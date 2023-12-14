Apple
When Will Apple Release macOS Sonoma 14.3?
Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Sonoma 14.3 update which has left some Mac users wondering when the company will push the software live.
macOS Sonoma 14.3 is the next big upgrade for macOS Sonoma. While it probably won’t be as big as macOS Sonoma 14.2, we expect the software to bring enhancements and under-the-hood improvements to compatible Mac models.
Apple hasn’t confirmed the official macOS Sonoma 14.3 release date or release window and we may not get an announcement ahead of time.
That being said, Apple sticks to fairly predictable release patterns when it comes to its software upgrades. Thanks to that, and some insider information, we can help provide Mac users with a look at the software’s timing.
macOS Sonoma 14.3 won’t arrive in 2023. Instead, the software will likely drop sometime late January or early February. Here’s why.
Apple’s currently on its first macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta and we expect the company to release several iterations before the software is ready to go. In other words, it will stay in testing for several weeks.
Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman says new Macs are being developed alongside macOS 14.3 Sonoma.
Gurman says the software is “likely to be released between the end of January and February.” He says the new Macs will land in March.
Earlier this year, macOS Ventura 13.2 landed on January 23rd. The year before that, macOS Monterey 12.2 arrived on January 26th.
We can’t give you an exact date for the macOS Sonoma 14.3 release date, but given Apple’s history and what we’ve heard thus far, we’ll probably see the software land sometime during the week of January 22nd, the week of January 29th or, if it needs a little more time, the week of February 5th.
Once Apple pushes the macOS Sonoma 14.3 update to Mac, you can expect the company to put a new macOS Sonoma 14.4 update into beta testing.
Install macOS Sonoma 14.2 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's macOS Sonoma 14.2 update right away.
macOS Sonoma 14.2 includes a whopping 20 security patches for your Mac. If you want to learn more about them, head here.
The software also includes iMessage Contact Key Verification which improves the security of iMessage.
If you skipped an older version of macOS, you'll get fixes from the updates you missed when you upgrade to macOS Sonoma 14.2 as well.
macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 delivered two security patches, both related to WebKit. These patches were extremely important.
macOS Sonoma 14.1 had numerous security patches on board and they addressed issues with Photos, Safari, Siri and more. You can learn more about them over at Apple.
macOS Sonoma 14.0, the first version of macOS Sonoma, brought a ton of new security patches to Mac. And when we say a ton, we mean a ton.
It delivered over 50 security updates to Mac users. You can learn more about the particulars over on Apple's security site.
In addition to the patches, macOS Sonoma brings additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent and received in the systemwide photo picker and third-party apps. You also have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks and improved sharing permissions which means you have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
If you skipped older versions of macOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your macOS Sonoma 14.2 update.
