5 Things to Know About the iOS 15.7 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 15.7 update for iPhone and the software is just about ready to roll out.

iOS 15.7 is a milestone upgrade though it’ll be much smaller than your average x.x release. We don’t expect it to carry any bug fixes or features on board.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 15.7 release date yet, but it’s close. If you don’t want to wait for the stable release, you can try an early version of the software on your iPhone right now.

With iOS 15.7 in the works, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next iOS 15 update for iPhone.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the iOS 15.7 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 15.7 release date and release time, information about the iOS 15.7 beta, and more.

iOS 15.7 Beta

If you want to start using iOS 15.7 on your iPhone you can do so right now.

Apple’s pushed the iOS 15.7 beta to developers which means those enrolled in the company’s developer program can download a pre-release version of the firmware right now.

We don’t expect a public iOS 15.7 beta given that Apple’s jumped to the Release Candidate (RC) which is the final version of the beta.

Before you download the iOS 15.7 beta, note that pre-release software is typically always plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your iPhone’s battery life, and its overall speed which can make it tricky to use as a daily driver.

You should be able to fix some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the iOS 15.7 beta’s performance on your iPhone, you can downgrade back to iOS 15.6.1. The downgrade path to older iOS firmware, including iOS 15.6, is closed.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 15.7 release date, but given that it jumped right to the Release Candidate, the official release is right around the corner. As of right now we expect the official release to land in September.

For more about the iOS 15.7 release date, check out our guide.

iOS 15.7 Release Time

We don’t have an official iOS 15.7 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever date it chooses.

The official version of iOS 15.7 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right away.

Here’s what you can expect from the iOS 15.7 release time in other U.S. timezones:

Eastern – 1 PM

Central – 12 PM

Mountain – 11AM

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install the official version of iOS 15.7 right away.

iOS 15.7 Features

Apple’s milestone updates (x.x) typically bring new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes to iPhone users. iOS 15.7 isn’t your typical milestone upgrade.

iOS 15.7 will focus on improving security which means it will bring a new patch, or new patches, to compatible iPhone models. We won’t know what’s on board until Apple confirms the update’s contents on release day.

iOS 15.7 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 15.7 beta.

We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 15.7 beta and we may not see a tool for the official version either.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 15.6.1 & 11 Reasons You Should