, the iOS 14 beta, iOS 14 features, devices that will and won’t get iOS 14, and a few things you shouldn’t expect.

This walkthrough will help those who maybe haven’t followed previous iOS releases get comfortable ahead of iOS 14’s roll out later this year.