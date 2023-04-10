5 Things to Know About the iOS 15.7.5 Update

Apple’s pushed a new iOS 15.7.5 update and the software brings important changes to iPhone models stuck on the aging operating system.

iOS 15.7.5 is compatible with older iPhone models that didn’t make the move to iOS 16. The list includes the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus.

The iOS 15.7.5 update is a point upgrade and it patches up security issues. It doesn’t have any known bug fixes or features on board. That being said, it’s an extremely important upgrade.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about Apple’s latest and greatest iOS 15 update for iPhone.

In this guide we’ll take you through iOS 15.7.5’s changes, the software’s performance, iOS 15.7.5 problems, the iOS 15.7.5 jailbreak status, and more. We’ll start with early thoughts on iOS 15.7.5’s performance.

iOS 15.7.5 Review

The size of the iOS 15.7.5 download depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. If your iPhone’s running an older version of iOS, you may see a large download because your device’s version of iOS 15.7.5 update brings changes from any updates you skipped.

The iOS 15.7.5 installation process should take 10 minutes or less to complete. It took just about eight minutes to install on an iPhone 7.

We’ve been using iOS 15.7.5 on an iPhone 7 for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far.

Connectivity

Battery life is stable right now.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are also stable.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also working properly.

Speed

iOS 15.7.5 feels just as fast as iOS 15.7.4 and we haven’t run into any major UI lag yet.

If your iPhone’s been plagued by bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 15.7.4 or an older version of iOS 15, you might want to install the software on your iPhone today.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 15.7.5 update on your iPhone right now.

iOS 15.7.5 Problems

The iOS 15.7.5 update is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from older versions of iOS 15.

The current list of iOS 15.7.5 problems includes abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth issues, issues with Touch ID, and problems with various first and third-party apps.

If you run into a problem on iOS 15.7.5, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 15 problems. We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help you fix bad iOS 15 battery life.

Apple’s currently signing on iOS 15.7.4 which means you can move your iPhone’s software back to the previous version if iOS 15.7.5 causes problems on your device. You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 15.7.4.

Keep this in mind if you’re having a good experience on iOS 15.7.3 or older. Once you make the move to iOS 15.7.5, you won’t be able to get back.

For more about the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 15.7.5 Features

Apple has stopped releasing new features for iOS 15 and the company’s most recent versions of iOS 15 have focused on patching up security issues. iOS 15.7.5’s no different than its predecessors.

The official change log notes that the update brings important security fixes to iPhone users and you can learn more about those over on Apple’s security site.

iOS 15.7.5 Jailbreak

Developers have released a jailbreak tool that’s compatible with iOS 15 and iOS 16, but it only works with select iPhone models.

The palera1n jailbreak is based on checkm8 and it works with all versions of iOS between iOS 15.0 and iOS 16.2. Currently, it only works with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

What’s Next

It’s unclear if iOS 15.7.5 will be Apple’s final version of iOS 15. Apple could choose to push additional versions of iOS 15 later this year, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Apple won’t push additional iOS 15 upgrades to iPhone 8 and newer going forward. That being said, we could still see new iOS 15 software for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and iPhone SE.

The company’s released its new iOS 16 operating system and the software is currently available to download right now if you own a compatible iPhone.

For more about the latest version of iOS 16, take a look at our guide.

