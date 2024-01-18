Apple
5 Things to Know About the iOS 16.7.5 Update
Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 16.7.5 update for iPhone and the software’s currently in testing ahead of its official release later this month.
iOS 16.7.5 is a point release which means it should, like recent versions of iOS 16, bring under-the-hood improvements to iPhone users running the operating system.
The software is headed to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, the three iPhone models that got left behind on iOS 16.
Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 16.7.5 release date yet, but it will land soon. If you don’t want to wait for the stable release, you can try an early version of the software on your iPhone right now.
With iOS 16.7.5 in the works, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next iOS 16 update for iPhone.
Table of Contents
Our guide will take you through the iOS 16.7.5 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 16.7.5 release date and release time, information about the iOS 16.7.5 beta, and more.
iOS 16.7.5 Beta
Ahead of the public release, Apple’s put iOS 16.7.5 into beta testing.
The company recently released the iOS 16.7.5 Release Candidate, or RC, which is the final version of the beta. It jumped straight to it which means it will be an extremely quick testing period.
If you want to start using iOS 16.7.5 on your iPhone right now you can do so, but given how close the final release is, most people should avoid the beta.
If you decide you want to try the software on your iPhone, it’s available to download right now via Apple’s beta program.
iOS 16.7.5 Release Date
We don’t have a specific release date from Apple, but the company is planning to release new software sometime during the week of January 22nd.
In an announcement outlining the new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch, the company also announced a new Unity Bloom wallpaper for the iPhone’s Lock Screen.
Apple says the new wallpaper will be available sometime next week and it requires iPhone Xs or later running iOS 17.3.
iOS 16.7.5 will be released alongside iOS 17.3 so be on the look out for the software on Monday or Tuesday. Apple typically releases new software early in the week.
iOS 16.7.5 Release Time
We don’t have an official iOS 16.7.5 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever date it chooses.
The official version of iOS 16.7.5 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right away.
Keep this in mind if you plan to install the official version of iOS 16.7.5 right away.
iOS 16.7.5 Features
iOS 16.7.5 is another maintenance release which means you shouldn’t expect any new outward facing features on board. Instead, the software will fix issues located within the operating system.
We expect the software to carry new security patches, but Apple won’t confirm those change until the software rolls out to iPhone users.
iOS 16.7.5 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak your iPhone, avoid the iOS 16.7.5 update and the beta.
Developers have released a jailbreak that works with older versions of iOS. Unfortunately, the jailbreak doesn’t work with iOS 16.7.5. Not yet at least.
This could change down the road so keep your eyes peeled for new information.
Install iOS 16.7.4 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and you missed prior versions of iOS 16, think about installing Apple's iOS 16.7.4 update on your iPhone right away.
iOS 16.7.4 doesn't have any security patches on board, but again, you'll get the fixes and features from updates you missed when you upgrade.
iOS 16.7.3 delivered several security patches including one that patches up an issue with the Find My app.
iOS 16.7.2 brought several security patches to iPhone models still running iOS 16. Learn more about them here.
iOS 16.7.1 carried two important security enhancements including one that addressed a kernel vulnerability. You can learn more about the pair over on Apple's website.
iOS 16.7 had three security patches on board and you can learn more about them right here.
iOS 16.6.1 brought two important security patches to iPhone. If you're interested in what they patch up, here's Apple's guide.
The iOS 16.6 update delivered 16 security patches. For more information about the changes, check out Apple's rundown.
iOS 16.5.1 brought two security patches to iPhone users If you want to learn more, head on over to Apple's website.
The company's iOS Security Response 16.5.1 (c) update also included a security update and you can learn more about it right here.
iOS 16.5 brought a ton of security patches to the iPhone. You can find out more about them over on Apple's security site.
iOS 16.4.1 included two security upgrades . You can learn more about the pair right here.
Apple's iOS 16.4 update had a substantial number of patches on board. You can read about them in detail over on Apple's security site.
The iOS 16.3.1 update had three security patches on board including one for an actively exploited vulnerability. For more on the security contents of iOS 16.3.1, check out Apple's security page.
iOS 16.3 brought 10+ new security patches with it and you can learn more about all of those right here.
In addition, the software came with support for physical security keys for Apple ID. These will beef up your account security by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process. Learn more about the change right here.
If you skipped iOS 16.2, you'll get its changes with iOS 16.7.4. iOS 16.2 brought a ton of important security patches with it and you can dig into the details on Apple's security site.
The update also brought end-to-end encryption to iCloud, iMessage, iPhone backups, Notes, Photos, and more. If you want to learn more about it, head over to Apple's guide.
If you decided to missed iOS 16.1.2, you'll get its solitary security patch with your upgrade. Learn more about it right here.
If you skipped iOS 16.1.1, you'll get its security patches when you upgrade. You can learn more about them right here.
If you missed the iOS 16.1 update, it brought 19 security patches to the iPhone and you can learn about the particulars of those over on Apple's website.
If you failed to download iOS 16.0.3, it had one security patch on board, a fix for a potential exploit within the Mail app. For more about the fix, check out Apple's security site.
If you're still running iOS 15 your iPhone, you'll get a bunch of other patches when you upgrade.
iOS 16.0 brought a ton of security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
In addition to those patches, iOS 16 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including Safety Check which, according to Apple, will help "people in domestic or intimate partner violence situations review and reset the access they’ve granted others."
The feature also resets system privacy permissions for apps and restricts Messages and FaceTime to the device on hand.
Apple's also made some improvements to Passkeys in Safari. iOS 16 brings a brand new sign-in method that's end-to-end encrypted and safe from phishing and data leaks.
