iOS 16.1 Release Date & Time: What You Need to Know
Apple’s iOS 16.1 release date for the iPhone is getting closer and the first big update to the company’s new operating system should arrive sometime before the month of October ends.
iOS 16.1’s spent several weeks in beta testing and Apple’s almost ready to deploy the final product to millions of iPhone users around the world.
The official iOS 16.1 release date is almost certainly coming in October which means iPhone users only have to wait a few more days for the upgrade.
The final version of iOS 16.1 should be packed to the brim with changes including Live Activities, improved screenshot UI, and a whole lot more. Some features are limited to newer iPhone models like the iPhone 14 series and some devices won’t get iOS 16.1.
iOS 16.1 will be available for the following devices:
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
Devices like the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE have been left behind on iOS 15. This won’t change down the road so if you want access to iOS 16 and iOS 16.1, you’ll need to upgrade to a newer iPhone model.
If you own a compatible iPhone, here’s everything you need to know about the iOS 16.1 release date and release time for your device.
iOS 16.1 Release Date
Apple hasn’t confirmed a specific iOS 16.1 release date yet but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the company is planning to get iPadOS 16.1 out during the week of October 24th.
The latest iPadOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1 betas share the same build number so the software updates should arrive at the same time. macOS Ventura should arrive alongside these updates as well.
This timing makes a ton of sense given that macOS Monterey, iOS 15.1, and iPadOS 15.1 were all released on October 25th last year.
The updates should arrive ahead of Apple’s new iPad Pro models. They will likely run iPadOS 16.1 out of the box.
iOS 16.1 Release Time
Apple hasn’t confirmed a specific iOS 16.1 release time, but the company always releases its software updates around 10AM Pacific on release day.
This means if you live in London, England you should see the iOS 16.1 update emerge around 6PM in the evening. If you live in Melbourne, Australia, you’ll need to stay up late or wake up early if you want to install iOS 16.1 right when it’s released.
Major iOS releases like iOS 16.1 are sometimes plagued with download issues as Apple’s servers get slammed with requests from eager iPhone users.
Those of you looking to avoid download issues and error codes should wait a bit before installing the iOS 16.1 update on your iPhone.
Install iOS 16.0.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and you're still lingering on iOS 15, think about installing Apple's iOS 16.0.3 update right away.
iOS 16.0.3 has one security patch on board and it fixes a potential exploit within the Mail app. For more about the fix, check out Apple's security site.
If you're still running iOS 15 your iPhone, you'll get a bunch of other patches when you upgrade.
iOS 16.0 brought a ton of security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
If you skipped iOS 15.7, iOS 15.6.1, or any older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 16.0.3 update as well.
In addition to those patches, iOS 16 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including Safety Check which, according to Apple, will help "people in domestic or intimate partner violence situations review and reset the access they’ve granted others."
The feature also resets system privacy permissions for apps and restricts Messages and FaceTime to the device on hand.
Apple's also made some improvements to Passkeys in Safari. iOS 16 brings a brand new sign-in method that's end-to-end encrypted and safe from phishing and data leaks.
