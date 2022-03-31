5 Things to Know About the iOS 15.4.1 Update

Apple’s pushed a new iOS 15.4.1 update to iPhone. The release comes two weeks after the release of the company’s massive iOS 15.4 update.

iOS 15.4.1 is compatible with all iOS 15-powered phones which includes the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 series.

Unlike iOS 15.4, iOS 15.4.1 is a small point upgrade. That being said, it brings some important bug fixes to the iPhone including one that should solve abnormal battery drain.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about Apple’s latest iOS 15 update for iPhone.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through iOS 15.4.1’s changes, the software’s performance, iOS 15.4.1 problems, the iOS 15.4.1 jailbreak status, and more. We’ll start with some thoughts on iOS 15.4.1’s performance.

iOS 15.4.1 Review

If your iPhone is currently running iOS 15.4, you’ll see the smallest iOS 15.4.1 download size.

For iOS 15.4 users, the iOS 15.4.1 download is fairly small. The download is right around 300MB for iPhone 12 Pro users moving up from the previous version of iOS 15. You can expect a similar size for other iPhone models.

Keep in mind, the exact size of the iOS 15.4.1 download depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running.

If your iPhone is running an older version of iOS, you may see a bigger download because your update includes the changes from any iOS updates you skipped.

If you’re moving up from iOS 15.4, the installation process should take 10 minutes or less to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on an iPhone 12 Pro.

We’ve been using iOS 15.4.1 on a few iPhone models for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are both stable.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.

Speed

iOS 15.4.1 feels as fast as iOS 15.4.

If you’ve been dealing with bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 15.4 or an older version of iOS, you should probably install the iOS 15.4.1 update on your iPhone right now.

If you need help making a decision about whether or not to make the jump up to iOS 15.4.1, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the software.

iOS 15.4.1 Problems

The iOS 15.4.1 update is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some problems are brand new, others have carried over from iOS 15.3.1 and older versions of iOS 15.

The current list of problems includes installation issues, issues with first and third-party apps, UI lag, Exchange issues, issues with Touch ID and Face ID, and abnormal battery drain.

If you encounter a problem on iOS 15.4.1, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 15 problems. We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help fix bad iOS 15 battery life.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 15.4 which means you can drop your iPhone’s software back to the previous version of iOS 15 if iOS 15.4.1 starts causing problems on your device.

You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 15.4. Keep this in mind if you’re having a good experience on iOS 15.3.1 or older. Once you make the move to iOS 15.4.1, you won’t be able to get back.

For more on the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 15.4.1 Features

Apple’s point updates (x.x) typically bring under-the-hood improvements to iPhone users and that’s what you get from iOS 15.4.1.

Here’s the official iOS 15.4.1 change log:

Bug Fixes

Fix for an issue where battery may drain more quickly than expected after updating to iOS 15.4.

Fix for an issue where braille devices may become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert.

Fix for an issue where Made for iPhone hearing devices may lose connection within some third-party apps.

iOS 15.4.1 bring a new security patch to iPhone as well. If you want to learn more about it head on over to Apple’s official security site.

iOS 15.4.1 Jailbreak

The developer teams behind the Checkra1n and unC0ver jailbreaking tools have released versions that are compatible with newer versions of iOS 14, but only Checkra1n is compatible with iOS 14.5.

Unfortunately, the tools don’t support iOS 15.4.1, iOS 15.4, iOS 15.3.1, iOS 15.3, iOS 15.2.1, iOS 15.2, iOS 15.1.1, iOS 15.1, iOS 15.0.2, iOS 15.0.1, iOS 15.0, iOS 14.8, iOS 14.7.1, iOS 14.7, iOS 14.6, or iOS 14.5.1.

The latest version of unC0ver is compatible with newer iPhones including the iPhone 12 series. That’s big news if you’ve been waiting to jailbreak your new phone. Unfortunately it’s only compatible with versions up to iOS 14.3.

There’s no way to downgrade your phone’s software to iOS 14.5 or older versions of iOS which means you’re out of luck if you upgrade, or you already upgraded to newer iOS software.

iOS 15.4.1 was a surprise release and we don’t know of any other upgrade in Apple’s iOS 15 pipeline. As of right now it’s unclear when the next version of iOS 15 will roll out.

That being said, Apple typically puts a new version of iOS into beta testing shortly after an official release so don’t be surprised if a new version emerges in the near future.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 15.4.1 & 11 Reasons You Should