When Will macOS Sonoma 14.4 Be Released?

Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Sonoma 14.4 update, but it hasn’t attached a release date to the software. That’s left Mac users wondering when the upgrade will arrive.

macOS Sonoma 14.4 is the next major upgrade for macOS Sonoma. We expect the software to bring new features, enhancements, and under-the-hood improvements to compatible Mac models.

Apple hasn’t confirmed a macOS Sonoma 14.4 release date, but we do have one date Mac users should circle on the calendar in regards to its release.

Apple also has until March 6th to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act and these changes are included in the company’s iOS 17.4 update for iPhone.

In other words, you can expect iOS 17.4 to arrive on or before March 6th. And given that macOS updates typically roll out alongside software for iPhone, we should see macOS Sonoma 14.4 roll out on, or before, March 6th as well.

Apple often pushes new software on Monday or Tuesday. March 6th lands on a Wednesday so don’t be surprised if macOS Sonoma 14.4 is released on Monday, March 4th or Tuesday, March 5th.

Once Apple pushes its macOS Sonoma 14.4 update to Mac users, you can expect the company to put a new macOS Sonoma 14.5 update into beta testing soon after.

