5 Things to Know About the iOS 15.0.1 Update

Apple’s released a new iOS 15.0.1 update for iPhone.

iOS 15.0.1 is available to install right now if you have a compatible iPhone. iOS 15.0.1 is compatible with all iOS 15-powered phones: iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Unlike the previous version of iOS 15, iOS 15.0.1 is a small point upgrade with a short list of changes. It’s aimed at improving iOS 15’s performance.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s brand new iOS 15.0.1 update for iPhone.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through all of iOS 15.0.1’s changes, the software’s performance, iOS 15.0.1 problems, the iOS 15.0.1 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with some quick thoughts on iOS 15.0.1’s early performance.

iOS 15.0.1 Review

If your iPhone is currently running iOS 15.0, you’ll see the smallest download.

For iOS 15.0 users, the iOS 15.0.1 download will require a few hundred megabytes of space. iOS 15.0.1 is a 549 MB download for iPhone 12 Pro users moving up from the previous version of iOS 15.

iOS 15.0.1’s exact download size depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. So if your iPhone is running an older version of iOS, you’ll see a bigger download because your iOS 15.0.1 update includes the changes from the iOS updates you skipped.

If you’re jumping up from iOS 15.0.1, the installation process should take less than 15 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on an iPhone 12 Pro and an iPhone X, both of which were previously running iOS 15.0.

For more on the iOS 15.0.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using iOS 15.0.1 on a few iPhone models for a very short time and here’s what we’ve discovered about the software’s performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are both stable.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.

Speed

iOS 15.0.1 currently feels as fast as iOS 15.0.

If you’re running into bugs or performance issues on iOS 15.0 or an older version of iOS, you might want to install the iOS 15.0.1 update on your iPhone right now.

If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 15.0.1 update.

iOS 15.0.1 Problems

The iOS 15.0.1 update is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from iOS 15.0 and older versions of iOS.

The current list of iOS 15.0.1 issues includes installation issues, UI lag, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, hotspot problems, touchscreen issues, issues with Touch ID and Face ID, charging issues, and stuttering.

If you do encounter a problem on iOS 15.0.1, take a look at our fixes for the most common iOS 15 problems. We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help fix bad iOS 15 battery life.

Apple’s currently signing on iOS 15.0 and iOS 14.8 which means you can drop your phone’s software back to one of those versions of iOS if iOS 15.0.1 causes problems on your phone.

You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 14.7.1 so keep that in mind if you’re having a good experience on iOS 14.7 or below. Once you make the move to iOS 15.0.1, you won’t be able to go back.

For more on the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 15.0.1 Update: What’s New

iOS 15.0.1 is a small, but important upgrade. It doesn’t have any new features on board, but it does bring bug fixes to Apple’s iPhones. Here’s the full list of changes on board:

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch may not work on iPhone 13 models

Settings app may incorrectly display an alert that storage is full

Audio meditations could unexpectedly start a workout on Apple Watch for some Fitness+ subscribers

iOS 15.0.1 doesn’t have any known security patches on board.

iOS 15.0.1 Jailbreak

The developer teams behind the Checkra1n and unC0ver jailbreaking tools have released versions that are compatible with newer versions of iOS 14, but only Checkra1n (currently in beta) is compatible with iOS 14.5. They don’t support iOS 15.0.1, iOS 15.0, iOS 14.8, iOS 14.7.1, iOS 14.7, iOS 14.6, or iOS 14.5.1 yet.

The newest version of unC0ver is compatible with newer iPhones including the iPhone 12 series. That’s big news if you’ve been waiting to jailbreak your new phone. Unfortunately it’s only compatible with versions up to iOS 14.3.

There’s no way to downgrade your phone’s software to iOS 14.3 or older versions of iOS which means you’re out of luck if you upgrade, or you already upgraded to newer iOS software.

Apple’s confirmed a new version of iOS 15 and iOS 15.1 is currently in beta ahead of a public release sometime later this year. The company hasn’t confirmed a specific date.

If your problems are really bad, you want to try out new features, or help Apple eliminate bugs, you can download the iOS 15.1 beta onto your iPhone right now.

For more on iOS 15.1 and the beta, have a peek at our walkthrough. For more about the iOS 15.1 release date, check out our guide.

