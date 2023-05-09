Best iPhones Under $300 (2023)

These are the best iPhones you can buy for $300 or less in 2023 without having to trade-in an old phone. The phones we’ve listed here are still in great shape and will give you best value.

There are plenty of iPhones listed at $300 or less, but you’ll probably want to skip phones like the iPhone 5, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus.

If you’re in the market for a cheap iPhone you’ll want to consider several factors before you buy. How is the device’s hardware holding up in 2023? What kind of software support will the device get going forward? Missing out on software updates means missing out on new features, bug fixes, and important security patches.

Apple no longer sells these iPhone models, but you can find them at retailers like Amazon for $300 or less. Nearly all of them are refurbished which means they were at one point owned by someone else. That being said, they should still be in excellent condition and work as if you bought it new at Apple.

This is our shortlist of recommended iPhones under $300. Read on for more details and links to buy one below. If you can shell out a tad bit more than $300, we recommend going with Apple’s iPhone 11.

iPhone XS & iPhone XS Max

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max first arrived on shelves in 2018. They’re far away from being flagship devices, but they offer great value to those looking to stay, or get into, Apple’s ecosystem for less than $300.

Apple’s iPhone XS boasts a 5.8-inch display, while the iPhone XS Max takes it a step further with a massive 6.5-inch display. Under the hood, the iPhone XS and XS Max are powered by Apple’s powerful A12 Bionic chip. You also get a dual 12-megapixel rear camera system with Face ID.

Both devices are currently running iOS 16 which means you get access to Apple’s most up-to-date features, bug fixes, and security enhancements.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max should also move to Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 operating system which means you’ll get a year of software upgrades.

You can find the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at retailers like Amazon.

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR was also introduced back in 2018 alongside the higher-end iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The colorful device isn’t as powerful as those two, but it’s still a great value buy.

Apple’s iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch display, an A12 Bionic chip, Face ID, and a a single 12-megapixel rear camera. So while the hardware isn’t as good as the iPhone XS’ or iPhone XS Max’s, it’s cheaper than those models.

Like the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the iPhone XR currently runs iOS 16 and it should make the move to iOS 17 later this year.

You can find the iPhone XR at retailers like Amazon.

iPhone X

The iPhone X is older than the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, but it’s still a very capable smartphone and one worthy of consideration in 2023.

Apple’s iPhone X was the first iPhone to come without a home button. Instead of a home button, you’ll use Face ID to unlock the device.

It features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display, Apple’s A11 Bionic chip, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

The iPhone X also runs iOS 16 and there’s a chance it moves to iOS 17 down the road. It’s also possible it misses iOS 17 so you may want to hold out until Apple provides more information.

You can find the iPhone X for less than $300 at retailers like Amazon.

iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were released by Apple in 2017. They’re old, but still offer decent enough performance to recommend in 2023.

Apple’s iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, while the iPhone 8 Plus sports larger 5.5-inch Retina HD display. They’re powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip and come with a 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization.

Unlike the previous devices, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus both have a physical home button which you may prefer over Face ID.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus both run iOS 16 and like the iPhone X they may, or may not, make the move to iOS 17 later this year. You’ll probably want to hold off on a purchase until we know for sure.

Retailers like Amazon currently sell the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus for far less than $300.

iPhone SE 2

The iPhone SE is Apple’s budget iPhone and the second-generation version is an excellent option for those seeking a solid device at a great price.

The compact device combines the classic design of the iPhone 8 with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, the same chip found in the iPhone 11 series.

With a 4.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID, and a single-lens 12-megapixel camera, the iPhone SE offers exceptional performance for a device at this price point.

Like all of the previous devices, it runs iOS 16. It should make the move to iOS 17 later this year which means those of you looking for a long-term solution can buy it with peace of mind.

You can find the iPhone SE 2 at Amazon and other retailers.