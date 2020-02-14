8 Reasons to Wait for the OnePlus 8 & 4 Reasons Not To

Newer phones like the OnePlus 7T Pro and Galaxy Note 10 are great, but some of you might be better off waiting for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro this Spring. It’ll likely end up being one of the best phones of the year and give the Galaxy S20 a run for its money. Or maybe even wait for the newly rumored OnePlus 8 Lite that’ll be even more affordable.

The OnePlus 7 Pro and the newer cheaper OnePlus 7T are both great phones worth considering, but with a new phone coming in the next few months, waiting a little longer to see what’s coming next is a good idea.

So, If the current lineup of fancy phones with pop-up cameras or in-display fingerprint sensors fail to excite you, they’re too expensive, or not big enough of an upgrade, you should seriously think about waiting for the flagship phones coming out in 2020.

OnePlus 8 Rumors (February 2020)

While the company hasn’t confirmed the OnePlus 8, we all know it’s coming. In fact, we’re already seeing leaks from a highly reputable source that shows minor but very important upgrades that could make it an excellent alternative to the Galaxy S20. Not only in terms of the design, but with god cameras and 5G speeds on most major US carriers. Keep in mind that’s the cheaper regular 8, not the Pro.

OnePlus continues to make huge strides with each upgrade, and every phone is far and away much better than the previous generation. We’re expecting a pretty big upgrade next year, even if these new leaks show a phone that’s very similar visually to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Plus, at CES in January, we got a look at OnePlus’ first concept phone. And some of its features might come to the 8.

If you look closely at these leaked photos, we see a phone that’s very similar to models from last year, but with a few big differences. For one, the screen is more curved, very similar to the curved edge of a Galaxy smartphone. It also looks like OnePlus will ditch the pop-up camera for an in-display front-facing camera. We’re hoping this is actually under the screen and not just a cutout in the display like the Galaxy S10. Otherwise, some users may see that as a step backward. It’s hard to know for sure, but early reports say it’s a cutout.

OnePlus’ parent company Oppo is working very hard and under-display camera technology, and it could debut in the OnePlus 8 and beat Samsung to the punch. Cameras that hide under the screen but still work when you need them to. Plus, the OnePlus concept phone hides the rear cameras behind a glass that can darken itself, so they’re at least working towards that goal.

Additionally, we’re now getting reports and rumors about a third OnePlus 8 phone coming next year — the OnePlus 8 Lite. Isn’t the regular “OnePlus 8” the budget version? If true, it sounds like the company wants to offer three different models to help them directly compete with the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max, along with the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. Basically, matching the competition in sizes while undercutting them on pricing at all three levels.

OnePlus 8 Pro Rumors & Leaks (February 2020)

Even better, we’re already seeing similar leaks for the bigger, better, more exciting OnePlus 8 Pro. Showing quad cameras on the back, a similar cut-hole display setup, and a sleek overall design that’s similar yet slightly improved. Here’s the OnePlus 8 Pro with a 6.65-inch display, no popup camera, and a 120Hz screen.

Of course, we can also expect a brand new faster processor, likely the Snapdragon 865, and other improvements. This first leak claims the OnePlus 8 will finally get wireless charging and improved dual stereo speakers, too. If that’s accurate we’re confident in saying the OnePlus 8 may be better than the Galaxy S20. Or, at least match the S20+ while costing a lot less.

The current OnePlus 7 Pro already has several features the competition lacks. Like a higher 90 Hz display, a bezel-free design with the pop-up camera, and blazing fast performance. OnePlus is also working on some new optimized charging tech that’ll help phones stay fully charged and last longer.

That said, judging by these photos it almost looks exactly like the Galaxy S10, so who knows anymore. These photos also show the 8 Pro will have three rear cameras and a 4th ToF camera sensor, similar to Huawei & Samsung phones. There is a chance the screen will be even bigger than 6.65-inches, to help compete with the oversized Galaxy S20 line.

We’re still a few months away from pinpointing new features or seeing more leaks, and the phone likely won’t debut until March or April this year. If OnePlus can continue to improve everything like it has over the last few years and get more carriers on board, the OnePlus 8 might be the phone to buy.

However, now that the Galaxy S20 is official with five cameras, 5G, a 120Hz display and a massive 4,500 mAh battery OnePlus better bring its A-game. That said, OnePlus phones are always a little more affordable, which could help it succeed. Here are the best reasons to wait for the OnePlus 8, and why you might want to skip waiting and buy something today.