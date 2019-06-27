Apple
Best Cheap iPhones in 2019
You don’t have to spend $1,000 to buy an iPhone or pay $40 a month on top of your plan to own a good iPhone. Here are the best cheap iPhones to buy in 2019. The best cheap iPhones start at $150 and go up to $449 for a new iPhone Xr.
iPhones don’t all cost an arm and a leg. You can buy a good cheap iPhone for $49.99 without a contract and you can get one of the best cheap iPhones for $300 or so.
From there you can even find a cheap iPhone Xr with the latest features for $449. All of the best cheap iPhones for 2018 run iOS 12 and will see an iOS 13 update in late 2019 with new features and security updates.
The best cheap iPhones aren’t always on sale directly at Verizon, AT&T, Sprint or T-Mobile, but you can still use those carriers with most of these cheap iPhones. Many of these cheap unlocked iPhones also work on carriers like Boost, Straight Talk, Simple Mobile, Tracfone, Total Wireless, Cricket Wireless and others that allow you to bring your own phone. Just double check with the carrier about which version of the iPhone works on their network before you buy.
We’re focused on the best cheap iPhones that you can buy anytime without hunting for limited time deals.
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 8
- iPhone XR
Here are the Best Cheap iPhones you can buy in 2018 starting at free with payments, for the iPhone SE, or pick one up for under $200. From there, cheap iPhones go up to $350 for a used iPhone 8 and then to $449 for the iPhone Xr with something in the middle for every price point.
iPhone SE
The iPhone SE is the best cheap iPhone for around $100. It's a shock that you can even buy a new iPhone for under $200. While Apple still sells the iPhone SE directly, they charge $249, and you can get it for less.
Amazon offers a $155 iPhone SE that is renewed and unlocked. This model works with AT&T and T-Mobile. You can find some iPhone SE models that work with Verizon.
If you want an iPhone SE on another carrier, you should check out Gazelle, which sells pre-owned phones including the iPhone SE unlocked and options for AT&T, Sprint, Verizon and T-Mobile. Read our Gazelle Certified Review for more on what to expect.
The iPhone SE features a 4-inch screen, 12MP camera and runs on the Apple A9 chip. This phone is still plenty fast, takes very nice looking pictures and runs the latest version of iOS. It also supports Apple Pay and works with the Apple Watch.
Here are the reasons to buy the iPhone SE and the reasons you should skip this phone, to help you make this choice. Keep in mind the iPhone SE 2 may still be in the works. If you decide to buy it, here are the best iPhone SE cases.
