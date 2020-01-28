9 Things to Do Before Installing macOS Catalina 10.15.3

This is what you need to do before installing macOS Catalina on your Mac. This will make the process go faster, smoother and if you do run into any problems, you will be better prepared to solve them. You should do this before installing the macOS 10.15.3 update, even though it is a small update than the initial Catalina upgrade.

This guide focuses on what you need to do before installing macOS Catalina or if you are already on it, the macOS Catalina 10.15.3 update.

macOS Catalina is a huge upgrade, akin to iOS 13, and you shouldn’t install this without taking some steps to prepare yourself or your Mac. This macOS 10.15.3 update does focus on bug fixes and a few small features, but it is still important to prep.

If you are still on macOS Mojave, this update also adds tons of new features that allow you to use your Apple Watch and your iPad with your Mac in new ways. It adds Apple Arcade and Apple TV to your Mac as well as a plethora of new apps.

Here’s your game plan of what you need to do before you install macOS Catalina on your Mac at home or at work. This will help you avoid issues and fix problems that you may run into. This is what you need to do before you install macOS 10.15.3;

Learn About macOS Catalina Decide If You’re Upgrading or Doing a Clean macOS Install Backup Your Mac Make Sure You Know Your Passwords Research macOS Catalina Feedback Prepare Yourself for macOS Catalina Problems Check App Reviews, Compatibility and Install Updates Talk to IT Before Installing Learn About the macOS Catalina to Mojave Downgrade Options

Keep in mind that this will take a while to install. We’re in the process of calculating that time, but you can expect to spend several hours with the current slow downloads. Even if you skip some of these steps, make sure you back up your Mac before you install macOS Catalina.