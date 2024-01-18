5 Things to Know About the iOS 16.7.5 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 16.7.5 update for iPhone and the software’s currently in testing ahead of its official release later this month.

iOS 16.7.5 is a point release which means it should, like recent versions of iOS 16, bring under-the-hood improvements to iPhone users running the operating system.

The software is headed to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, the three iPhone models that got left behind on iOS 16.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 16.7.5 release date yet, but it will land soon. If you don’t want to wait for the stable release, you can try an early version of the software on your iPhone right now.

With iOS 16.7.5 in the works, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next iOS 16 update for iPhone.

Our guide will take you through the iOS 16.7.5 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 16.7.5 release date and release time, information about the iOS 16.7.5 beta, and more.

iOS 16.7.5 Beta

Ahead of the public release, Apple’s put iOS 16.7.5 into beta testing.

The company recently released the iOS 16.7.5 Release Candidate, or RC, which is the final version of the beta. It jumped straight to it which means it will be an extremely quick testing period.

If you want to start using iOS 16.7.5 on your iPhone right now you can do so, but given how close the final release is, most people should avoid the beta.

If you decide you want to try the software on your iPhone, it’s available to download right now via Apple’s beta program.

iOS 16.7.5 Release Date

We don’t have a specific release date from Apple, but the company is planning to release new software sometime during the week of January 22nd.

In an announcement outlining the new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch, the company also announced a new Unity Bloom wallpaper for the iPhone’s Lock Screen.

Apple says the new wallpaper will be available sometime next week and it requires iPhone Xs or later running iOS 17.3.

iOS 16.7.5 will be released alongside iOS 17.3 so be on the look out for the software on Monday or Tuesday. Apple typically releases new software early in the week.

iOS 16.7.5 Release Time

We don’t have an official iOS 16.7.5 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever date it chooses.

The official version of iOS 16.7.5 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right away.

Keep this in mind if you plan to install the official version of iOS 16.7.5 right away.

iOS 16.7.5 Features

iOS 16.7.5 is another maintenance release which means you shouldn’t expect any new outward facing features on board. Instead, the software will fix issues located within the operating system.

We expect the software to carry new security patches, but Apple won’t confirm those change until the software rolls out to iPhone users.

iOS 16.7.5 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak your iPhone, avoid the iOS 16.7.5 update and the beta.

Developers have released a jailbreak that works with older versions of iOS. Unfortunately, the jailbreak doesn’t work with iOS 16.7.5. Not yet at least.

This could change down the road so keep your eyes peeled for new information.

