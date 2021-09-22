macOS Monterey Release Date: Tips & Tricks

The macOS Monterey release date is creeping closer which means Mac users should start preparing for its arrival.

Apple recently released new software for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch and soon, it will push a new operating system to Mac users around the world.

macOS Monterey is still in beta, Apple is currently on its seventh beta release, but the official release date will land sometime this fall.

The macOS Monterey beta can be downloaded by developers and those enrolled in the company’s public Beta Software Program. The Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and an Apple ID.

If you want to try all of macOS Monterey’s new features and enhancements, but don’t want to wait for the official release date, you may want to give the beta a spin.

It’s an exciting update and it’s one that Mac users should have their eyes on as we push through the month of September.

macOS Monterey Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed the macOS Monterey release date, but we expect it to land in late September, October or November.

The company will reportedly host another launch event centered around new MacBook models. And it’s there that we should get an official macOS Monterey release date. Look for Apple to push the software live shortly before the new devices hit shelves.

With the macOS Monterey release date on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about its arrival. In this guide we’ll outline some tips and tricks that will come in handy as we close in on the next major macOS update for Mac.

With the macOS Monterey release date getting closer, some Mac users might want to start doing some prep work.

macOS Monterey will almost certainly require a sizable chunk of space on your Mac’s internal storage. New macOS operating systems typically do.

If you’re getting low on storage, use this time to do some cleanup. Go into your Mac’s storage and delete files you no longer need. This will help make room for macOS Monterey. It could also improve your Mac’s performance.

You should also start backing up the data you store on your Mac. Data loss issues are rare, but there’s always a chance something goes wrong during the transition from your current version of macOS to macOS Monterey.

The software may also log you out of some of your apps and services. We recommend having your Apple ID, iCloud information, third-party app login info handy just in case it does.

Get Familiar with macOS Monterey and Older Updates

If you haven’t been following along, you should get familiar with the changes coming with macOS Monterey. If you do this ahead of time you won’t get caught off guard.

We’ve released a guide that will walk you through some of the known changes on board macOS Monterey. It’s a great starting point.

If you’re still hanging around on an older version of macOS and you don’t have plans to upgrade to macOS Monterey, make sure you get familiar with newer versions of macOS. You’ll get those changes when you upgrade to macOS Monterey as well.

For more on the latest version of macOS, check out our guide to Big Sur.

Most People Should Avoid the macOS Monterey Beta

Installing the macOS Monterey beta on your Mac right now might be tempting, but most people should avoid the beta and wait for the official release.

The macOS Monterey beta will help Apple tackle bugs and performance issues before they become major headaches for millions of Mac users. It’s also fun to try out new features before they’re released to the general public. That said, beta software can be extremely problematic.

The macOS Monterey beta is causing all sorts of problems for testers and you could run into some of these very same issues if you install it on your Mac.

If you rely on your Mac to get through a day of school or work, you’ll probably want to stay put on whatever version of macOS you’re currently running.

Monitor Feedback from the macOS Monterey Beta

If you skip the macOS Monterey beta, and again most people should, make sure you monitor feedback from beta testers as we push toward the software’s official release.

Monitoring feedback will alert you to potential problems and it will also alert you to potential benefits. More importantly, it might help you decide if you want to install macOS Monterey right away or wait.

We’ve seen macOS Monterey feedback emerge on sites like YouTube, MacRumors forums, and Twitter. Check those sites if you’re curious about the software’s performance.

macOS Monterey Release Time

If you’ve owned a Mac or any other Apple device for awhile you already know this, but for those of you who are new Apple’s ecosystem, here’s your PSA.

Apple almost always rolls software updates out around 10AM Pacific. That will likely be the case for the final version of macOS Monterey.

Here’s what that looks like for other time zones in the United States:

Eastern – 1 PM

Central – 12 PM

Mountain – 11AM

Keep this in mind if you plan to install the final version of macOS Monterey right away.

macOS Monterey Download Size

We don’t know how big the macOS Monterey download will be, but again, you can expect it to require quite a bit of free space on your Mac.

You can expect long download times, especially in the moments after Apple pushes the update live, but the installation process will probably take longer.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

Prepare for macOS Monterey Problems

macOS Monterey has gone through an extensive beta process, but the final version won’t be perfect. Far from it.

Common macOS problems include abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi problems, app instability, UI lag, crashes, and Exchange issues.

These problems appear after every single macOS release and there’s a good chance we’ll see them emerge in the minutes, hours, days, and weeks after the macOS Monterey release date.

It’ll be difficult to predict what kind of performance you’ll get once you move your Mac to macOS Monterey so you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to tackle issues you encounter on day one and beyond.

We’ve released a list of fixes for common macOS problems. If you don’t consider yourself a macOS expert, you’ll want to bookmark those fixes.

You’ll also want to bookmark or follow Apple Support on Twitter and bookmark the Apple Support page on the company’s website.

You should also be familiar with Apple’s Discussion forums.

Learn How to Downgrade

If you run into into issues with macOS Monterey you will be able to downgrade back to an older version of macOS.

If you aren’t familiar with the macOS downgrade process, now is a great time to get familiar with it.

Keep Your Apps Updated

If you want the best experience on macOS Monterey, make sure you keep your apps updated before, and after, the software’s released.

As we push toward the macOS Monterey release date, keep an eye out for support updates. These updates should help stabilize performance and help your device make a smooth transition to new software.

Before you download an app update, make sure you read reviews from users. These reviews will alert you to potential benefits and problems with the latest version.

Take Your Time with macOS Monterey

macOS Monterey is an exciting upgrade and some of you might be tempted to install it the second it arrives.

For some of you, particularly those dealing with macOS Big Sur problems, that might be the right move. However, some of you will be better off waiting a few hours, a few days or, in some cases, a few weeks before installing the operating system.

There are plenty of reasons to skip macOS software updates on day one. For one, macOS updates can wreak havoc on your device’s performance.

If you’re feeling leery, dig into feedback from Mac users who download macOS Monterey right away. If you’re still undecided, think about waiting.