7 Reasons to Buy the Oculus Quest & 3 Reasons Not To

“Should I buy the Oculus Quest?” is a question I hear a lot as more consumers learn about this new standalone VR headset. It’s a question I was asking myself up until I decided to pull the trigger and buy one in 2019.

This guide will help you decide if you should buy the Oculus Quest in 2020 or if you should wait or look at alternatives.

The Oculus Quest is a VR headset that includes everything you need to play in the box. You can buy the Oculus Quest for $399 with 64GB of storage and $499 with 128GB. In April 2020, it is still tough to find the Quest in stock at these prices, but you can pay a premium or you can wait until you find one in stock.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Here’s our guide on how much Oculus Quest storage you need and how to find it in stock. There are already a lot of Oculus Quest accessories available. If you’re still learning about this VR headset, we have a full rundown of what the Oculus Quest can do. This will help you understand the full value of this headset.

Here’s a closer look at the reasons to buy the Oculus Quest;

Enjoy VR without a Computer Cheaper than Traditional VR Setups Good Starting Selection of Games Consumer Friendly Game Return Policy Portable and Easy to Get Started With Official Streaming from Your PC Support Controllers are a Game Changer

Buy the Oculus Quest at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Direct from Oculus, Walmart and at Newegg.

There are also some reasons not to buy the Oculus Quest yet.

Still an Early VR Product It’s Expensive Compared to a PS4 or Xbox One S Battery Life is Only 2 Hours

Read on in the sections below to learn more about why you should buy the Oculus Quest and why you should wait.