5 Things to Know About the iOS 15.7.4 Update

Apple’s released a new iOS 15.7.4 update and the software brings important changes to iPhone models running the aging operating system.

The iOS 15.7.4 update is compatible with older iPhone models that remain on iOS 15. That list includes the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus.

Like the previous version of iOS 15, iOS 15.7.4 is a point upgrade and it patches up security issues. With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about Apple’s latest iOS 15 update for the iPhone.

In this guide we’ll take you through iOS 15.7.4’s changes, the software’s performance, iOS 15.7.4 problems, the iOS 15.7.4 jailbreak status, and more. We’ll start with some quick thoughts on iOS 15.7.4’s performance.

iOS 15.7.4 Review

The exact size of the iOS 15.7.4 download depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. If your iPhone’s running an older version of iOS, you may see a fairly large download because your iOS 15.7.4 update brings the changes from the updates you skipped.

The iOS 15.7.4 installation process should take 10 minutes or less to complete. It took right around seven minutes to install on an iPhone 7.

We’ve been using iOS 15.7.4 on an iPhone 7 for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far.

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are also stable.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are working fine.

Speed

iOS 15.7.4 feels as fast as iOS 15.7.4 and we haven’t run into any major UI lag yet.

If your iPhone’s been plagued by bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 15.7.3 or an older version of iOS 15, you might want to install the iOS 15.7.4 update on your iPhone today.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 15.7.4 update on your iPhone right now.

iOS 15.7.4 Problems

iOS 15.7.4 is causing problems for some users. Some problems are brand new while others have carried over from older versions of iOS 15.

The current list of iOS 15.7.4 problems includes abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth issues, issues with Touch ID, and problems with various first and third-party apps.

If you run into a problem on iOS 15.7.4, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 15 problems. We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help you fix bad iOS 15 battery life.

Apple’s currently signing on iOS 15.7.3 which means you can move your iPhone’s software back to the previous version of iOS 15 if iOS 15.7.4 causes problems. You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 15.7.3.

Keep this in mind if you’re having a good experience on iOS 15.7.2 or older. Once you make the move to iOS 15.7.4, you won’t be able to get back.

For more about the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 15.7.4 Features: What’s New

Apple’s most recent point upgrades (x.x.x) for iOS 15 have been focused on patching up security issues and that’s exactly what iOS 15.7.4 brings to older iPhones.

The official change log notes that the update brings important security fixes to iPhone users and you can learn more about those over on Apple’s security site.

iOS 15.7.3 doesn’t have any known features, or bug fixes, on board.

iOS 15.7.4 Jailbreak

Developers released a tool that’s compatible with iOS 15 and iOS 16, but it only works with select iPhone models.

The palera1n jailbreak is based on checkm8 and it works with all versions of iOS between iOS 15.0 and iOS 16.2. Currently, it only works with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

There aren’t a ton of tweaks available yet and there are some caveats, but at least a jailbreak option is now available to those who still love to unlock their device.

What’s Next

It’s unclear if iOS 15.7.4 will be Apple’s final version of iOS 15. Apple could choose to push additional versions of iOS 15 later this year, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Apple won’t push additional iOS 15 upgrades to iPhone 8 and newer going forward. That being said, we could still see releases for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and iPhone SE.

The company’s released its new iOS 16 operating system and the software is currently available to download right now if you own a compatible iPhone.

For more about the iOS 16 update, take a look at our guide.