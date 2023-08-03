10 Things to Do Before Madden 24 Arrives

The Madden 24 release date is just days away now and there are some steps prospective buyers, and those who have pre-ordered, should take before the game lands on shelves.

We’ve entered the month of August which means Madden 24’s arrival is right around the corner. The Madden 24 release date is August 18th for all platforms though you can play up to three days early if you pre-order an upgraded bundle or subscribe to EA Play.

If you’re planning to play Madden 24 later on this month, or if you’re still thinking about it, allow us to take you through some tips that will help you prepare for the game’s highly anticipated launch.

Decide If You Want to Pre-Order

There are some great reasons to pre-order a copy of Madden 24. On the flip side, a lot of you might want to hold off, at least for a few more days.

We’ve released a guide that will take you through the best reasons to, and not to, pre-order Madden 24 for your platform of choice right now.

If you’re current wavering, check it out. It could help you make a final decision in the days ahead.

Pick the Right Madden 24 Edition

If you haven’t pre-ordered yet, but plan to, make sure you pick the right Madden 24 edition for your interest level and budget.

There are three versions of Madden 24. There’s a standard edition which is the cheapest option. There’s a Deluxe edition which comes with more content and an early release date. And there’s also an EA Play Pro edition that’s only available via an EA Play Pro subscription and the EA app.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through the pros and cons of the standard and Deluxe editions and it should help you decide which one is right for you, or the person you’re buying the game for.

Check on Your Pre-Order

If you decide to pre-order Madden 24, make sure you keep tabs on your order. If you periodically check your order, you’ll avoid a headache later on this month.

If you buy a physical copy of Madden 24, make sure your delivery information is up-to-date. If you recently moved, you may have forgotten to update your shipping address.

You’ll also want to make sure all of your payment information is correct so you don’t hit any snags when the retailer you bought the game from charges your credit card.

Most retailers charge you right away now, but some still charge when an item is preparing to ship.

Buy an External Hard Drive

Madden 24 won’t require the biggest download in the world, but it will still command a large chunk of space on your platform’s storage. EA will continually update the game with enhancements and bug fixes and those patches will require space on your storage as well.

If you’re rocking an older console with a limited amount of storage space, and/or you don’t like deleting files to make room for new games, you might want to use this time to invest in an external hard drive.

Samsung’s T5 Portable SSD is one of our favorites and you’ll also want to check out the WD My Passport 4TB.

Look for Madden 24 Deals

Before you pre-order a copy of the game, make sure you shop around for deals.

We’ve discovered several Madden 24 deals that might be of interest if you plan to buy the game before it’s released. Head on over to our guide to find out how you can save money or get bonus cash with your order.

Follow Madden

If you’re really interested in Madden 24, and if you’re here you probably are, make sure you follow the Madden Twitter account for the latest information about the game’s upcoming arrival.

Do You Want EA Play?

Some of you might want to look into an EA Play subscription. EA Play isn’t free, but a subscription nets you discounts, early release dates, a library of games to play, and more.

EA Play subscribers can take advantage of an early Madden 24 release date and start playing the full version of the game up to three days before the official street date.

EA Play is $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a year. EA also offers another tier, Play Pro, which is $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the entire year.

Consider Upgrading Your Console

If you still own an Xbox One or PlayStation 4, you might want to look into buying Microsoft’s Xbox Series X or Sony’s PS5. Madden 24 will run, and look the best, on current-generation platforms.

There are also a bunch of features that are exclusive to the current-generation platforms. For instance, FieldSense has been improved, but these features are limited to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

Dig Into the PC Requirements

If you’re planning to play Madden 24 on a Windows PC, make sure you dig into the game’s requirements.

Madden 24 Minimum Requirements

64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Equivalent

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5 6700k (4-cores; 8-threads) or Equivalent

Memory: 10GB RAM

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 570 or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Equivalent

DirectX: DX12 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: Broadband

Hard-drive space: 50GB

Madden 24 Recommended Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Equivalent

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 8700 (6-core; 12-thread) or Equivalent

Memory: 12 GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or Equivalent

DirectX: DX12 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: Broadband

Hard-drive space: 50 GB

You’ll want to compare these to your computer’s specifications to ensure they a) meet them and b) the game will perform how you want it to.

Preload Madden 24

If you want to play Madden 24 ASAP, you’ll want to buy a digital copy. This will allow you to preload the game files before the release date later on this month.

If you pre-order a digital copy of Madden 24, you can preload and start playing as soon as the game unlocks on August 18th. So if you live in a western time zone, you should be able to start playing on August 17th.