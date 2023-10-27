When Will Apple Release macOS Sonoma 14.2 for Mac?

Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Sonoma 14.2 update for Mac. The update is currently in testing, but it should arrive before the end of the year.

macOS Sonoma 14.2 is the next big upgrade for Apple’s Sonoma operating system and the software will bring new features and under-the-hood improvements to compatible Mac models. It’s an exciting upgrade and one Mac users should keep an eye on as we push deeper into the fall.

Apple hasn’t confirmed a macOS Sonoma 14.2 release date and it may not provide Mac users with a firm date ahead of launch. This is standard and it means we’ll be flying, at least partially blind toward it’s arrival.

Partially, because we do have some idea about when Apple will push macOS Sonoma 14.2 to Mac users around the world. If you’re curious about the software’s release date, here’s what you can expect.

Apple’s company that often sticks to predictable patterns for hardware and software releases. New flagship iPhones and Apple Watch models almost always launch in September. And milestone software updates tend to arrive in certain months of the year.

In macOS Sonoma 14.2’s case, we’ll probably see a roll out take place in December. Or if we’re unlucky, sometime in early January. Here’s why.

Apple’s currently on its first version of macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta. The software will stay in beta testing for several weeks while Apple and the public poke and prod its features and performance.

The company typically releases four to six betas before firmware is deemed ready for public consumption. In other words, don’t expect a release in early or mid-November.

As of right now, we expect iOS 17.2 to roll out in December and we suspect macOS Sonoma 14.2 will emerge alongside it, barring a delay.

The last two iOS x.2 updates for iPhone arrived in mid-December. Of course, that wasn’t the case for the past two macOS x.2 upgrades.

macOS Ventura 13.2 and macOS Monterey 12.2 were both released in January, weeks after their counterparts (iOS 16.2 and iOS 15.2) for iPhone. But there’s a reason for that: macOS Ventura and macOS Monterey launched in October, a month after iOS 16 and iOS 15 arrived for iPhone.

macOS Sonoma launched in late September, just a few days after iOS 17, so we should see better alignment this time around. macOS Sonoma 14.2 could certainly get pushed into 2024, but we’d bet against it right now.

Once Apple pushes macOS Sonoma 14.2 to Macs, you can expect the company to put a new macOS Sonoma 14.3 update into beta testing shortly thereafter.

macOS Sonoma 14.2 is a milestone release and it will carry more than just bug fixes and security patches.

While it may not be as feature heavy as iOS 17.2 for iPhone, macOS Sonoma 14.2 will bring iMessage Contact Key Verification with it. And we may see Apple tack on more changes as the beta makes progress.

