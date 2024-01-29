Apple
When Will macOS Sonoma 14.4 Be Released?
Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Sonoma 14.4 update, but it hasn’t attached a release date to the software. That’s left Mac users wondering when the upgrade will arrive.
macOS Sonoma 14.4 is the next major upgrade for macOS Sonoma. We expect the software to bring new features, enhancements, and under-the-hood improvements to compatible Mac models.
Apple hasn’t confirmed a macOS Sonoma 14.4 release date, but we do have one date Mac users should circle on the calendar in regards to its release.
Apple also has until March 6th to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act and these changes are included in the company’s iOS 17.4 update for iPhone.
In other words, you can expect iOS 17.4 to arrive on or before March 6th. And given that macOS updates typically roll out alongside software for iPhone, we should see macOS Sonoma 14.4 roll out on, or before, March 6th as well.
Apple often pushes new software on Monday or Tuesday. March 6th lands on a Wednesday so don’t be surprised if macOS Sonoma 14.4 is released on Monday, March 4th or Tuesday, March 5th.
Once Apple pushes its macOS Sonoma 14.4 update to Mac users, you can expect the company to put a new macOS Sonoma 14.5 update into beta testing soon after.
Install macOS Sonoma 14.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's macOS Sonoma 14.3 update right away.
The macOS Sonoma 14.3 update brings 16 new security patches to Mac. These will help keep your device and its data protected from harm.
If you skipped an older version of macOS, you'll get fixes from the updates you missed when you upgrade to macOS Sonoma 14.3 as well.
macOS Sonoma 14.2.1 featured one security patch and it fixed an issue where a user who shares their screen may unintentionally share the incorrect content.
macOS Sonoma 14.2 included a whopping 20 security patches for your Mac. If you want to learn more about them, head here.
The software also included iMessage Contact Key Verification which improves the security of iMessage.
macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 delivered two security patches, both related to WebKit. These patches were extremely important.
macOS Sonoma 14.1 had numerous security patches on board and they addressed issues with Photos, Safari, Siri and more. You can learn more about them over at Apple.
macOS Sonoma 14.0, the first version of macOS Sonoma, brought a ton of new security patches to Mac. And when we say a ton, we mean a ton.
It delivered over 50 security updates to Mac users. You can learn more about the particulars over on Apple's security site.
In addition to the patches, macOS Sonoma brings additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent and received in the systemwide photo picker and third-party apps. You also have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks and improved sharing permissions which means you have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
If you skipped older versions of macOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your macOS Sonoma 14.3 update.
