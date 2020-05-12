Samsung Galaxy Android 11 Update Info (2020)

With the Android 11 release creeping closer, we want to take you through everything you should know right now Samsung’s plans for Galaxy phones and tablets.

Earlier this year Google pushed its next operating system, dubbed Android 11, to Pixel users. The company has issued several versions of its Developer Preview but the update will expand to a full blown beta in June.

Google hasn’t outlined the details in full, but we expect devices outside the Pixel family to take part in the beta testing process. The beta will stretch over the course of several weeks culminating with a release for Pixel devices (and perhaps some other Android devices) sometime in the third quarter.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

With the Android 11 release getting closer and Samsung’s Android 10 roll out slowing down, Galaxy users are starting to think about the future.

While some Android OEMs are talking about Android 11, Samsung has remained silent. That probably won’t change for a few months.

Samsung is staying quiet, but thanks to rumors and traditions, we can put together an overview for those of you curious about Android 11.

In this guide we’re going to take you through what you should know about Android 11 if you currently own, or if you’re planning to buy a Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, or another Galaxy device.

We’ll take you through what we know about Samsung’s version of Android 11. We’ll take you through what we know about the release date. And we’ll outline which devices will get an upgrade to the new version of Android.

First, let’s start with what we know about Samsung’s version of Android 11 and One UI.

Samsung Galaxy Android 11: What’s New

Samsung’s version of Android 11 will look a lot different than the version Google releases for Pixel devices because it will utilize the company’s One UI.

The company is working on a new version of One UI (possibly dubbed One UI 2.5) that will bring support for full-screen gesture navigation in third party launchers. The news was confirmed by a company representative on Samsung’s community forums.

It’s unclear if One UI 2.5 will launch with the Galaxy Note 20 in August or alongside Android 11 later on in the year.

We don’t know a lot about Samsung’s version of Android 11 because it’s in development and early development at that. That said, it should bring a lot of Google’s features with it.

The current list of Android 11 includes:

Improved Quick Replies.

Mute notification sounds & vibrations during video capture recording.

Chat Bubbles.

Native Screen Recorder.

Bluetooth improvements for headphones.

Memory Input/Output improvements.

Biometric Authentication Strength

Low Latency support.

Variable refresh rates.

Resume on Reboot.

And a whole lot more.

These Galaxy Devices Should Get Android 11

Samsung typically keeps devices updated with major Android software updates for two years. The company could choose to change this policy for Android 11, but don’t hold your breath.

This means popular phones like the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10 are shoo-ins for Android 11.

As for the company’s tablets, the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) will get upgraded to Android 11. You can also expect the upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 to get upgraded as well.

Mid-range phones and tablets from 2019 should also move from Android 10 to Android 11.

Here is a preliminary list of device we think will get upgraded to Android 11 in 2020 and 2021:

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019)

Galaxy Tab A 8 Plus (2019)

These Galaxy Devices Might Not Get Android 11

Any Galaxy device that’s received two major software updates (Android 9 and Android 10) is currently on the fence when it comes to Android 11.

That means popular devices like the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 series are in danger of getting left behind on Android 10.

Here are a few Samsung Galaxy devices that could stick around on Android 10:

Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9+

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy A9 (2018)

Galaxy A8 (2018)

Galaxy A8+ (2018)

Galaxy A7 (2018)

Galaxy A6 (2018)

Galaxy A6+ (2018)

Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018)

Older models like Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 probably won’t get upgraded to Android 11 either. Neither device has been officially upgraded to Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy Android 11 Beta

Google’s Android 10 beta program featured 23 devices though none of them were Samsung devices. Devices that participated in the beta included:

Pixel

Pixel XL

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Asus Zenfone 5z

Essential PH-1

Nokia 8.1

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

LG G8

OnePlus 6T

Oppo Reno

Realme 3 Pro

Sony Xperia XZ3

Tecno Spark 3 Pro

Vivo X27

Vivo NEX S

Vivo NEX A

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G

We expect to see newer models take part in Google’s Android 11 beta this year and you can expect to learn more in June. Google says it plans to launch the first Android 11 beta on June 3rd.

After that, you can expect Google to launch Beta 2 in July followed by a Beta 3 release in August. The third phase will include release candidate builds for final testing.

There’s a chance Samsung takes part in Google’s beta program, but odds are good the company goes it alone.

While we don’t have any inside information about Samsung’s plans, the company typically holds a public beta ahead of an official release. It did so with Android Nougat, Android Oreo, Android Pie, and Android 10 and there’s no reason to expect a change with Android 11 right now.

Back in the day, Samsung used to keep its Android betas exclusive to its Galaxy S flagship models. In 2016, the Android Nougat beta was exclusive to Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users. In 2017, Samsung limited the Android Oreo beta to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

It took a different approach with Android Pie. Instead of keeping it limited to Galaxy S flagships, Samsung expanded the Android Pie/One UI beta to former flagships and mid-range devices.

The Android 10 beta reverted back to the old days with a far more limited release.

While we don’t know how the Android 11 beta will work exactly, you can expect the Galaxy S20 and upcoming Galaxy Note 20 to take part. We also expect a release for Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 models.

Samsung’s betas are usually limited to select regions. Big markets like the United States are always on the list, but smaller markets are typically left out.

Samsung Galaxy Android 11 Release Date

So when will Samsung release its first Android 11 update? Let’s start with what we know.

The company is reportedly testing Android 11 on the Galaxy S10+. The device recently showed up in a Geekbench benchmark. This is much earlier than usual and that means we could see a faster beta.

Last year, Samsung pushed its first Android 10 beta in October, or, several weeks after Google pushed the official version of Android 10 to Pixel devices.

If Samsung gets its Android 11 beta out in September or October, the first official Android 11 updates would probably arrive in November or December after weeks of testing.

We expect flagships like the Galaxy S20 to get upgraded first followed by older models like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.

And while a lot of Galaxy models will probably get Android 11 in the second half 2020, many others will have to wait until 2021.

4 Reasons Not to Install Galaxy S9 Android 10 & 10 Reasons You Should