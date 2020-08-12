6 Reasons to Buy the iPhone 7 Instead of the iPhone 6s

If you need a new iPhone and you’re on a budget, you might your eyes on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s. These are two very capable phones, but there are some reasons to pick the iPhone 7 over the iPhone 6s.

Apple currently sells five iPhone models. The list includes the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, and iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 series serves as the company’s flagship options while the iPhone SE and iPhone XR are positioned as the company’s budget options.

If you buy through a carrier or third-party retailer, you can find an assortment of alternatives. Devices like the iPhone XS, iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone 8, original iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 6s are still on sale around the world.

While older devices like the iPhone 6 and iPhone 5 aren’t worth buying in 2020, Apple’s iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE are worth a look.

iOS 13 is performing pretty well on these phones and all three are poised to improve with the arrival of iOS 14 later this year.

Apple iPhone 7, 32GB, Black - For AT&T / T-Mobile (Renewed) Locked to the GSM network and only compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile and Metro. Will not work with Sprint, Verizon, US Cellular or Cricket.

The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic, in which case it will be UL or Mfi (Made for iPhone) Certified.

Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arms length.

Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information.

Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%.

If you aren’t into buying a small-screen iPhone like the iPhone SE, that leaves you with three main options: The iPhone SE 2 from 2020, the iPhone 7 from 2016, and the iPhone 6s from 2015. And if you’re on an extreme budget, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s are the phones you should take a close look at.

Make no mistake, both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s are solid choices and you’ll want to go hands-on with both phones (running the most up-to-date iOS software if you can manage) before deciding on one or the other.

There are, however, some things you can’t test (or see) while in a store and today we want to highlight a few of those differences between the two devices.

If you’re having trouble deciding between these two, this guide will quickly take you through some reasons to consider buying the iPhone 7 over the iPhone 6s.

The iPhone 7 Has Better Speakers > 1 / 6 If you like to listen to music or watch movies on your phone without wearing headphones, the iPhone 7 is a much better choice. Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus both come with stereo speakers and that has some real world benefits you should be aware of before you choose one or the other. The stereo speakers means sound coming from the iPhone 7 speaker is crisper and louder than sound coming out of the iPhone 6s. Don't believe us? Listen for yourself. We've been using the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s for many years and this continues to hold up. Watching a movie, playing a game, or listening to a song is more enjoyable than it is on the iPhone 6s. It's good enough to use as a speaker while you're in the shower, but you'll still want a Bluetooth speaker for a party in the backyard. > 1 / 6

