5 Things to Know About the iOS 16.7.4 Update
In a bit of a surprise, Apple’s pushed a new iOS 16.7.4 update to iPhone users stuck, or lingering around, on the operating system.
iOS 16.7.4 is the latest update for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, the three iPhone models Apple left behind on iOS 16. It’s also available if you own a newer iPhone and haven’t moved to iOS 17 yet.
The iOS 16.7.4 update isn’t a big upgrade, and future version of iOS 16 won’t be either, but it delivers fixes for the operating system which makes it an important piece of software.
With that in mind, we want to walk you through everything you need to know about Apple’s iOS 16.7.4 software update for iPhone.
Table of Contents
In this walkthrough we’ll take you through iOS 16.7.4’s changes, the software’s current performance, iOS 16.7.4 problems impacting iPhone users, the iOS 16 jailbreak status, and more.
We’ll start with some quick thoughts about iOS 16.7.4’s performance.
iOS 16.7.4 Review
If your iPhone is currently running iOS 16.7.3, you’ll see the smallest download size. It’s a small upgrade and most users won’t have to make room for the download.
As for the installation, it should take around 10 minutes or so to complete. It took just about eight minutes to install on an iPhone X that was previously running on iOS 16.7.3.
We’ve been using iOS 16.7.4 on an iPhone X for a very short time. Here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:
iOS 16.7.4 Battery Life & Connectivity
- Battery life is stable
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable
- Bluetooth is working normally
- GPS and cellular data are working properly
App Performance
- Third-party apps like Hulu, Netflix, Twitter, Slack, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine
- First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also running fine
Speed
- iOS 16.7.4 feels fast, no lag, lockups, or freezes so far
If your iPhone’s struggling on iOS 16.7.3 or an older version of iOS 16, you might want to install the iOS 16.7.4 update on your iPhone right now.
If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install iOS 16.7.4 on your iPhone.
iOS 16.7.4 Problems
Apple tested iOS 16.7.4 for issues, but the software is causing problems for some iPhone users.
The current list of iOS 16.7.4 problems includes installation issues, abnormal battery drain, Face ID issues, broken Bluetooth, busted Wi-Fi, UI lag, Exchange issues, and problems with first and third-party apps.
If you run into a problem with iOS 16.7.4, head over to our list of fixes for the most common iOS 16 problems.
We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your iPhone’s performance and some tips that could help fix abnormal battery drain.
Apple’s currently signing on iOS 16.7.3 and iOS 16.7.2 which means you can drop your iPhone’s software back to older software if iOS 16.7.4 starts causing problems.
You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 16.7.2 and we expect Apple to close up the downgrade path to iOS 16.7.3 and iOS 16.7.2 in the near future.
For more about the downgrade process, check out our guide.
iOS 16.7.4 Features
New versions of iOS 16 have all focused on patching up issues within the operating system. Unsurprisingly, that’s exactly what iOS 16.7.4 does. It doesn’t bring any outward facing features.
Apple says the software fixes issues it identified within the operating system though it doesn’t call out the problems in the release notes.
iOS 16.7.4 doesn’t have any security patches on board.
iOS 16.7.4 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak your iPhone(s), avoid the iOS 16.7.4 update.
Developers have released a jailbreak that works with older versions of iOS. Unfortunately, the jailbreak doesn’t work with iOS 16.7.4.
That could change down the road so keep your eyes peeled.
What’s Next
We expect Apple to push new iOS 16 software to iPhone in the months ahead. Again, these updates will almost certainly focus on patching up security issues. Again, we don’t expect future iOS 16 releases to bring new features to iPhone.
Apple will release new iOS 17 software in early 2024. Don’t be surprised if new iOS 16 software rolls out alongside the next milestone upgrade for iOS 17.
Install iOS 16.7.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 16.7.3 update on your iPhone right away.
iOS 16.7.3 isn't a huge upgrade, but it delivers several security patches including one that patches up an issue with the Find My app.
As for older updates, iOS 16.7.2 brought several security patches to iPhone models still running iOS 16. Learn more about them here.
iOS 16.7.1 carried two important security enhancements including one that addressed a kernel vulnerability. You can learn more about the pair over on Apple's website.
iOS 16.7 had three security patches on board and you can learn more about them right here.
iOS 16.6.1 brought two important security patches to iPhone. If you're interested in what they patch up, here's Apple's guide.
The iOS 16.6 update delivered 16 security patches. For more information about the changes, check out Apple's rundown.
iOS 16.5.1 brought two security patches to iPhone users If you want to learn more, head on over to Apple's website.
The company's iOS Security Response 16.5.1 (c) update also included a security update and you can learn more about it right here.
iOS 16.5 brought a ton of security patches to the iPhone. You can find out more about them over on Apple's security site.
iOS 16.4.1 included two security upgrades . You can learn more about the pair right here.
Apple's iOS 16.4 update had a substantial number of patches on board. You can read about them in detail over on Apple's security site.
The iOS 16.3.1 update had three security patches on board including one for an actively exploited vulnerability. For more on the security contents of iOS 16.3.1, check out Apple's security page.
iOS 16.3 brought 10+ new security patches with it and you can learn more about all of those right here.
In addition, the software came with support for physical security keys for Apple ID. These will beef up your account security by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process. Learn more about the change right here.
If you skipped iOS 16.2, you'll get its changes with iOS 16.7.3. iOS 16.2 brought a ton of important security patches with it and you can dig into the details on Apple's security site.
The update also brought end-to-end encryption to iCloud, iMessage, iPhone backups, Notes, Photos, and more. If you want to learn more about it, head over to Apple's guide.
If you decided to missed iOS 16.1.2, you'll get its solitary security patch with your upgrade. Learn more about it right here.
If you skipped iOS 16.1.1, you'll get its security patches when you upgrade. You can learn more about them right here.
If you missed the iOS 16.1 update, it brought 19 security patches to the iPhone and you can learn about the particulars of those over on Apple's website.
If you failed to download iOS 16.0.3, it had one security patch on board, a fix for a potential exploit within the Mail app. For more about the fix, check out Apple's security site.
If you're still running iOS 15 your iPhone, you'll get a bunch of other patches when you upgrade.
iOS 16.0 brought a ton of security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
In addition to those patches, iOS 16 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including Safety Check which, according to Apple, will help "people in domestic or intimate partner violence situations review and reset the access they’ve granted others."
The feature also resets system privacy permissions for apps and restricts Messages and FaceTime to the device on hand.
Apple's also made some improvements to Passkeys in Safari. iOS 16 brings a brand new sign-in method that's end-to-end encrypted and safe from phishing and data leaks.
