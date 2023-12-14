When Will Apple Release macOS Sonoma 14.3?

Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Sonoma 14.3 update which has left some Mac users wondering when the company will push the software live.

macOS Sonoma 14.3 is the next big upgrade for macOS Sonoma. While it probably won’t be as big as macOS Sonoma 14.2, we expect the software to bring enhancements and under-the-hood improvements to compatible Mac models.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the official macOS Sonoma 14.3 release date or release window and we may not get an announcement ahead of time.

That being said, Apple sticks to fairly predictable release patterns when it comes to its software upgrades. Thanks to that, and some insider information, we can help provide Mac users with a look at the software’s timing.

macOS Sonoma 14.3 won’t arrive in 2023. Instead, the software will likely drop sometime late January or early February. Here’s why.

Apple’s currently on its first macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta and we expect the company to release several iterations before the software is ready to go. In other words, it will stay in testing for several weeks.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman says new Macs are being developed alongside macOS 14.3 Sonoma.

Gurman says the software is “likely to be released between the end of January and February.” He says the new Macs will land in March.

Earlier this year, macOS Ventura 13.2 landed on January 23rd. The year before that, macOS Monterey 12.2 arrived on January 26th.

We can’t give you an exact date for the macOS Sonoma 14.3 release date, but given Apple’s history and what we’ve heard thus far, we’ll probably see the software land sometime during the week of January 22nd, the week of January 29th or, if it needs a little more time, the week of February 5th.

Once Apple pushes the macOS Sonoma 14.3 update to Mac, you can expect the company to put a new macOS Sonoma 14.4 update into beta testing.

