iOS 16.1 Release Date & Time: What You Need to Know

Apple’s iOS 16.1 release date for the iPhone is getting closer and the first big update to the company’s new operating system should arrive sometime before the month of October ends.

iOS 16.1’s spent several weeks in beta testing and Apple’s almost ready to deploy the final product to millions of iPhone users around the world.

The official iOS 16.1 release date is almost certainly coming in October which means iPhone users only have to wait a few more days for the upgrade.

The final version of iOS 16.1 should be packed to the brim with changes including Live Activities, improved screenshot UI, and a whole lot more. Some features are limited to newer iPhone models like the iPhone 14 series and some devices won’t get iOS 16.1.

iOS 16.1 will be available for the following devices:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone X S

iPhone X S Max

Max iPhone X R

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Devices like the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE have been left behind on iOS 15. This won’t change down the road so if you want access to iOS 16 and iOS 16.1, you’ll need to upgrade to a newer iPhone model.

If you own a compatible iPhone, here’s everything you need to know about the iOS 16.1 release date and release time for your device.

iOS 16.1 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed a specific iOS 16.1 release date yet but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the company is planning to get iPadOS 16.1 out during the week of October 24th.

The latest iPadOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1 betas share the same build number so the software updates should arrive at the same time. macOS Ventura should arrive alongside these updates as well.

This timing makes a ton of sense given that macOS Monterey, iOS 15.1, and iPadOS 15.1 were all released on October 25th last year.

The updates should arrive ahead of Apple’s new iPad Pro models. They will likely run iPadOS 16.1 out of the box.

iOS 16.1 Release Time

Apple hasn’t confirmed a specific iOS 16.1 release time, but the company always releases its software updates around 10AM Pacific on release day.

This means if you live in London, England you should see the iOS 16.1 update emerge around 6PM in the evening. If you live in Melbourne, Australia, you’ll need to stay up late or wake up early if you want to install iOS 16.1 right when it’s released.

Major iOS releases like iOS 16.1 are sometimes plagued with download issues as Apple’s servers get slammed with requests from eager iPhone users.

Those of you looking to avoid download issues and error codes should wait a bit before installing the iOS 16.1 update on your iPhone.

