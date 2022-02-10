5 Things to Know About the iOS 15.3.1 Update

Apple’s pushed a new iOS 15.2.3 update to iPhone users.

The company’s new iOS 15.3.1 release is compatible with all iOS 15-powered phones, a list that includes iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 series.

Unlike iOS 15.3, the iOS 15.3.1 update is a small point upgrade. It brings an important bug fix to iPhone owners and it also has a security patch on board.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about Apple’s iOS 15.3.1 update for iPhone.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through iOS 15.3.1’s changes, the software’s performance, iOS 15.3.1 problems, the iOS 15.3.1 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with some early thoughts on iOS 15.3.1’s performance.

iOS 15.3.1 Review

If your iPhone is currently running iOS 15.3, you’ll see the smallest iOS 15.3.1 download size.

For iOS 15.3 users, the iOS 15.3.1 download is fairly small. iOS 15.3.1 is around 242 MB for iPhone 12 Pro users moving up from the previous version of iOS 15. You can expect a similar size for other iPhone models.

The exact iOS 15.3.1 download size depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. If your iPhone is running an older version of iOS, you’ll see a bigger download because your iOS 15.3.1 update includes the changes from iOS updates you skipped.

If you’re moving up from iOS 15.3, the installation process should take less than 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on an iPhone 12 Pro that was previously running iOS 15.3.

We’ve been using iOS 15.3.1 on a few iPhone models for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are both stable.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.

Speed

iOS 15.3.1 feels as fast as iOS 15.3.

If you’re running into bugs or performance issues on iOS 15.3 or an older version of iOS, you might want to install the iOS 15.3.1 update on your iPhone right now.

If you need help making a decision about whether or not to make the jump up to iOS 15.3.1, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of iOS 15.

iOS 15.3.1 Problems

The iOS 15.3.1 update is already causing problems for some iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users. Some of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from iOS 15.3 and older versions of iOS.

The current list of problems includes installation issues, UI lag, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, touchscreen issues, issues with Touch ID and Face ID, and abnormal battery drain.

If you encounter a problem on iOS 15.3.1, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 15 problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help fix bad iOS 15 battery life.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 15.3 which means you can drop your iPhone’s software back to the previous version of iOS 15 if iOS 15.3.1 starts causing problems. You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 15.3.

Keep this in mind if you’re having a good experience on iOS 15.2.1 or older. Once you make the move to iOS 15.3.1, you won’t be able to go back.

For more on the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 15.3.1 Update: What’s New

The iOS 15.3.1 update doesn’t have any new features on board. Instead, the software includes a bug fix and security patches.

Here’s the full iOS 15.3.1 change log:

Fixes an issue that may cause Braille displays to stop responding.

Apple says the software also comes with a security patch. You can learn more about this improvement on the company’s security site.

iOS 15.3.1 Jailbreak

The developer teams behind the Checkra1n and unC0ver jailbreaking tools have released versions that are compatible with newer versions of iOS 14, but only Checkra1n (currently in beta) is compatible with iOS 14.5. They don’t support iOS 15.3.1, iOS 15.3, iOS 15.2.1, iOS 15.2, iOS 15.1.1, iOS 15.1, iOS 15.0.2, iOS 15.0.1, iOS 15.0, iOS 14.8, iOS 14.7.1, iOS 14.7, iOS 14.6, or iOS 14.5.1 yet.

The newest version of unC0ver is compatible with newer iPhones including the iPhone 12 series. That’s big news if you’ve been waiting to jailbreak your new phone. Unfortunately it’s only compatible with versions up to iOS 14.3.

There’s no way to downgrade your phone’s software to iOS 14.5 or older versions of iOS which means you’re out of luck if you upgrade, or you already upgraded to newer iOS software.

Apple’s confirmed a new version of iOS 15 and iOS 15.4 is currently in beta testing ahead of its public release. The company hasn’t confirmed a specific release date yet, but it should drop in March.

If your problems on iOS 15.3.1 are really bad, or you just want to try new features, you can download the iOS 15.4 beta onto your iPhone right now.

For more on iOS 15.4 and the beta, have a peek at our walkthrough. For more about the upcoming iOS 15.4 release date, check out our guide.

