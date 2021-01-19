10 Things to Do Before the 2021 iPad Pro Release Date

Apple 2021 iPad Pro rumors are heating up and the release date looks like it could land in early 2021. If you’re thinking about buying a new iPad this year, there are some things you should do before the new model arrives.

If you’re in the hunt for a new tablet, Apple’s iPad Pro line should be somewhere on your list. And while the 2020 and 2018 models are still excellent options, some of you might want to hang around to see what Apple’s got up its sleeve in 2021.

Nothing is confirmed, but numerous sources believe Apple will produce new iPad Pro models in 2021. The new iPad Pro line will reportedly come several upgrades including a Mini-LED display, 5G support, and more.

We don’t have any official news and the iPad Pro 2021 release date is likely still weeks away. We’ve seen a few different dates, but most credible sources point to an arrival in the first half of the year.

If this time frame holds, we will most likely see Apple use its spring launch window. The company historically has used the month of March to announce new iPad models.

Apple’s also reportedly planning to release a new sixth-generation iPad mini in 2021 though its release timeline is still up in the air.

While it might seem like it’s a bit early to start preparing for the 2021 iPad Pro release date, taking some steps ahead of time will ensure that you’re fully prepared to buy one when the time comes.

In this guide we’ll take prospective 2021 iPad Pro buyers through some steps to take in early 2021 as we wait for additional rumors and Apple’s announcements.

Track 2021 iPad Pro Rumors

If you’re interested in buying a new iPad Pro in 2021, you’ll want to track the latest rumors as we push toward their highly anticipated release date.

Apple does its best to keep new products in the shadows, but rumors and leaks are inevitable and we’ve seen numerous iPad Pro 2021 rumors emerge in recent weeks.

Rumors will likely fill in many of the blanks ahead of the device’s release and these rumors will help you set proper expectations as we close in on Apple’s next launch event. If you set proper expectations, you’ll avoid disappointment.

In addition to keeping an eye out for hardware and software rumors, you’ll also want to keep an eye out for supply chain rumors.

We haven’t heard anything concrete yet, but if rumors start pointing to potential shortages at launch, you might want to think about putting in a pre-order in order to avoid a long wait.

Get Familiar with iPadOS 14

If you haven’t done so already, we recommend getting comfortable with the software that will power the new iPad Pro.

iPadOS 14 is widely available which means you can try it out on your current iPad, if you own one, well ahead of the 2021 iPad Pro release.

Doing so will help you get familiar with the user interface and its features and it will help you avoid surprises when you open up your new iPad for the first time.

For more on iPadOS 14, have a look at our walkthrough.

Research iPad Pro Accessories

As we push toward the 2021 iPad Pro’s rumored release, you’ll want to get familiar with the best iPad Pro accessories. This way you’ll know exactly what to buy, and how much to spend, if you decide you want some extras.

We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best iPad Pro accessories before Apple makes its announcements. Accessories like Apple’s Pencil could drastically alter how you use your tablet.

You should get a feel for potential costs, dig into the pros and cons of each manufacturer, and find styles that appeal to you.

Figure Out How Much Storage You Need

You should figure out how much storage you might need ahead of time.

We haven’t seen any 2021 iPad Pro storage rumors which means we may not see any substantial changes to the device’s capacity this year. If that’s the case, you’ll have four options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Selecting the correct storage capacity will help you save money and avoid headaches down the line. While some of you will be fine with the least amount of storage, others will want the peace of mind that comes with having more internal space available.

If you’re unsure about what you might need, take a look at our guide to picking the best iPad Pro storage size.

Look Into Other iPads

Before you decide to wait for the 2021 iPad Pro, make sure you get familiar with Apple’s current iPad models. You might find a device you really like at a price point you love.

First, we recommend taking a long look at the 2020 iPad Pro models. Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros from 2020 are still in excellent shape and we’ve seen some deals knock their prices down a bit.

They don’t pack as much horsepower, but it’s also worth investigating the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros from 2018. This is especially true if you’re on a budget as these are much cheaper than the newer models.

If you aren’t married to the iPad Pro line, you’ll also want to check out the latest iPad Air, the iPad mini 5, and the budget-minded 10.2-inch iPad.

All of these devices are holding up quite well in 2021 and all of them run Apple’s iPadOS 14 software.

While the new 2021 iPad Pro is certainly exciting, a lot of you might be fine going with a tablet from Apple’s current crop.

Look Into iPad Pro Alternatives

If you aren’t committed to buying an iPad, make sure you check out the best iPad Pro alternatives in the buildup to the release. Here are a few we recommend:

You might also want to take a peek at cheaper tablets like Amazon’s Fire HD 10.

Make a Plan for Your Current Tablet

If you’re intent on upgrading in early 2021, start making a plan for your current tablet.

Some of you might know of a friend or relative who could benefit from an iPad. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down in the near future. You might also look into donating your tablet to charity.

If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your new iPad, you’ll want to dig into prices at resellers like Gazelle and NextWorth.

You’ll also want to keep the device in pristine condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from those resellers, your carrier, or Apple when you apply for a trade-in.

Research AppleCare

If you’re planning to buy an iPad Pro in 2021, you’ll want to protect your investment.

All iPads come with a standard warranty, but AppleCare is an extended warranty service that delivers better support. If you aren’t familiar with AppleCare’s service and its benefits, you should research them in the weeks ahead. You should also look into AppleCare alternatives.

You will be able to add AppleCare to your bag during the checkout process when you purchase a new iPad. You can also buy it later if you decide you want to wait.

Research Carriers

Again, iPad Pro 2021 rumors point to the addition of 5G connectivity. This is a big deal if you plan to get work done on your iPad outside of the house.

If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage or plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit.

Each carrier has its pros and cons, but you might find one that stands out. If you’re interested in switching carriers, please take a look at our guides covering AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Start Backing Up Your Data

If you aren’t in the habit of regularly backing up your current device’s data, now would be a good time to start.

When you open up your iPad Pro you’ll start with a blank slate. If you plan to start from scratch, skip this tip. However, if you’re looking to bring all of your contacts, photos, and other files over to your new device, you’ll want to make a backup.

Backing up the files stored on your current iPad could take awhile. For instance, backing up a near-full 64GB device can take 30 minutes or more.

Making a backup before your new device arrives will allow you to quickly make the transition from your old iPad to your brand new device.

If you’re planning to trade in your current iPad, this will also help you get it sent in faster. The faster you send it in, the faster you’ll get money back.

If you want to learn more about the backup process, check out Apple’s guide. And if you want to learn more about the transfer process, take a look at this guide.

