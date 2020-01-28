Editorials
8 Reasons to Buy a PS4 in 2020 & 2 Reasons Not To
The PS4 is a great game console. This is why you should buy one in 2020, and a few reasons you shouldn’t spend your cash on a PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro right now.
Whether you are looking for an upgrade this Spring to treat yourself, asking for a birthday or graduation gift, this is what you need to know.
Yes, there is a PS5 release date on the calendar for holidays 2020, but that’s still a long time away and there are a lot of games to play during the rest of the year. If you don’t already have a current-generation console, it’s a long time to wait.
It also helps that the PS4 is very affordable at $249.95 for the PS4 Slim on Amazon. You can also get the PS4 Pro for $324.90 at Amazon and $309 on eBay. The PS4 Pro adds in 4K gaming and better graphics.
- Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super charged PS4 Pro lead the way
- 4K TV Gaming : PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV
- More HD Power : Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro
- HDR Technology : With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colors
There are more reasons than ever to buy the PS4 in 2020, but there are also some reasons to look at the Xbox One X and the Nintendo Switch.
Last update on 2019-10-28. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
Latest
Featured
4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 13.3.1 & 11 Reasons You Should
The iOS 13.3.1 update is a maintenance release and it could have a huge impact on your iPhone’s performance. While some...
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want...
Idk
01/02/2019 at 2:02 pm
Yeah published 30min ago even its old as fuçk
ONGN
03/31/2019 at 11:13 am
Well, 300 dollars for PS4 (/400 for pro) is quite a lot of money. I don’t want to spend that much and later get a PS5. Money doesn’t grow on trees.
Kokamoka
08/25/2019 at 11:28 am
Pc is just better just saying