5 Things to Know About the iOS 17.3 Update
Right on cue, Apple’s confirmed the iOS 17.3 update for iPhone and the software is in beta testing ahead of its release next year.
We had a good feeling Apple would put iOS 17.3 into testing shortly after it pushed its iOS 17.2 update to the public and that’s precisely what’s transpired.
Like iOS 17.2, iOS 17.3 is a milestone upgrade, the third for the iPhone’s iOS 17 operating system. This means it should bring more than just bug fixes and security patches to iPhone users. We expect new features as well.
Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 17.3 release date yet and we expect it to stay in testing for awhile. If you don’t want to wait for the stable release, you can try an early version of the firmware on your iPhone today.
With iOS 17.3 in development, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next major iOS 17 update for iPhone.
Table of Contents
Our guide will take you through the iOS 17.3 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 17.3 release date and release time, information about the beta, and more.
iOS 17.3 Beta
Want to start using iOS 17.3 on your iPhone right now? You can do so.
Apple’s pushed the iOS 17.3 beta to developers and we expect the software to move out to the general public later on this month.
Before you download the iOS 17.3 beta on your iPhone, note that Apple’s pre-release software is typically always plagued with bugs and performance issues.
These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your iPhone’s battery life, and its overall speed which can make it tricky to use as a daily driver.
You should be able to resolve some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues may require a fix from Apple down the road.
If you can’t stand the iOS 17.3 beta’s performance on your iPhone, you can downgrade back to iOS 17.2, iOS 17.1.2, or iOS 17.1.1. The downgrade path to other iOS firmware is closed and won’t re-open.
Apple is currently on iOS 17.3 beta 1.
iOS 17.3 Release Date
Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 17.3 release date, but it will arrive in 2024.
iOS 17.3 will stay in beta testing for a month or so with the final release coming in January, or perhaps February if it needs more time.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says new software is “likely to be released between the end of January and February.” This lines up with Apple’s release protocol.
The company’s iOS 15.3 update rolled out on January 26th while iOS 16.3 was delivered on January 23rd.
iOS 17.3 Release Time
We don’t have an official iOS 17.3 release date, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever date it chooses.
The official version of iOS 17.3 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right away. This is also the case for new beta software.
Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install new versions of the iOS 17.3 beta, or the official version of iOS 17.3, right away.
iOS 17.3 Features
Apple’s milestone updates (iOS x.x) usually bring new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes to iPhone users and that’s what you can expect from iOS 17.3 right now.
Developers are digging through the first iOS 17.3 beta right now and we’ll let you know if they find anything worth mentioning.
Apple may add, or subtract, from the update’s feature list as the beta progresses and we’ll let you know if that occurs.
iOS 17.3 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 17.3 beta.
We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 17.3 beta. They haven’t released one for the official version of iOS 17 yet.
We’ll let you know when we learn more.
Install iOS 17.2 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and you missed older versions of iOS 17, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.2 update right away.
iOS 17.2 delivers 10 new security patches to iPhone. These will help keep your device and its data protected from harm.
If you wish to find out more, you can head on over to Apple's security site for the details.
iOS 17.2 also includes iMessage Contact Key Verification which improves the security of iMessage.
If you skipped an older version of iOS, you'll get fixes from the updates you missed when you upgrade to iOS 17.1.2.
iOS 17.1.2 had two security patches on board. Both were related to WebKit. If you want to learn more, you can do so right here.
iOS 17.1 brought 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addressed issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more.
iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.2 update as well.
