5 Things to Know About the Galaxy S8 Android 10 Update

With Samsung’s Android 10 and One UI 2.0 update picking up steam, owners of older Galaxy models like the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy S8 Active are wondering about the future of their devices.

As we push into 2020, Samsung’s released Android 10 and its new One UI 2.0 interface for several Galaxy devices including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, and some devices in the Galaxy M family.

The company still has a long way to go, but we expect additional updates to roll out in early 2020 and throughout the months ahead.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 series is currently stuck on Android Pie and that’s left many owners with questions about the company’s plans for the aging former flagships.

Unsurprisingly, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy S8 Active owners want to know if their device will get upgraded to Android 10, when an update could arrive, and what will happen to the Galaxy S8 series if Samsung decides to keep the devices on Android Pie.

In this guide we’ll take a look at what you can expect if you own a Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, or Galaxy S8 Active.

Galaxy S8 Updates

If Samsung decides to keep the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy S8 Active on Android Pie, that doesn’t mean software support will end.

The three devices are still on Samsung’s list for “Monthly Security Updates” which means they’ll be regularly updated for the foreseeable future.

It’s unclear how long they’ll stay on the monthly update list, but once they move, they’ll land on the “Quarterly Security Updates” list. After that, they’ll move to the “Other Regular Security Updates” list. In other words, you can expect support throughout 2020 and into 2021.

Samsung’s monthly updates are typically focused on patching up potential exploits, but they sometimes bring bug fixes and features as well.

Galaxy S8 Android 10 Beta

Before 2018, Samsung used to keep its Galaxy Beta Program exclusive to flagship Galaxy S models. That changed last year with the release of Android Pie. The company released beta software for several devices including mid-range Galaxy models.

This year, the company dialed it back a bit. Samsung pushed Android 10 beta software to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy Note 9, but left other models out of the process.

If Samsung does decide to release a Galaxy S8 Android 10 update, there’s a chance it rolls out a beta for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, but we wouldn’t hold our breath.

The company reportedly won’t push an Android 10 beta to newer models like the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy A series so it would be surprising to see a release for the Galaxy S8 series.

We haven’t heard anything about a potential Galaxy S8 Android 10 beta either so we aren’t expecting a surprise release at this point.

Galaxy S8 Android 10 Update

Samsung typically keeps its Galaxy devices updated with major Android software updates for two years before moving on.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ started on Android Nougat and then got bumped to Android Oreo in 2018 and Android Pie in 2019.

So unless Samsung decides to change its policy in 2020, and we haven’t seen any signs, the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy S8 Active will probably stay put on Android Pie.

We’ve seen several Android 10 roadmaps emerge and none of them list the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, or Galaxy S8 Active. This doesn’t mean much, plans can always change, but it certainly doesn’t inspire any confidence moving forward.

Last year, the Galaxy S8 appeared in a GeekBench benchmark showing Android 10 on board, but the Galaxy S8 in question was running the LineageOS custom ROM.

An official Android 10 update for the Galaxy S8 series is reportedly not in development at this time which means an official release is unlikely at this point.

Despite this, Samsung customer service reps continue to tell Galaxy S8 users that Android 10 is coming down the road. Unfortunately, they’re typically unreliable.

Over the years, Samsung’s reps have “confirmed” Android updates for devices only for those devices to stick around on the previous operating system.

At this point, we’d take what these reps are saying with a grain of salt.

Galaxy S8 Android 10 Release Date

If Samsung shifts gears and decides to release Android 10 for the Galaxy S8 series, and that’s obviously a huge if, the official release won’t land anytime soon.

Samsung’s still working to deliver updates to Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, and Galaxy M users. There are also several other Android 10 updates in testing right now. The company’s got its hands full.

If Samsung decides to push Android 10, we’d have to see the devices get certified running Android 10, something that typically happens weeks before an update officially rolls out.

We haven’t seen that yet which means an update, if there is one, is probably a long way out.

What’s Next

If Samsung chooses not to Android 10 for the Galaxy S8 series, you’ll still be able to get Android 10/One UI 2.0 features on your phone via unofficial software.

The Galaxy S8 development community is still active and developers have already released some ROMs that bring some of what Samsung’s Android 10 release has to offer. We expect more polished software to arrive in the weeks ahead.

If you haven’t explored the world of rooting and custom ROMs, you might want to do so soon because it might be the only way to get Android 10/One UI 2.0 features on your device moving forward.

The Galaxy S8 forums on XDA-Developers is a great place to get started.

