8 Reasons to Buy a PS4 in 2020 & 2 Reasons Not To

The PS4 is a great game console. This is why you should buy one in 2020, and a few reasons you shouldn’t spend your cash on a PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro right now.

Whether you are looking for an upgrade this Spring to treat yourself, asking for a birthday or graduation gift, this is what you need to know.

Yes, there is a PS5 release date on the calendar for holidays 2020, but that’s still a long time away and there are a lot of games to play during the rest of the year. If you don’t already have a current-generation console, it’s a long time to wait.

It also helps that the PS4 is very affordable at $249.95 for the PS4 Slim on Amazon. You can also get the PS4 Pro for $324.90 at Amazon and $309 on eBay. The PS4 Pro adds in 4K gaming and better graphics.

There are more reasons than ever to buy the PS4 in 2020, but there are also some reasons to look at the Xbox One X and the Nintendo Switch.

PS4 Exclusives Are Bigger and Better > 1 / 11 $249.95 from Amazon PS4 Exclusives are arguably bigger and better than those on Xbox. Yes, Microsoft is catching up, but if you are looking for a big catalog of great games -- especially single-player games, then you should consider the PS4. You have Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Spider-Man, Days Gone and The Last of Us. We also have The Last of Us 2, Persona 5 Royal, Iron Man VR, and others coming this year. > 1 / 11

