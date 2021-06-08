4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 15 Beta & 11 Reasons You Should

While some people might want to install the iOS 15 beta right now, others are better off waiting for the public iOS 15 beta or, in a lot of cases, staying put on iOS 14.

Apple used its WWDC 2021 keynote to outline many of the features coming to the iPhone this fall with iOS 15. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until the fall to try them out.

The iOS 15 beta is out for developers right now. Those who don’t want to pay for a developer account can download the public iOS 15 beta when it arrives in July.

There are plenty of reasons to consider trying out iOS 15 right now. The beta includes a number of interesting changes including improvements to Messages, Maps, and many other features.

While it’s exciting to try out new features ahead of their official release for iPhone, there are also some great reasons to avoid the iOS 15 beta.

Pre-release software is typically plagued with issues and iOS 15 beta is no different. Beta testers are already reporting a variety of issues with the software.

If you run into bugs or performance problems, you can jump back down to iOS 14. However, you can only downgrade back to iOS 14.6 or iOS 14.5.1.

You can’t move your phone’s software back to anything older than iOS 14.5.1. This means moving to the iOS 15 beta a pretty big decision for those of you running iOS 14.5 or older. Once you make the move, there’s no getting back.

Apple will improve iOS 15 over time and a lot of you will want to wait for the additional polish that will come with upcoming iOS 15 betas. Many others will just want to stay put on stable iOS 14 software.

If you’re on the fence, allow us to guide you through the best reasons to try the iOS 15 beta and the best reasons to wait or avoid it completely.

We’ll continue to update this with new features, fixes, enhancements, and problems as we find them.