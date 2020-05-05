5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14 Update

Apple is working on a new version of iPadOS and iPadOS 14 should hit select iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro models later this year. With rumors swirling and WWDC 2020 getting closer, we want to take you through the important things to know about the update as we cruise through the spring.

A lot of iPad users are still focused on iPadOS 13 and for good reason. Apple recently trotted out an iPadOS 13.4.1 update and the company is working on a much larger update dubbed iPadOS 13.5. iPadOS 13.5 is a milestone upgrade and it’s set to bring new features, bug fixes, and security patches to iPad users.

iPadOS 13.5 will likely be the last major update to iPadOS 13 as the operating makes way for a brand new version of iPadOS called iPadOS 14.

Apple is currently working on iOS 14 for iPhone, iPadOS 14 for iPad, and software updates for the Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

Over the past few months we’ve heard more and more about its plans for the iPad and iPadOS 14 looks like it will be a significant upgrade.

With that in mind, we want to outline a few of the basics. Our walkthrough will take you through the iPadOS 14 beta, the iPadOS 14 release date, the devices getting iPadOS 14, and the update’s rumored features.

iPadOS 14 Beta

Next month Apple will host WWDC 2020 where it will likely go over the changes it has made to iPadOS. This year’s event, which kicks off on June 22nd, will feature an online format with a keynote.

The WWDC keynote is where the company will likely outline its plans for iPadOS 14 and software updates for iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. We expect the company to confirm an iPadOS 14 beta during the keynote as well.

Apple’s beta programs give developers, and anyone willing to try pre-release software, a chance to test out new features ahead of the official release. They also help the company weed out bugs and performance issues before the software pushes to millions of devices around the world.

We expect the iPadOS 14 beta to kickoff shortly after the keynote ends on June 22nd. Look for the beta to drop around Noon or 1PM Pacific.

Those enrolled in Apple’s developer program should get access to the iPadOS 14 beta shortly after the conclusion of the keynote. However, those enrolled in the company’s free Beta Software Program will likely have to wait until mid-June, or later, for the first beta to arrive. Developer betas always arrive first.

Trying the iPadOS 14 beta right away might be tempting, but if you depend on your tablet, you’ll probably want to avoid first iteration of the software. The initial releases are usually plagued by a number of bugs and performance issues.

Apple will roll out several versions of iPadOS 14 in the buildup to the official release so it might be a good idea to wait for the company to patch up some of the bigger issues before taking the plunge.

iPadOS 14 Release Date

The iPadOS 14 beta will stretch through the summer into the fall culminating with an official release sometime in the fall after another keynote address.

We don’t have a specific iPadOS 14 release date to share right now, but you can expect iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to arrive shortly before Apple releases its flagship iPhone 12 models.

There’s also a chance we see the software arrive alongside new versions of the iPad.

New iPads

Apple typically releases new iOS and iPadOS software in September. Things could be a little bit different this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

iPhone 12 rumors currently point to a release this fall though it looks like they might not hit shelves until October. And with WWDC happening a bit later this year, we could see the iOS and iPadOS releases pushed beyond the normal release window.

iPadOS 14 should make another appearance on stage during the iPhone/iPad launch event and Apple should provide a final date for its release.

Apple software release dates typically land between the media event and the street date for the new hardware. Release dates almost always land on Friday.

We’ve heard a lot about the new iPhones, but there’s a chance we see new new iPad hardware in the fall as well. Apple is reportedly working on a new iPad Pro, a new 10.2-inch iPad, a new iPad Air, and a new iPad mini.

The new iPad Pro and the new iPad mini 6 have been rumored for 2020, but there’s a chance they’ll get pushed into 2021.

If Apple does launch new iPads in the fall alongside the iPhone 12, you can expect them to run iPadOS 14 out of the box. And if they launch in the first half of 2021, you can expect the same though they’ll likely be running a more polished version of the software.

Will My iPad Get iPadOS 14?

Last year, Apple bumped most iOS 12-powered devices to iPadOS 13 and iOS 13. Keyword: Most. The company left the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, and several iPad models on iOS 12.

Fortunately, support for those devices didn’t end there. Apple continues to roll out new versions of iOS 12 with under-the-hood improvements.

That said, support has been irregular and these devices won’t get any new features down the road. iPad models stuck on iOS 12 won’t move up to iPadOS 14, but it looks like a vast majority of iPads running iPadOS 13 will move up to iPadOS 14.

French site iPhoneSoft.fr claims iPadOS 14 will support the following devices:

12.9-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini 5

iPad Air 3

If true, the iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 2 would get left behind on iPadOS 13.

iPadOS 14 Features

Most rumors have centered around iOS 14, but you can expect iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to share a lot in common. Here’s what we’ve heard thus far.

Apple is reportedly developing an Augmented Reality app, codenamed Gobi, that will let users gather more information about the world around them. The company is apparently testing integration at Apple Stores and Starbucks.

The company’s new iPad Pros come with a LIDAR scanner that will likely leverage this application to deliver new AR experiences.

Apple’s new software will reportedly bring sophisticated mouse cursor support, a new PencilKit feature that will convert handwritten text via the Apple Pencil into typed text, improvements to the Maps app, and a new fitness app that will let users download guided workout videos.

Find My app will reportedly get some upgrades including a new augmented reality mode and new location triggers including a new option to get an alert when someone doesn’t arrive at a location at a specific time of day.

The company is also reportedly working on some big additions to iCloud Keychain which are said to include password warnings and a way to save two-factor authentication passwords. This should help it compete with alternatives like LastPass and 1Password.

We’ve also heard about a new feature called “Clips” that would allow users to interact with parts of third-party apps without needing to install them on a device. The service would require users to scan a QR code.

Also rumored are home screen widgets, new wallpaper customization options, and a new OS Recovery service which would provide users with a new way to restore their device without having to connect it to a computer.

We’ll continue to update this post with new information as it arrives. We expect to hear a lot more about Apple’s plans for iPadOS 14 in the months ahead.

