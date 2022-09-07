Apple
5 Things to Know About the iOS 15.7 Update
Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 15.7 update for iPhone and the software is just about ready to roll out.
iOS 15.7 is a milestone upgrade though it’ll be much smaller than your average x.x release. We don’t expect it to carry any bug fixes or features on board.
Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 15.7 release date yet, but it’s close. If you don’t want to wait for the stable release, you can try an early version of the software on your iPhone right now.
With iOS 15.7 in the works, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next iOS 15 update for iPhone.
In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the iOS 15.7 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 15.7 release date and release time, information about the iOS 15.7 beta, and more.
iOS 15.7 Beta
If you want to start using iOS 15.7 on your iPhone you can do so right now.
Apple’s pushed the iOS 15.7 beta to developers which means those enrolled in the company’s developer program can download a pre-release version of the firmware right now.
We don’t expect a public iOS 15.7 beta given that Apple’s jumped to the Release Candidate (RC) which is the final version of the beta.
Before you download the iOS 15.7 beta, note that pre-release software is typically always plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your iPhone’s battery life, and its overall speed which can make it tricky to use as a daily driver.
You should be able to fix some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.
If you can’t stand the iOS 15.7 beta’s performance on your iPhone, you can downgrade back to iOS 15.6.1. The downgrade path to older iOS firmware, including iOS 15.6, is closed.
iOS 15.7 Release Date
Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 15.7 release date, but given that it jumped right to the Release Candidate, the official release is right around the corner. As of right now we expect the official release to land in September.
For more about the iOS 15.7 release date, check out our guide.
iOS 15.7 Release Time
We don’t have an official iOS 15.7 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever date it chooses.
The official version of iOS 15.7 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right away.
Here’s what you can expect from the iOS 15.7 release time in other U.S. timezones:
- Eastern – 1 PM
- Central – 12 PM
- Mountain – 11AM
Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install the official version of iOS 15.7 right away.
iOS 15.7 Features
Apple’s milestone updates (x.x) typically bring new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes to iPhone users. iOS 15.7 isn’t your typical milestone upgrade.
iOS 15.7 will focus on improving security which means it will bring a new patch, or new patches, to compatible iPhone models. We won’t know what’s on board until Apple confirms the update’s contents on release day.
iOS 15.7 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 15.7 beta.
We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 15.7 beta and we may not see a tool for the official version either.
We’ll let you know when we learn more.
Install iOS 15.6.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, you'll want to think about installing Apple's iOS 15.6.1 update right away.
iOS 15.6.1 has two security patches on board. They are essential if you want to keep your device and its data protected. You can read more about the pair on Apple's website.
If you missed Apple's iOS 15.6 update, it had 30+ security upgrades on board. You can learn more about them right here.
If you missed iOS 15.5 it brought 27 new security patches to the iPhone. You can learn more about these patches over on Apple's security site.
If you missed iOS 15.4.1, it had one new security patch on board. You can read more about it over on Apple's website.
If you missed the iOS 15.4 update, it had a whopping 36 new security patches on board. If you want to learn more about these patches, head on over to Apple's security site for the particulars.
If you missed iOS 15.3.1, it had one security patch on board. For more about it, head over to Apple's security page.
If you missed iOS 15.3, you'll also get its patches with your upgrade. iOS 15.3 brought 10 new security patches to iPhone users. If you're interested in the details, you can read more about them right here.
If you missed iOS 15.2.1, you'll get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about the change over on Apple's website.
If you missed Apple's iOS 15.2 update, you'll get its 30+ security patches with your upgrade. You can read all about them over on the company's security site.
iOS 15.2 also included some important upgrades to privacy. The software brought the company's App Privacy Report to Settings. This lets you see how often your apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days. You can also see their network activity.
In addition, iOS 15.2 brought Apple's communication safety features for kids. You'll find these features in the Messages app, in Siri, in Spotlight, and in Search.
If you missed iOS 15.1, iOS 15.6.1 will bring its security patches to your iPhone. You can read more about them on Apple's website.
If you missed iOS 15.0.2 you'll also get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about it right here.
iOS 15.0 also brought numerous security patches to your iPhone. If you'll be moving up from iOS 14 and you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
Apple's updated its website with new information about iOS 15's batch of security patches. The company now says the software patched up an issue that could have exposed a user's private Apple ID information and in-app search history. It also says iOS 15 patched up an issue that allowed apps to override Privacy preferences.
If you skipped iOS 14.8 or any older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 15.6.1 update as well.
In addition to those patches, iOS 15 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Siri. Requests made to Siri are now processed on the device itself using Neural Engine. This makes it more secure.
If you're an Apple Card user, you'll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.
Apple's also included a built-in authenticator that's similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.
There's also a Mail feature that hides your IP address.
