3 Reasons You Shouldn’t Buy the iPhone 5 in 2020

If you’re in the market for a new iPhone do yourself a favor and cross the iPhone 5 and Phone 5c off your shopping list.

Buying one of these devices might be tempting, but the iPhone 5 isn’t a top option for those looking to save some cash and/or pickup a phone with a 4-inch display.

If you have your eyes on the iPhone 5 or the colorful iPhone 5c, you’re better off going in another direction. Here’s why.

Software Support

Apple ended software support for the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c in 2017. The two devices stayed on iOS 10 and neither will device will get iOS 11, iOS 12, or iOS 13. This has some major implications.

If you buy the iPhone 5, you won’t get features from iOS 11, iOS 12, iOS 13, or any of Apple’s upcoming iOS releases. This might not seem like a huge deal, but remember, features aren’t the only thing you’ll miss out on.

These devices will no longer get official bug fixes or security patches from Apple. You might be able to deal with a few problems, but it’s the lack of security that should have you worried. Apple’s devices aren’t immune to exploits.

If you store sensitive data on your phone, this alone should have you thinking about making the jump to another iPhone or an alternative.

Performance

We used the iPhone 5 for many years and we used every single iOS update Apple released for the device. The experience was mostly good, but performance started dragging in the latter stages of its life.

We had a pretty good run on iOS 10, but our iPhone 5 wasn’t immune to problems. It was laggy and, towards the end, extremely frustrating to use as a daily driver.

There’s no way to go back to an older version of iOS and there’s no way to upgrade to a newer version of iOS. You’re stuck with the performance you get.

If the iPhone 5 you’re looking to buy has a clean install, you might get good mileage out of it at first. However, over time, your experience will probably start to deteriorate as you accumulate more photos, apps, and other data. We saw this happen first hand on our device.

Wiping the phone and restoring from a backup will always be there as a nuclear option if the phone becomes unusable, but it’s a huge, time-consuming pain. Especially if you have to do it over and over and over again.

At this point, with the phone being as old as it is, and with iOS 10 running like it is, it’s probably a better idea to invest in a newer, more capable device. Fortunately, you’ve got plenty of options.

Better Options

If you’re determined to go the iPhone route and you really want the 4-inch display, your best option is Apple’s iPhone SE. (You also might want to hang around for Apple’s new budget iPhone, it should launch in March.)

The iPhone SE is cheap, comes with a 4-inch Retina Display, and delivers a better all-around experience thanks to its processor, RAM, and cameras. It’ll also get software support for the foreseeable future.

If you aren’t tied to the 4-inch display, make sure you take a long look at the iPhone 7. Retailers are offering huge discounts on both iPhone 7 models.

If you aren’t in love with the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, look closely at the iPhone 6s, a device that’s extremely efficient and extremely cheap.

And let’s not forget about the mind-boggling amount Android phones out there. You can get an outstanding Android device for under $200.

We loved our time with the iPhone 5, but its time has been up for awhile now. If you’re looking for a new device you can do a lot better without breaking the bank.

