5 Things to Know About the iOS 16.0.3 Update
Apple’s released a new iOS 16.0.3 update for iPhone.
Like iOS 16.0.2, iOS 16.0.3 is a point upgrade. It’s another small release but like its predecessor, it brings essential bug fixes to iPhone owners who have made the move to Apple’s newest operating system.
With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about Apple’s latest and greatest iOS 16 update for the iPhone.
In this walkthrough we’ll take you through iOS 16.0.3’s changes, the update’s performance, the current state of iOS 16.0.3 problems, the iOS 16.0.3 jailbreak status, and more. We’ll start with some thoughts on iOS 16.0.3’s performance.
iOS 16.0.3 Review
If your iPhone is currently running iOS 16.0.2, you’ll see the smallest iOS 16.0.3 download size.
For iOS 16.0.2 users, the iOS 16.0.3 download will be around 940 MB. You can expect a similar size for other iPhone models running the previous version of iOS 16.
The exact size of the iOS 16.0.3 download depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. If your device is running an older version of iOS, you’ll likely see a bigger download because your update comes with the changes from the updates you skipped.
If you’re moving up from iOS 16.0.2, the installation process should take 10 minutes or less to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on an iPhone 12 Pro.
We’ve been using iOS 16.0.3 on an iPhone 12 Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:
Connectivity
- Battery life is stable.
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.
- Bluetooth is working normally.
- GPS and cellular data are both stable.
App Performance
- Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.
- First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable.
Speed
- iOS 16.0.3 currently feels as fast as iOS 16.0.2.
If you’ve been dealing with bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 16.0.2 or an older version of iOS 16, you should probably install the iOS 16.0.3 update in the near future.
If you need help making a decision about an upgrade to iOS 16.0.3, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the software on your iPhone right now.
iOS 16.0.3 Problems
The iOS 16.0.3 update is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from previous versions of iOS.
The current list of iOS 16.0.3 problems includes battery life issues, installation issues, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth issues, UI lag, issues with Face ID, and issues with various apps.
If you do encounter a problem with iOS 16.0.3, have a look at our list of fixes for common iOS 16 problems. We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help you fix iOS 16 battery life issues should you run into them.
Apple is currently signing on iOS 16.0.2 and iOS 15.7 which means you can move your iPhone’s software back to one of these updates in an effort to improve your iPhone’s performance. You can’t downgrade to any other versions of iOS.
Keep this in mind if you’re having a good experience on a version of iOS that isn’t iOS 16.0.2 or iOS 15.7. Once you make the move to iOS 16.0.2, you won’t be able to get back.
For more on the downgrade process, check out our guide.
iOS 16.0.3 Features: What’s New
Apple’s point updates (x.x.x) typically bring security patches and bug fixes to iPhone users. The iOS 16.0.3 carries bug fixes and a new security patch.
Here’s the full iOS 16.0.3 change log:
- Fixes an issue where incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Fixes an issue where low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models
- Fixes an issue where the Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Fixes an issue where Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email
As for the security patch, you can learn more about it over on Apple’s security website.
iOS 16.0.3 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 16.0.3 update.
We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with iOS 16 today or at any point in the near future. If you still jailbreak, keep an eye out for new information.
We’ll let you know when we learn more.
What’s Next
Apple’s confirmed a new version of iOS 16 and iOS 16.1 is currently in beta testing. We expect the release to come sometime in October alongside iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura.
iOS 16.1 is a milestone upgrade and it’s set to bring a mix of new features, bug fixes, and security enhancements to iPhone owners.
If you can’t/don’t want to wait for the official release date, you might try downloading the iOS 16.1 beta and see if it helps iron out any issues you’re seeing.
For more on iOS 16.1 and the beta, have a look at our walkthrough. For more about the iOS 16.1 release date, check out our guide.
Install iOS 15.7 for Better Security
If security is important to you, you'll want to think about installing Apple's iOS 15.7 update right away.
iOS 15.7 brings 11 security patches along with it. If you want to take a look at the details, head over to Apple's security site for more.
If you missed iOS 15.6.1, it had two security patches on board which are essential if you want to keep your device and its data safe from harm. You can read more about the pair on Apple's website.
If you missed Apple's iOS 15.6 update, it had 30+ security upgrades on board. You can learn more about them right here.
If you missed iOS 15.5 it brought 27 new security patches to the iPhone. You can learn more about these patches over on Apple's security site.
If you missed iOS 15.4.1, it had one new security patch on board. You can read more about it over on Apple's website.
If you missed the iOS 15.4 update, it had a whopping 36 new security patches on board. If you want to learn more about these patches, head on over to Apple's security site for the particulars.
If you missed iOS 15.3.1, it had one security patch on board. For more about it, head over to Apple's security page.
If you missed iOS 15.3, you'll also get its patches with your upgrade. iOS 15.3 brought 10 new security patches to iPhone users. If you're interested in the details, you can read more about them right here.
If you missed iOS 15.2.1, you'll get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about the change over on Apple's website.
If you missed Apple's iOS 15.2 update, you'll get its 30+ security patches with your upgrade. You can read all about them over on the company's security site.
iOS 15.2 also included some important upgrades to privacy. The software brought the company's App Privacy Report to Settings. This lets you see how often your apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days. You can also see their network activity.
In addition, iOS 15.2 brought Apple's communication safety features for kids. You'll find these features in the Messages app, in Siri, in Spotlight, and in Search.
If you missed iOS 15.1, iOS 15.7 will bring its security patches to your iPhone. You can read more about them on Apple's website.
If you missed iOS 15.0.2 you'll also get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about it right here.
iOS 15.0 also brought numerous security patches to your iPhone. If you'll be moving up from iOS 14 and you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
Apple's updated its website with new information about iOS 15's batch of security patches. The company now says the software patched up an issue that could have exposed a user's private Apple ID information and in-app search history. It also says iOS 15 patched up an issue that allowed apps to override Privacy preferences.
If you skipped iOS 14.8 or any older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 15.7 update as well.
In addition to those patches, iOS 15 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Siri. Requests made to Siri are now processed on the device itself using Neural Engine. This makes it more secure.
If you're an Apple Card user, you'll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.
Apple's also included a built-in authenticator that's similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.
There's also a Mail feature that hides your IP address.
