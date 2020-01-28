Connect with us
[adinserter block="2"]

Editorials

8 Reasons to Buy a PS4 in 2020 & 2 Reasons Not To

Published

4 hours ago

on

The PS4 is a great game console. This is why you should buy one in 2020, and a few reasons you shouldn’t spend your cash on a PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro right now.

Whether you are looking for an upgrade this Spring to treat yourself, asking for a birthday or graduation gift, this is what you need to know.

Yes, there is a PS5 release date on the calendar for holidays 2020, but that’s still a long time away and there are a lot of games to play during the rest of the year. If you don’t already have a current-generation console, it’s a long time to wait.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

It also helps that the PS4 is very affordable at $249.95 for the PS4 Slim on Amazon. You can also get the PS4 Pro for $324.90 at Amazon and $309 on eBay. The PS4 Pro adds in 4K gaming and better graphics.

Sale
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console
  • Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super charged PS4 Pro lead the way
  • 4K TV Gaming : PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV
  • More HD Power : Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro
  • HDR Technology : With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colors
- $38.11 $361.88
Buy on Amazon

There are more reasons than ever to buy the PS4 in 2020, but there are also some reasons to look at the Xbox One X and the Nintendo Switch.

PS4 Exclusives Are Bigger and Better

$249.95 from Amazon

PS4 Exclusives are arguably bigger and better than those on Xbox. Yes, Microsoft is catching up, but if you are looking for a big catalog of great games -- especially single-player games, then you should consider the PS4.

You have Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Spider-Man, Days Gone and The Last of Us. 

We also have The Last of Us 2, Persona 5 Royal, Iron Man VR, and others coming this year.  

Last update on 2019-10-28. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API

Related Topics:
3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Idk

    01/02/2019 at 2:02 pm

    Yeah published 30min ago even its old as fuçk

    Reply

  2. ONGN

    03/31/2019 at 11:13 am

    Well, 300 dollars for PS4 (/400 for pro) is quite a lot of money. I don’t want to spend that much and later get a PS5. Money doesn’t grow on trees.

    Reply

  3. Kokamoka

    08/25/2019 at 11:28 am

    Pc is just better just saying

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *