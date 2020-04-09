How to Find Oculus Quest in Stock in 2020

It’s hard to find the Oculus Quest in stock in 2020 without a huge markup, but there are some times where it is in stock and available to ship without a huge premium.

The Oculus Quest is a stand-alone VR headset with two controllers that offers access to VR games and entertainment. The base model is $399 for 64GB of storage and it the one that is the hardest to find in stock at the regular price.

This guide will show you how to quickly find the Oculus Quest in stock and get it before the longer wait times.

I used this method to find the Quest in stock when it was hard to find in 2019, and you can use it in 2020. It’s still a good idea to check for it in apps or at the following stores, but with this option, you can get an alert when the Oculus Quest is in stock.

Where You Can Buy the Oculus Quest

The Oculus Quest is sold at a few stores directly, and you can also buy it from eBay if you want to get it faster or pay a premium. You can also buy directly from Oculus. Here’s where you can look for the Quest in stock in April 2020. Amazon and Best Buy have the Quest in stock a few times a day, and it goes fast when it is in stock.

We recommend placing an order at one of these places like Amazon and waiting to see if you find it in stock at another retailer before it ships.

You may have some luck checking GameStop, Best Buy or Walmart locally, but it’s going to be very hit or miss.

How to Find Oculus Quest in Stock

If you don’t want to manually check the stock of each of those stores, you can sign up to get alerts from tracking sites like NowInStock to get a message when the item is in stock.

This is especially handy with the Oculus Quest, which seems to come back in stock at Best Buy fairly regularly. It’s also a great way to get the 64GB Oculus Quest and save $100 over the easier to find 128Gb version.

Go to the Oculus Quest page on NowInStock. Register for a free account at NowInStock. Check your inbox for a verification email and click the correct link to verify. Go back to the Oculus Quest NowInStock page. Click Add/Manage alerts in the right corner of the screen. Add an item to track it.

You can get browser alerts, text alerts or email alerts when the model you want is in stock.

You can also see the history of when the Oculus Quest is in stock at specific retailers. Use this to know when you should manually check or when you should expect an alert.

How to Get an Oculus Quest Right Now

The other option is to look for an Oculus Quest on eBay with fast shipping. When something is sold out you can still find it on eBay for a premium.

The Oculus Quest is going for about a $100-$200 premium on eBay for models that are on hand.

Make sure the person you buy from is ready to ship and has the Oculus Quest in hand and that it is for the device, not just a box.

