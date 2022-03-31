5 Things to Know About the macOS Monterey 12.3.1 Update

Apple’s pushed a new macOS Monterey 12.3.1 update and the software brings new bug fixes and patches to Mac users.

macOS Monterey 12.3.1 is a point release. It’s much smaller than the previous version of macOS Monterey (macOS Monterey 12.3), but it’s still a very important upgrade.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about the macOS Monterey 12.3.1 update and its release for Mac.

In this guide we’ll take you through the macOS Monterey 12.3.1 update’s performance, the current list of macOS Monterey 12.3.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about macOS Monterey 12.3.1, and more.

We’ll start out with our impressions of macOS Monterey 12.3.1 update’s performance.

macOS Monterey 12.3.1 Review

Even if your Mac is currently running macOS Monterey 12.3, you’ll still see a fairly large download. The exact size of the macOS Monterey 12.3.1 download varies based on Mac model and the version of macOS it’s currently running.

If your Mac is running macOS Monterey 12.3, the installation should take less than 15 minutes to complete. It took around 10 minutes on a MacBook Pro (2017).

For more on the macOS Monterey 12.3.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the macOS Monterey 12.3.1 update on a MacBook Pro (2017) for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable.

Speed

macOS Monterey 12.3.1 feels as fast as macOS Monterey 12.3 did.

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Monterey 12.3 or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Monterey 12.3.1 on your Mac right now.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the macOS Monterey 12.3.1 update.

macOS Monterey 12.3.1 Problems

Like its predecessors, macOS Monterey 12.3.1 update is causing problems for Mac users.

We’re hearing about installation issues, UI lag, issues with first and third-party apps, abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth issues, and a number of other issues.

If you download macOS Monterey 12.3.1 onto your Mac and run into bugs or performance issues, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple customer support, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Monterey problems. We’ve also released walkthrough that guides you through how to fix macOS Monterey battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

macOS Monterey 12.3.1 Update: What’s New

Apple’s point upgrades (x.x) typically bring important under-the-hood improvements with them and that’s exactly what you get from macOS Monterey 12.3.1.

Here’s the full macOS Monterey 12.3.1 change log:

Bug Fixes

Fix for an issue where USB-C or Thunderbolt external display does not turn on when connected to Mac mini (2018) as a second display.

Fix for an issue where Bluetooth devices, such as game controllers, may disconnect from your Mac after playing audio through some Beats headphones.

macOS Monterey 12.3.1 also two new security patches to Mac devices. You can learn more about those over on Apple’s security site.

You Can Downgrade from macOS Monterey 12.3.1

If you run into problems on macOS Monterey 12.3.1 you can downgrade your Mac’s software back to an older version if you think it might help.

There is no time frame for this to expire so if you decide you need to move your Mac back to older software, it’s fairly easy to do if you are prepared. Here’s our guide to downgrade and it will help you understand the process and make the move.

macOS Monterey 12.3.1 was a surprise release and as of right now we aren’t sure what’s next in Apple’s macOS Monterey update pipeline.

That being said, we expect Apple to put a new version of macOS Monterey into beta testing in the near future so keep an eye out as we push through the month.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

