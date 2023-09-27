5 Things to Know About the macOS Sonoma 14.1 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Sonoma 14.1 update for Mac.

macOS Sonoma 14.1 is official and it’s in beta testing ahead of its public release later this year. macOS Sonoma 14.1 is a milestone release which means it should bring a mix of new features, bug fixes, and security patches to compatible Mac models.

We don’t have an official macOS Sonoma 14.1 release date yet, but Mac users who don’t want to wait can download a pre-release version of the software right now.

With macOS Sonoma 14.1 confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the first major update to macOS Sonoma.

In this guide to macOS Sonoma 14.1 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the macOS Sonoma 14.1 release date and release time, information about the macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta, and more.

macOS Sonoma 14.1 Beta

Apple’s pushed the macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta to developers. The company hasn’t pushed it to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program, but that should happen soon.

A developer account requires you to pay Apple, but the Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and working Apple ID.

Most people interested in trying the new software early should download the public macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta when it arrives.

Before you download the macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta onto your Mac, note that pre-release software is typically plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your Mac’s battery life, and its overall speed. Most people shouldn’t use beta software as a daily driver.

While you might be able to fix some issues on your own, other bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta’s performance on your Mac, you can always downgrade back to stable macOS software.

Apple is currently on macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta 1.

macOS Sonoma 14.1 Beta Problems

If you download the macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta and run into bugs or performance issues, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple support, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Sonoma problems. We’ve also released a guide that shows you how to fix macOS Sonoma battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

macOS Sonoma 14.1 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed the macOS Sonoma 14.1 release date and it will stay in testing for several weeks. At this point we expect the software to officially arrive sometime in October or November alongside iOS 17.1 for iPhone.

For more about the macOS Sonoma 14.1 release date, check out our guide.

macOS Sonoma 14.1 Release Time

We don’t have an official macOS Sonoma 14.1 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever date it selects.

The official version of macOS Sonoma 14.1 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. Apple will also push macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta updates to developers, and those enrolled in the Beta Software Program, around 10AM Pacific as well. The company typically releases new betas every 1-2 weeks.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install new macOS Sonoma 14.1 betas, or the official version of macOS Sonoma 14.1, right away.

macOS Sonoma 14.1 Features

Apple’s milestone updates (x.x) typically bring a fairly long list of changes and that’s what you can expect from macOS Sonoma 14.1 right now.

Developers are digging through the macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta and we’ll let you know if they find anything substantial on board the new software.

Apple could add to, or subtract, from the macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta as testing progresses and we’ll let you know if there are differences between the beta and the final release.

