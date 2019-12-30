Best iPhone 11 Accessories in 2020

The iPhone 11 is a powerful phone that can do a lot right out of the box, but if you want the best experience you’ll need to invest in a few essential iPhone 11 accessories. Whether you own the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, these are the best accessories to protect your phone, charge it, upgrade your gaming experience or help you take your photos to the next level.

While the iPhone 11 accessories that you need will vary based on how you use your iPhone, this list is the perfect starting point with the options that we recommend for our friends and family and that we carry with us.

Start off with our must-have iPhone 11 accessories including a good case, backup power, a better Lightning cable, a screen protector, headphones and a wireless charging setup. We also include our favorite accessories for the car. From there, we branch out into accessories to up your photos and videos or supercharge your gaming experience.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

iPhone 11 Ready Battery Pack

The iPhone 11 battery is better than in previous years, but there is a good chance that you will need an external battery pack some time in the near future. This is handy to keep in a bag, purse or in your desk. While you can use any battery pack, I recommend one with USB Power Delivery, which means you can use a USB C to Lightning cable to fast charge 50% of the battery life in 30 minutes. That means less time plugged in, and more time doing what you want.

USB C to Lightning Cable

The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a USB C to Lightning cable, but the iPhone 11 does not. You need this to fast charge, and it’s handy to have a few of them. I like to keep one in my bag, one in my office and one in my car. While you may want to work up to this, I recommend at least keeping one in a bag so that you can plug into the newer Apple computers or the iPad Pro to charge your phone.

Fast Charger

Pick up a second fast charger for your iPhone 11 Pro, or your first fast charger for the iPhone 11 so that you can use the cable above to fast charge. The 18W Apple charger is nice, but I recommend the RavPower 45 W PD charger. It’s super-slim and it packs in enough power to fast charge the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro as well as to charge the iPad Pro.

iPhone 11 Case

One of the first things you should look into for your new iPhone is a case. Unless you’re rocking AppleCare+ or another iPhone 11 insurance option, you’ll want to put an iPhone 11 case or iPhone 11 Pro case on your new phone to keep it safe. There are a lot of options, but we’ve narrowed it down to the best options from $11.99 and up.

iPhone 11 Screen Protector

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro glass is strong, but we’ve already heard from one person with a scratched screen from simply carrying the phone in the same pocket as their plastic key fob. It’s a good idea to put a screen protector on to keep your screen safe from scratches and to add better drop protection. Here’s our selection of the best iPhone 11 screen protectors.

InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ – $49.99

Moshi ionGlass Privacy Glass iPhone 11 Screen Protector – $44.95

Wireless Earbuds

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro come with Lightning EarPods, but after using wireless earbuds it is a life-changing experience. I recommend these four options, which offer good sound, nice fit options and varying levels of water and sweat resistance.

I personally use AirPods 2 or AirPods Pro as my primary and the Jabra Elite 75t when I need something that can better handle water and dirt. The Powerbeats Pro are an excellent option if you want AirPods like features in a more workout friendly setup.

Wireless Headphones

When you are flying or watching a full movie, wireless noise-canceling headphones are where it’s at. The Jabra Elite 85h are my current favorite due to the price, battery life, features, and sound quality, but Sony and Bose also make good options. These are great if you are planning on a long airplane trip, or you just need to get work done in a noisy office, home or coffee shop.

Wireless Charging

Wireless charging is an excellent way to keep your iPhone topped up and a nice way to charge your iPhone overnight. I personally have a wireless charger on my nightstand, in my office, and in our sunroom, and will probably add one to the living room soon.

On my nightstand is the Mophie 3-in-1 wireless charger that charges the iPhone, AirPods 2 with wireless charging case and my Apple Watch. This makes for a clean setup and only requires one plug.

I also slike Nimble wireless chargers and Anker wireless chargers. Nimble charges look amazing with a cloth finish and Anker chargers are cheap enough that you can put one anywhere.

PS4 or Xbox Controller

You can connect a PS4 or Xbox One controller to your iPhone with iOS 13. This means you can easily play games on Apple Arcade or many other games without buying an expensive controller that only works with your iPhone. If you don’t already have one of these controllers, pick one up and upgrade your gaming sessions.

You should also look into getting an Xbox or PS4 controller mount for your phone.

iPhone Car Charger

A good car charger with USB C and Power Delivery is important. While you may normally plug your phone in and use CarPlay, sometimes, you need the speed of fast charging. In those cases, the Anker Car Charger with USB C and Power Delivery is a great option and it’s under $20.

If you also want to be able to charge your MacBook Pro, check out the Satechi 72W car charger. This can charge your iPhone, but it also delivers enough power to charge your MacBook Pro or iPad for only $29.99.