5 Things to Know About the iOS 16.0.2 Update

Apple’s pushed a new iOS 16.0.2 update to iPhone users.

iOS 16.0.2 is a point upgrade. And while small, it brings some much needed bug fixes to those who have made the jump to the company’s new operating system.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about Apple’s latest iOS 16 update for the iPhone.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through iOS 16.0.2’s changes, the software’s current performance, iOS 16.0.2 problems, the iOS 16.0.2 jailbreak status, and more. We’ll start with some thoughts on iOS 16.0.2’s performance.

iOS 16.0.2 Review

If your iPhone is currently running iOS 16.0 or iOS 16.0.1, you’ll see the smallest download size.

For iOS 16.0 users, the iOS 16.0.2 download will be around 250 MB. You can expect a similar size for other iPhone models running the previous version of iOS 16.

The exact size of the iOS 16.0.2 download depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. If your iPhone is running an older version of iOS, like iOS 15, you will see a bigger download because your update comes with the changes from the updates you skipped.

If you’re moving up from iOS 16.0 or iOS 16.0.1 (iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Pro only), the installation process should take 10 minutes or less to complete. It took about six minutes to install on an iPhone 12 Pro.

We’ve been using iOS 16.0.2 on an iPhone 12 Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are both stable.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable.

Speed

iOS 16.0.2 currently feels as fast as iOS 16.0.

If you’ve been dealing with bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 16.0.1 or iOS 16.0, you should probably install the iOS 16.0.2 update on your iPhone today.

If you need help making a decision about an upgrade to iOS 16.0.2 check out our reasons to, and not to, install the software on your iPhone right now.

iOS 16.0.2 Problems

The iOS 16.0.2 update is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some problems are brand new, others have carried over from previous versions of iOS.

The current list of iOS 16.0.2 problems includes abnormal battery drain, installation issues, UI lag, issues with Touch ID and Face ID, and issues with various apps.

If you do encounter a problem on iOS 16.0.2, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common issues. We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help you fix bad iOS 16 battery life if you encounter it.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 16.0 and iOS 15.7 which means you can move your iPhone’s software back to an older version of iOS in an effort to improve your iPhone’s performance. You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 15.7.

Keep this in mind if you’re having a good experience on iOS 15.6.1 or older. Once you make the move to newer software, you won’t be able to get back.

For more on the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 16.0.2 Features: What’s New

Apple’s point updates (x.x.x) typically bring security patches and bug fixes to iPhone users. iOS 16.0.2 carries bug fixes but it doesn’t have any new security patches on board.

Here’s the full iOS 16.0.2 change log:

Fixes an issue where the camera may vibrate and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Fixes an issue where the display may appear completely black during device setup.

Fixes an issue where copy and paste between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected.

Fixes an issue where VoiceOver may be unavailable after rebooting.

Fixes an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced.

iOS 16.0.2 doesn’t bring any new features to iPhone.

iOS 16.0.2 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 16.0.2 update.

We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with iOS 16 today or at any point in the near future. If you still jailbreak, keep an eye out for new information.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

The company’s confirmed a new version of iOS 16 and iOS 16.1 is currently in beta testing. We expect the release to come sometime in October alongside iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura.

If you can’t/don’t want to wait for the official release date, you might try downloading the iOS 16.1 beta and see if it helps iron out your issues.

For more on iOS 16.1 and the beta, have a look at our walkthrough. For more about the iOS 16.1 release date, check out our guide.

