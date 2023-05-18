5 Things to Know About the iOS 15.7.6 Update

Apple’s released a new iOS 15.7.6 update and the software brings important changes to iPhone models stuck on the company’s aging operating system.

The iOS 15.7.6 update is compatible with older iPhone models that didn’t make the move to iOS 16. That list includes the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus.

The iOS 15.7.6 update is yet another point upgrade and it patches up security issues. It doesn’t have any known bug fixes or features on board. That being said, it’s a important piece of software.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about Apple’s latest and greatest iOS 15 update for iPhone.

In this guide we’ll take you through iOS 15.7.6’s changes, the software’s performance, iOS 15.7.6 problems, the iOS 15.7.6 jailbreak status, and more. We’ll start with some thoughts about iOS 15.7.6’s performance.

iOS 15.7.6 Review

The iOS 15.7.6 download requires a small chunk of space on your iPhone’s internal storage. Most people won’t have to make room for it. The download should only take a few minutes to complete,

As for the iOS 15.7.6 installation process, it should take 10 minutes or less to complete. It took just about eight minutes to install on an iPhone 7.

We’ve been using iOS 15.7.6 on an iPhone 7 for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far.

Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is stable right now and we haven’t noticed any abnormal drain.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are also stable.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also working properly.

Speed

iOS 15.7.6 feels just as fast as iOS 15.7.5 and we haven’t run into any major UI lag yet.

If your iPhone’s been plagued by bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 15.7.5 or an older version of iOS 15, you might want to install the software on your iPhone today.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 15.7.6 update on your iPhone right now.

iOS 15.7.6 Problems

The iOS 15.7.6 update is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from older versions of iOS 15.

The current list of iOS 15.7.6 problems includes abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth issues, issues with Touch ID, and problems with various first and third-party apps.

If you run into a problem on iOS 15.7.6, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 15 problems. We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help you fix bad iOS 15 battery life.

Apple’s currently signing on iOS 15.7.5 which means you can move your iPhone’s software back to the previous version if iOS 15.7.6 causes problems on your device. You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 15.7.5.

For more about the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 15.7.6 Features

Apple isn’t releasing new features for iOS 15 anymore and the most recent versions of iOS 15 have all focused on patching up security issues. iOS 15.7.6’s no different.

The official change log notes that the update brings important security fixes to iPhone users and you can learn more about those over on Apple’s security site.

iOS 15.7.6 Jailbreak

Developers have released a jailbreak tool that’s compatible with iOS 15 and iOS 16, but it only works with select iPhone models.

The palera1n jailbreak is based on checkm8 and it works with all versions of iOS between iOS 15.0 and iOS 16.2. Currently, it only works with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

What’s Next

It’s unclear if iOS 15.7.6 will be Apple’s final version of iOS 15. Apple could choose to push additional versions of iOS 15 later this year, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Apple won’t push additional iOS 15 upgrades to iPhone 8 and newer going forward. That being said, we could still see new iOS 15 software for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and iPhone SE.

The company’s released its new iOS 16 operating system and the software is currently available to download right now if you own a compatible iPhone.

For more about the latest version of iOS 16, take a look at our guide.

