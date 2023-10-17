When Will Apple Release macOS Sonoma 14.1?

Apple’s planning to release the first milestone upgrade for its new macOS Sonoma operating system. The macOS Sonoma 14.1 update is ready to go and here’s what we know about its release date.

macOS Sonoma 14.1 has been in beta testing for several weeks now and testing is almost complete. Apple recently pushed the final version of the macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta, known as the Release Candidate or RC, to users in the company’s beta program.

The arrival of the Release Candidate means the public release is right around the corner. Apple itself hasn’t confirmed a release date for the software, but thanks to a regulatory body in France, we know when to expect it.

You can expect the macOS Sonoma 14.1 update to land for Mac later this week, or on Monday or Tuesday next week. And here’s why.

French regulatory group ANFR says Apple’s iOS 17.1 update for iPhone will land by October 24th. The information was discovered by French site iPhoneSoft.

The group says “Apple has committed to deploying an update in France” and the update, which will deliver a tweak to lower radiation levels on the iPhone 12, will “be available to all users no later than October 24.”

While this announcement centers around iOS 17.1 for iPhone, it also reveals a release window for the macOS Sonoma 14.1 update. Apple typically releases all of its software at once so it’s reasonable to expect the macOS Sonoma 14.1 update to land by October 24th as well.

macOS Sonoma 14.1 is a milestone upgrade. And while Apple’s iOS 17.1 milestone upgrade is a pretty big release, macOS Sonoma 14.1 is much smaller.

According to Apple’s release notes, the update will deliver the following changes to compatible Mac devices:

Favorites expanded in Music to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library

Apple warranty status for Mac, AirPods, and Beats headphones and earbuds are available in System Settings

Fixes an issue where the System Services settings within Location Services may reset

Fixes an issue that may prevent encrypted external drives from mounting

You can also expect the software to bring patches for security issues discovered lurking in the operating system.

