Galaxy S24 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

Samsung’s reportedly working on a new Galaxy S24 series and there are some steps potential buyers should take ahead of the Galaxy S24 release date.

If you’ll be in the market for a new smartphone later this year, you might want to hang around and wait for Samsung’s rumored Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We don’t have a firm release date yet, but if Samsung sticks to its guns, the devices should land in early 2024, probably sometime in February.

The release date is a long ways away, but some of you may want to hang back and wait for the Galaxy S24’s arrival. If you think you might want to do that, here are some tips that will help you prepare for the release of Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy S smartphone.

Track Galaxy S24 Rumors

If you’re at all interested in the next Samsung Galaxy S model, you’ll want to keep your eyes on the Galaxy S24 rumor mill as we push through the year.

It’s early so we haven’t seen a ton of rumors yet, but we’ll see a steady drip throughout the year. And in typical Samsung fashion, we expect leaks to outline virtually everything there is to know about these devices long before the company takes the stage to launch them.

While the leaks ruin the company’s element of surprise, they will help you, the shopper, set proper expectations about the Galaxy S24’s specs and release date and help you decide if waiting is worth it.

For the latest about the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, check out our roundup.

Get Familiar with Android & One UI

If you’re using an old Galaxy S device or an Android phone that wasn’t made by Samsung, and you plan to upgrade to a new Galaxy S, make sure you get comfortable with the current version of Android and Samsung’s One UI software.

The current version of Android is Android 13 and the most up-to-date version of Samsung’s One UI software is One UI 5.1. If you’re already running this software on your phone you can skip this step. If you’re currently using older software, use this time to get a feel for this firmware. It’s not for everyone.

Again, barring unforeseen changes, the Galaxy S24 release date should land in early 2024 which means the flagships will run Android 14 and One UI 6 out of the box.

Android 14 is currently in Google’s beta process. Samsung will almost certainly launch its own Android 14/One UI 6 beta down the road and this will give you a chance to get familiar with the software before its officially released.

Going hands-on with this software will be important, especially if you’re planning to move to a new Galaxy S from another Android OEM or an iPhone.

Decide How Much Storage You Need

You’ll want to use this time to decide how much storage you might need on your new device. Some of you will be fine with the least amount of storage, but others will likely need to upgrade. Picking the right storage capacity will help you save money.

We haven’t seen any Galaxy S24 storage rumors yet, but we don’t expect Samsung to change it up much next year. In other words, expect the Galaxy S24’s storage capacity to fall in line with the Galaxy S23’s. Here are the Galaxy S23 storage options for reference:

Galaxy S23: 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Galaxy S23+: 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Galaxy S23 Ultra: 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage.

We don’t know how much the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will cost, but if you think you’ll need one of the larger storage variants, you may want to start saving.

Look at Other Galaxy Phones

Before you decide to wait for the Galaxy S24 release date, make sure you shop around starting with Samsung’s other Galaxy options.

The new Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are the obvious in-house alternatives. These are Samsung’s current flagships and they are among the best smartphones you can buy right now.

Of course, you may also want to check out the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Samsung’s vast catalog of budget devices.

We’ve seen Samsung, carriers, and retailers drop the price of all these devices and we’ll see plenty of deals throughout the year. Make sure you go hands-on with as many of these as you can before you make a decision to wait.

Research Galaxy S Alternatives

We also recommend digging into Galaxy S alternatives that fall outside of Samsung’s ecosystem. Here are a few of the best alternatives on the market right now:

If you aren’t married to buying a Galaxy phone, be sure you dig into these devices.

Make a Plan for Your Current Phone

You may want to start making a plan for your current phone right now.

If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your new smartphone, you’ll want to track prices at popular resellers.

You’ll also want to keep your current phone in good condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from some resellers when trade-in offers arrive at launch.

On the other hand, you might know of a friend or relative who could benefit from your current device. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down after you upgrade.

Research Carriers

Like the Galaxy S23 series, we expect the Galaxy S24 series to come with 5G connectivity. If your next phone will be your first 5G device, shop around and see which network works best in your area.

If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage and/or plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit.