5 Things to Know About the iOS 17.3 Update

Right on cue, Apple’s confirmed the iOS 17.3 update for iPhone and the software is in beta testing ahead of its release next year.

We had a good feeling Apple would put iOS 17.3 into testing shortly after it pushed its iOS 17.2 update to the public and that’s precisely what’s transpired.

Like iOS 17.2, iOS 17.3 is a milestone upgrade, the third for the iPhone’s iOS 17 operating system. This means it should bring more than just bug fixes and security patches to iPhone users. We expect new features as well.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 17.3 release date yet and we expect it to stay in testing for awhile. If you don’t want to wait for the stable release, you can try an early version of the firmware on your iPhone today.

With iOS 17.3 in development, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next major iOS 17 update for iPhone.

Our guide will take you through the iOS 17.3 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 17.3 release date and release time, information about the beta, and more.

iOS 17.3 Beta

Want to start using iOS 17.3 on your iPhone right now? You can do so.

Apple’s pushed the iOS 17.3 beta to developers and we expect the software to move out to the general public later on this month.

Before you download the iOS 17.3 beta on your iPhone, note that Apple’s pre-release software is typically always plagued with bugs and performance issues.

These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your iPhone’s battery life, and its overall speed which can make it tricky to use as a daily driver.

You should be able to resolve some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues may require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the iOS 17.3 beta’s performance on your iPhone, you can downgrade back to iOS 17.2, iOS 17.1.2, or iOS 17.1.1. The downgrade path to other iOS firmware is closed and won’t re-open.

Apple is currently on iOS 17.3 beta 1.

iOS 17.3 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 17.3 release date, but it will arrive in 2024.

iOS 17.3 will stay in beta testing for a month or so with the final release coming in January, or perhaps February if it needs more time.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says new software is “likely to be released between the end of January and February.” This lines up with Apple’s release protocol.

The company’s iOS 15.3 update rolled out on January 26th while iOS 16.3 was delivered on January 23rd.

iOS 17.3 Release Time

We don’t have an official iOS 17.3 release date, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever date it chooses.

The official version of iOS 17.3 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right away. This is also the case for new beta software.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install new versions of the iOS 17.3 beta, or the official version of iOS 17.3, right away.

iOS 17.3 Features

Apple’s milestone updates (iOS x.x) usually bring new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes to iPhone users and that’s what you can expect from iOS 17.3 right now.

Developers are digging through the first iOS 17.3 beta right now and we’ll let you know if they find anything worth mentioning.

Apple may add, or subtract, from the update’s feature list as the beta progresses and we’ll let you know if that occurs.

iOS 17.3 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 17.3 beta.

We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 17.3 beta. They haven’t released one for the official version of iOS 17 yet.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

