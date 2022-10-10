5 Things to Know About the iOS 16.0.3 Update

Apple’s released a new iOS 16.0.3 update for iPhone.

Like iOS 16.0.2, iOS 16.0.3 is a point upgrade. It’s another small release but like its predecessor, it brings essential bug fixes to iPhone owners who have made the move to Apple’s newest operating system.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about Apple’s latest and greatest iOS 16 update for the iPhone.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through iOS 16.0.3’s changes, the update’s performance, the current state of iOS 16.0.3 problems, the iOS 16.0.3 jailbreak status, and more. We’ll start with some thoughts on iOS 16.0.3’s performance.

iOS 16.0.3 Review

If your iPhone is currently running iOS 16.0.2, you’ll see the smallest iOS 16.0.3 download size.

For iOS 16.0.2 users, the iOS 16.0.3 download will be around 940 MB. You can expect a similar size for other iPhone models running the previous version of iOS 16.

The exact size of the iOS 16.0.3 download depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. If your device is running an older version of iOS, you’ll likely see a bigger download because your update comes with the changes from the updates you skipped.

If you’re moving up from iOS 16.0.2, the installation process should take 10 minutes or less to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on an iPhone 12 Pro.

We’ve been using iOS 16.0.3 on an iPhone 12 Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are both stable.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable.

Speed

iOS 16.0.3 currently feels as fast as iOS 16.0.2.

If you’ve been dealing with bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 16.0.2 or an older version of iOS 16, you should probably install the iOS 16.0.3 update in the near future.

If you need help making a decision about an upgrade to iOS 16.0.3, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the software on your iPhone right now.

iOS 16.0.3 Problems

The iOS 16.0.3 update is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from previous versions of iOS.

The current list of iOS 16.0.3 problems includes battery life issues, installation issues, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth issues, UI lag, issues with Face ID, and issues with various apps.

If you do encounter a problem with iOS 16.0.3, have a look at our list of fixes for common iOS 16 problems. We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help you fix iOS 16 battery life issues should you run into them.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 16.0.2 and iOS 15.7 which means you can move your iPhone’s software back to one of these updates in an effort to improve your iPhone’s performance. You can’t downgrade to any other versions of iOS.

Keep this in mind if you’re having a good experience on a version of iOS that isn’t iOS 16.0.2 or iOS 15.7. Once you make the move to iOS 16.0.2, you won’t be able to get back.

For more on the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 16.0.3 Features: What’s New

Apple’s point updates (x.x.x) typically bring security patches and bug fixes to iPhone users. The iOS 16.0.3 carries bug fixes and a new security patch.

Here’s the full iOS 16.0.3 change log:

Fixes an issue where incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Fixes an issue where low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models

Fixes an issue where the Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Fixes an issue where Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email

As for the security patch, you can learn more about it over on Apple’s security website.

iOS 16.0.3 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 16.0.3 update.

We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with iOS 16 today or at any point in the near future. If you still jailbreak, keep an eye out for new information.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

Apple’s confirmed a new version of iOS 16 and iOS 16.1 is currently in beta testing. We expect the release to come sometime in October alongside iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura.

iOS 16.1 is a milestone upgrade and it’s set to bring a mix of new features, bug fixes, and security enhancements to iPhone owners.

If you can’t/don’t want to wait for the official release date, you might try downloading the iOS 16.1 beta and see if it helps iron out any issues you’re seeing.

For more on iOS 16.1 and the beta, have a look at our walkthrough. For more about the iOS 16.1 release date, check out our guide.

