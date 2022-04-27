Android 13 Beta Problems: 5 Things to Know

Google’s pushed its Android 13 beta to Pixel devices. And while it might be tempting to install the firmware, there are a number of Android 13 beta problems impacting Pixel owners right now.

The official Android 13 release date will land sometime after July, but you can give the new operating system a try right now if you own a Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4, or Pixel 4 XL.

The Android 13 beta lets users try out new Android 13 features ahead of time. It will also help Google squash bugs and performance issues ahead of the final release.

While you might be weighing a move away from Android 12, beta software isn’t for everyone. The beta is pre-release software and early software is often buggy. In fact, Google’s already called out several issues on board the beta. Some of these issues are minor, others might convince you to stick around on Android 12 for a bit longer.

If you’re debating a move to the Android 13 beta, you should be familiar with these issues before you install the software. And if you’re already running the Android 13 beta on your Pixel, you should keep an eye out for problems. If you do run into issues, you should report them to Google so the company can improve the final product.

In this guide we’ll take you through the current state of Android 13 beta problems, provide you with potential fixes, show you where to find feedback about the Android 13 beta, and show you how to report issues with the beta.

Android 13 Beta Problems

The Android 13 beta could have a huge impact on your Pixel’s performance. While some of you might see improvements, others will run into issues.

Google’s highlighted several potential issues with the current version of the Android 13 beta (Android 13 beta 1). Right now the list includes:

General

This release might have various stability, battery, or performance issues on supported devices.

For users with accessibility needs, this release might not be appropriate for daily use.

Some apps might not function as expected when running on this release. This includes Google’s apps as well as other apps.

Android Platform

Long-pressing Bluetooth from the settings drawer causes the UI to crash.

On some devices, unlocking the phone with a fingerprint while the Always On Display option is active causes the entire screen to be tinted green temporarily.

In some cases after receiving an OTA update, devices get stuck during startup at the Google logo. To work around this issue: once the device is stuck, restart the device by holding the power button down for 30 seconds.

When a user checks for system updates by navigating to Settings > System > System update, the system incorrectly reports Android 12 as the device’s Android version, even when the device was already successfully updated to an Android 13 build. To work around this issue, check the device’s Android version by navigating to Settings > About phone.

In some cases, suspending the device while a USB-C headset is plugged in causes the device to crash and restart.

In some situations, the system shows a runtime permissions dialog out of context, asking the user to grant the notification permission on behalf of another app.

On some devices, bright sunlight prevents the fingerprint reader from authenticating the user.

Apps using OpenSSL version 1.1.1b through 1.1.1h may not work on some ARMv9 devices. This issue is also present on some ARMv9 devices running Android 12.

Apps

In some cases, the system incorrectly displays an empty notification group from an app.

A regression in Android Keystore causes some apps to crash on launch.

There are multiple known issues with the new per-app language system settings. For more information, see the Known issues section in the per-app language preferences guide.

You can learn more about these issues, and others, over on Google’s IssueTracker website.

How to Report Android 13 Beta Problems

If you run into bugs or performance issues on the Android 13 beta, you’ll want to report back to Google. Your feedback will help the company identify, and potentially fix, issues before the official version of the operating system arrives.

There are a few different ways to send feedback about Android 13’s performance. Google recommends sharing feedback on the Android Beta Reddit.

You can also share feedback directly with Google via the Android 13 Issue Tracker and the Android Beta Feedback app. You can learn more about those over on Google’s website.

How to Fix Android 13 Beta Problems

If you encounter an issue with the Android 13 beta you can’t rely on Google to fix the issue. The company won’t release new Android 13 builds every week and there’s no guarantee the next release will have a fix for your problem.

If you want to stay on the beta and don’t want to wait for Google, you’ll have to try and fix the issue(s) yourself. Our list of fixes for the most common Pixel 4 problems is a great starting point.

If you’re having trouble installing the Android 13 beta on your Pixel device, you’ll want to check out Google’s guide for advice.

If the issues become too frustrating, you can move your phone off of the Android 13 beta. However, you won’t be able to unenroll from the beta and go back to a public release until you’ve wiped all locally saved data on your device. Google also notes that you might encounter issues restoring a backup.

Where to Find Android 13 Beta Feedback

As we push away from the Android 13 beta’s release, you’ll want to monitor feedback from early adopters.

We’ve seen feedback emerge on social media sites like Twitter and YouTube. We’ve also seen feedback on Google’s Pixel Help Forums, XDA-Developers, and the Android Beta Reddit.

Short-term feedback about the software is useful, but you’ll also want to make sure you dig into long-term feedback from beta testers if you’re on the fence about making a move from Android 12 to Android 13 beta or from one version of the Android 13 beta to another.

Google says the next update for the Android 13 beta will come in May. Android 13 beta 2 will arrive next month while Android 13 beta 3 will arrive in June.

Android 13 beta 4, which is a near-final build for final testing, will land in July while the final release will land sometime after that.

4 Reasons Not to Install macOS Monterey 12.3.1 & 11 Reasons You Should