5 Things to Know About macOS 10.15.3

The next macOS update is on the way as Apple starts working on macOS 10.15.3 — a small bug fix update for macOS Catalina. This is likely focusing on communication limits, but it could come with a Pro Mode, at least that’s a possibility thanks to code found in the beta.

Apple announced this update with the developer beta in late 2019, alongside iOS 13.3.1 and watchOS 6.1.2. This is a point release, so don’t expect a ton of new features or major changes, but there is a chance that at least one new feature lands. We typically see Apple save those for bigger updates, but with the 16-inch MacBook Pro out this could land sooner.

There is no official macOS 10.15.3 release date yet, but we are on the third developer beta and there is a public beta available as well.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

We’ll explore what’s new in macOS 10.15.3, what to expect from the release date and time, beta details and if this is the update that makes it worth upgrading to macOS Catalina.

macOS 10.15.3 Beta

The macOS 10.15.3 beta is out now for developers and the public. If you signed up for previous betas, you can get this with a software update through System Preferences.

This beta works on all Macs that run macOS Catalina, and you can easily install it if you are in the program already. We are now on the third developer beta, which is another step closer to the release, but it doesn’t mean that it is imminent.

It can be tempting to install the macOS Catalina beta to solve some macOS Catalina problems, but you need to keep in mind that the beta could add issues and errors. If you see the 10.15.3 beta listed as an update you can install, you can skip it if you don’t want to try it out or leave the beta program altogether.

macOS 10.15.3 Release Date

Apple doesn’t announce specific release dates for point updates like this, but we do have some idea about when this update could arrive.

It’s possible that this update lands in January or early February. There are rumors of a Spring Apple event, but this update isn’t necessarily tied into it.

macOS 10.15.3 Release Time

Apple is extremely predictable when it comes to the release time of updates to macOS. You can expect to see the update land around 1 PM Eastern or 10 AM Pacific. This is a release schedule that Apple only deviates from in very specific instances, and this is not one of those.

What’s New in macOS 10.15.3

Apple did not announce any new features for macOS 10.15.3, and that’s not a surprise. These small point updates are focused on security fixes or bug fixes. In this case Apple is updating iOS 13 to fix a communications limit bug as part of Screen Time. With Screen Time on the Mac, they likely need to update the feature on the Mac side at the same time.

That said, code points to a Pro Mode. This mode would allow users to switch to it and then apps could run faster, battery life may drop and fans may be louder. If you need more speed, it could be a great option.

If we learn more about what is new in this macOS Catalina update, we will share more here.

Should You Wait for macOS 10.15.3

We are several months out from the initial macOS Catalina release date and Apple’s solved a number of issues and problems. Developers also offer many updates to make the software run better on macOS Catalina.

While you may not be ready to install Catalina, and there are still good reasons not to, there’s no major reason to wait for macOS 10.15.3 to install Catalina on your Mac. If you are ready to upgrade from macOS Mojave, you don’t need to wait for this small update to do so.

6 Reasons Not to Install macOS Catalina & 12 Reasons to Install macOS 10.15.2 Today