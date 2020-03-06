Android
Clash Royale 2020 Updates: 7 Changes We Want Next
Since being released over four years ago Clash Royale has changed a lot. Multiple game updates added new features, more troops, 2v2 clan battles, Clan Wars and completely changed the 1v1 ladder system. Now that the game is getting older and received major major changes in 2019, here’s what we want to see next from Clash Royale throughout 2020.
The developers at Supercell are great with updates, including releasing balance changes at the beginning of every month. And while the first few this year didn’t add much, except for a boring new Royal Delivery card, a lot more is on the way. With tons of new modes, challenges, and quests, what’s coming next?
Read: Clash Royale: 10 Tips for Beginners
Royale is one of the most balanced and fine-tuned games on the market, but there is always room for improvement. From new troops, better balance, and new game modes. We’ve seen the company add quests and try new things, but we still want more. Here’s what we want next from Clash Royale.
Some people think we have too many cards or troops, while others believe Supercell should add to the game every 2-3 weeks. Delivering new troops, cards, or win conditions constantly to keep things fresh and exciting. They’ve constantly added exciting new game modes, challenges, and the blind deck challenge is still my favorite.
Read: How to Transfer Clash Royale to a New Phone
When it comes to playing Clash Royale you need a good strategy. Players get the same amount of Elixir to use troops and attack their enemy. It’s all about being strategic, fast to react, and keeping track of your Elixir. In the end, the goal is to have a good trade-off and outmaneuver your opponent. Then, take down a tower or two for the win. Well, unless the enemy just rockets your tower over and over, and in that case you can’t do anything to stop it, which is ridiculous.
There are multiple ways to win and countless different deadly and powerful decks. That said, everyone uses the same few decks still. Which is why we want more troops and updates to shake things up. Don’t forget to buy a portable battery pack so you can charge while you play.
Not everyone will agree with what’s detailed below, but for the most part, they’d be a welcomed addition to Clash Royale. I’d go as far as to say these changes need to happen sometime in 2020. Or change something drastically for the better.
Our slideshow below goes over a few awesome changes, new troops, or features we’d like to see come in the next few Clash Royale updates.
67 Comments
Leave a Reply
Latest
Featured
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want...
How to Clean Your iPhone & Disinfect It
This is the right way to clean your iPhone. Our guide will explain how to clean your iPhone without damaging...
HuskyGengar
06/08/2016 at 11:37 am
How would walls help against hogs? They jump over them
NickTheNoob
06/09/2016 at 7:05 am
lmao! exactly
cataclysm
06/18/2016 at 1:03 am
its an air defence genius
cataclysm
06/18/2016 at 1:06 am
but i guess it is a little confusing since the wall is selected, its just that air defence is the title
Jay
06/10/2016 at 12:04 am
Who is “we” in that headline. The majority of the community prefers other changes rather implementing this bs^^
Bill
06/15/2016 at 8:59 am
I have 2 legendarys
cataclysm
06/18/2016 at 1:04 am
lucky
awesomedave83
06/23/2016 at 5:17 am
congrats…. want a cookie?
GhostV
06/15/2016 at 8:59 am
Me too
cataclysm
06/18/2016 at 1:06 am
rg and sparky nerf needed urgently
TRUTH TELLER
08/21/2016 at 9:35 am
sparky is horrible imo needs a buff
black wolf
06/22/2016 at 7:09 am
sparky sucks no nerf needed
erik coker
08/20/2016 at 2:10 am
Yup. Only bums dont know how to deal with sparky
TRUTH TELLER
08/21/2016 at 9:36 am
thank you someone who understands. if anything id say a buff
awesomedave83
06/23/2016 at 5:16 am
For the legendaries…. just stop letting some people get 5 and others none, its bs fighting against ice wiz, miner, sparky or lavahound every other match…
illegalForce
07/28/2016 at 6:56 am
Royal giant needs some ass kicking..
Bat man
08/01/2016 at 8:50 pm
Sparky is easily countered, I can speak from experience since I have one… Royal Giant is the most OP and broken troop in the game
Ben
08/01/2016 at 10:41 pm
I want to see the cheating eliminated. There is a third party Chinese hack that lets them see your elixir and open chests without waiting among other things. That’s why you have so many Asians with such ridiculous stats. They will be level 9 or 10 with 2300 trophies but when you look at their wins they have 500 or so. I love the game but if this isn’t fixed soon I’m out.
Eduardo
03/02/2017 at 6:43 pm
I had around 650 wins at arena 10 its not hard, i see people with 400 in arena 9, its not that hard to do
Jamie
08/02/2016 at 11:40 pm
BEN IS SOOOOOOOOOO RIGHT ^^ Btw wanna good clan to join Memetropolis we good and donate and create monthly tourneys
bob
08/12/2016 at 7:57 am
2300 trophies is easy. I’ve been between 2500 and 2900 since 500 wins (level 8). Getting past there is insane bc as soon as you get past 2600 you’re playing level 10s with level 10 Commons, 8 rares, 3 or 4 epics, and of course they ALL HAVE LEGENDARIES and I have none even though I’m 250 xp from level 10.
Tyson (Eyeforaneye)
08/18/2016 at 7:04 pm
LMAO 2300? Im at 2930 and i havent even hit 500 wins yet. What I think about the sparky however is the range of splash damage after it shoots at a troop. It can take out a line of barbs in one shot which is so unfair. Also only one mistake against a sparky so its pretty much high risk medium reward while facing the sparky. Most of you have been talking about the royal giant, which is so OP and gets a hit off NO MATTER WHAT unless a defense is placed. Along with the RG the giant needs a nerf too! Way too much health and the ability it has to tank everything thrown his way and almost ensuring hits off from the support troops behind. Its good that the legendaries will be easier but from what ive heard its only going to be in tournaments?!?!?! If so that is absolute BS and needs to be brought out into all other chests besides those from tournaments. This is yet another sign of supercell being greedy and trying to force players into gemming their way into getting legendaries. I could go on and on about other troops like the mini pekka and all other types of troops that are broken but I feel that I have made my point. Only reason my opinion is so strong on this is because clash royale is a great game and I love it. :)
DepressedFTPOnce-was-a-Sparky-user--nowat3300
08/18/2016 at 9:00 pm
Sick to death of people calling for nerf sparky and complaining. All I can say is, if you dont know how to drop a stinking zap spell and then a troop on top of a defenseless hunk of metal then you are useless. I used to use it. AT 2900 the skill level goes up. Sparky becomes redundant. People use a card called zap. People use minipekka. If you cant handle sparky its your skill level and thats all. That is the bottom line. There is one player with sparky in the top 200 atm. There is a reason for that. Use your brains and stop panicking and its the worst legendary in the game end of story.
대한
10/10/2016 at 2:40 pm
The point isn’t that the Sparky needs to be nerfed because she’a a tough counter, it’s that now everyone has to carry the same cards to counter her. Sure, it’s pretty simple with the right cards, but now everyone’s deck consists of those same cards. It makes the game boring, because you fight the same structure of decks every single time. I had a very strong Prince/Minion Horde deck I liked using until I got to the higher side of arena 8 when I had to sacrifice my strategy to carry those counter cards, and just ended up building another giant deck to fit, which is super lame. The Sparky needs nerf to promote various strategies, not because everyone sucks.
대헌
10/10/2016 at 2:46 pm
Maybe if you’re going to critique an article, learn to spell at an eighth grade proficiency. Hard to take criticism from someone who can’t take the 30 seconds to check and make sure their information is, at the least, spelled correctly.
Bob
03/02/2017 at 1:45 pm
I agree. I got sparky from a silver chest, and I was really mad that I got the worst of all the legendaries. I remember when I used to complain about sparky… When I was in arena 5
DepressedFTPOnce-was-a-Sparky-user--nowat3300
08/18/2016 at 9:02 pm
I do agree with the freaking Royal Asswipe though that thing needs a nerf so bad it isnt funny.
Dragon™
08/20/2016 at 8:55 am
Unfortunately all healing of any kind has been ruled out by SC. This can be found in the forum. But I agree that the healer would be a great idea. Here is my post on the forums:
First of all, I believe SC should bring events into CR similar to CoC. The idea would be that on holidays or the week of, a special shop event would take place. On such day (or during such week) the shop would show three cards related to that holiday at a discounted price. Everyone would be able to view this items but they cannot be purchased if one is below that card’s arena.
There is several problems however such as this event is not equal for everyone especially if they are in lower arenas and cannot purchase these cards. Please read my next idea as well and suggestions for both are welcome!
My second idea is a new arena (that is physically heaven-like) and new cards (legendary healer and also an epic heal spell). I believe this arena should be placed at 2600+ to bridge the trophy gap between the legendary and frozen peaks arena. Physically, this arena would also bridge the gaps as on top of the peaks of arena 8 you can travel up into the clouds of this new arena and reach the floating islands of legendary arena. This arena would also introduce the long expected healer and heal spell from CoC. At the same time it would allow for the evolution of new decks specific to this arena and legendary. Players here would now have new strategies that lower players will admire and be jealous of as the healing ability would create a new environment.
However, the healing factor should not actually “heal” as this would drastically change the gameplay and make some cards temporarily invulnerable. Healing would nearly change every deck and that would result in very negative consequences and almost certainly result in many op combos and change the game’s style altogether. So, the healing factor should cause troops to momentarily increase their max health while keeping their percentage of health the same. Or in other words they’ll have X times as much health for a short time. After the heal ends the life max will return but the overall percentage stays the same. For example, a giant with 500/3000 health (17% remaining)— is healed with a x2 (200%) heal spell. His health would become 1000/6000 health for a time (still 17% remaining). Hits to the giant will now do basically 2x less to him until the boost ends.
This healing factor would then not alter gameplay too much and would have a similar effect to the rage or poisoning the enemy. I believe this would make a great addition especially as the healer could shoot friendly ground troops with a heal. The healer’s healing effect would then be a mix between the ice wizard who shoots a slowing factor and the lumberjack who drops a damage/speed effect. Please comment suggestions and other ideas, and also spread the word so SC hears us! Thanks!
Dion Penner
08/20/2016 at 9:24 am
What do you mean the lava hound got a major health buff?! It got a 3% increase lol. The lava hound is already considered weak and there is almost no air attacks right now anyway. An air defense would discourage the 1% of players who do use air making air attacks pointless.
Hunter
08/20/2016 at 5:31 pm
What It got a huge attack buff, not health
Tyson (Eyeforaneye)
08/20/2016 at 1:21 pm
Yes, the sparky is easy to counter but it still needs a nerf for its insane splash damage range. Say someone were to try to counter the soarks by surrounding it with barbs and misplaced it so that it made a line. The sparky is able to take out a full horizontal line of them making it the most useless 5 elixir ever! However the sparky doesn’t nearly need a nerf as much as the royal giant or giant
John
08/20/2016 at 2:22 pm
3 musketeers need to cost less. Super easy to kill and they cost all your elixir. Poison needs a nerf since they are no counters to it at all. And they should change the elixir pump back to what it was since things like the miner and poison so easily destroy them. Royale giant and sparky obviously need a nerf. Also so many people use super low cost elixir decks in 2900 and up its ridiculous. Basically using a card that costs more then 6 elixir, that isn’t a Royale giant and sparky, is useless. That’s why you see so many sparky and Royale giant. You can’t kill them with higher cost elixir cards because you’ll get spammed with a ton of low level elixir cards. Also the match making is dump. When you lose a match it’s a pretty much a guaranteed 2-3 victories just to get back to where you were. Some days I’ll be at 3300 and have fallen all they way to 2800 just because of how the match making is and how many victories it takes to get to back to the same spot.
Beast Stephen curry
08/21/2016 at 12:11 pm
I’m on level 7 and I’m going for arena 6 man
RealKind665
04/27/2017 at 1:56 pm
I am Level 8 in arena 8
just your average joe
05/03/2017 at 9:50 am
im lvl 10 in arena 10
Bright Joe
08/22/2016 at 6:10 am
If these cool things were added in the game, I just can’t imagine who exciting it could be playing it. If Air Defenses are brought in Clash Royale too, it would help killing out those Balloons that come flying in peace. And the Sparky, it’s just gonna kill everything in sight. Holy, these are cool.
Sterling Morgan
08/23/2016 at 3:51 pm
Did this guy really just call the Pekka a dark elixir troop? Smh.
LCSJ
08/30/2016 at 10:29 pm
1. Healing or Healing Spell – this is going to be overpower. Healing is not for Clash Royale.
2. Air Defense – Another building card for defense? Oh please! This isn’t Clash Of Clans where you just play defense with building. Learn to play defense with your troops.
3. More Gold – Actually there is more gold if you can climb on a higher arena. And just a piece of advice, do not upgrade everything, only upgrade your deck so you can save gold.
4. Give us Legendary Cards – Why people are so scared with legendary cards? Many players reached Legendary Arena without a legendary card and without spending some cash, you just needs skills.
5. If these taunts frusrates you, you always lose I bet. Just saying.
6. Better Tournaments – Oh, this one I agree.
7. Dark Elixir troops – And again as I said, this is not Clash Of Clans. Stop it.
What I want for this game are new cards (Not from Clash Of Clans).
I think I am one of those guys who didn’t like Clash Of Clans but loved Clash Royale. For me Clash Royale requires more skill than Clash Of Clans.
Jack
09/03/2016 at 1:53 pm
I agree LSC the only thing they need to do is give us more cards and give us more tournaments
xX_THE_BEAST_Xx
09/15/2016 at 7:00 am
Im sorry this article is terrible. Half the stuff on here is on the ruled out list, which means it usnt gonna be coming anytime soon. Walls? Ruled out. Healing spell? Ruled out. Air defense? Ruled out.
xX_THE_BEAST_Xx
09/15/2016 at 7:04 am
I’m sorry for commenting twice, but how is it that in page 3 your “F2P” then in page 4 you casually mention that you “bought a fee chests”? Idk of you know what f2p means, but it means you didn’t spend money on the game. Buying chests means your not F2P. Don’t try to seem more relatable then you are in to many situations. Horrible article.
xX_THE_BEAST_Xx
09/15/2016 at 7:08 am
I mean honestly Corey dude wtf is this article? Its horrible! It just keeps getting worse and worse dark elixir was also ruled out. All of your ideas that aren’t widespread and agreed by most players are all on the ruled out list! This article is full of inconstancies, things that won’t happen, and general low quality information.
YejunLee
10/13/2016 at 5:33 am
I have all cards max kevel. Didn’t pay anything!!!!!!!!
shlok
01/17/2017 at 11:24 pm
liar its not possible
YejunLee
10/13/2016 at 5:34 am
Level I mean! SO SORRY!
YejunLee
10/13/2016 at 5:35 am
Please reply
☺
shlok
01/17/2017 at 11:23 pm
its a superb game
i have reached legendary arena
and have 5 legendaries
i use all of them
Fluffy Llama
02/12/2017 at 7:17 pm
Ok, first off, no one in my arena uses the sparky, and if they do, there either EXTREMELY skilled or stupid. What i do see a lot is the elite barbs. Skeliton army is my main counter, but everyone’s got a zap or arrows. Btw im in arena 10 3500 to 3650(9 legendaries, 3 level two). You can always just stack up a bunch of troops to pick em off, but that requires a lot of elixer. Hear’s what I think. The attack is fine, if they are over-nerfed, they loose what makes them special. They would just be two dofferently textured barbarians. The health is what needs to be nerfed. NERFED, not, nerfed. Like, 15%, 20 mabey, im not that good with stat scales, but, that seems about right.
JONN
02/27/2017 at 5:35 pm
LMAO you guys all suck at clash royale im at 4500 trophies and i have every single card LMAO
MasterBoss
03/09/2017 at 1:39 pm
JONN nobody cares or asked.
The Happyface
03/02/2017 at 8:47 am
Need to deal with dumbness of P.E.K.K.A. Because it is a big elixir count.
Bob
03/02/2017 at 1:41 pm
I know everyone reading the comments has heard it a lot, but I guess that just proves my point. This article was SO BAD. No one wants these changes, and you kept saying “we” have been asking for them. Also, legendaries aren’t that hard to pull – say I’m just lucky, but I made it to legendary arena with no legendaries, and then when I got there, the drop rate increased dramatically, and I now have like 8, and I am 100% f2p (unlike you, by the way).
TheSilverFlame
03/02/2017 at 4:38 pm
You are an idiot if you think sparky needs a nerf. People are complaining that it has splash damage, but they must understand that it is a legendary for a reason. SC made a dangerous LEGENDARY card that is easy to counter. Not a common. Not a rare. Not even an epic! A LEGENDARY. Seriously, if you have to complain that it is overpowered, you need to quit Clash Royale, because nobody wants you scumbags who don’t understand the meaning of legendary ruining the game.
MasterBoss
03/03/2017 at 1:32 pm
In my opinion, Sparky does not need a nerf. The people who complain about Sparky are absolute trash at the game. If you rage just because of Sparky, then this game is not for you. For me, countering Sparky is easy with two Zap spells: Zap and Electro Wizard. As long as you have Zap or something you can split,STOP COMPLAINING!!!! But in my opinion, I believe the “RG” needs a nerf: less health, less damage, and less range, but by a tiny to small amount- 5% at max. Other than that CR is totally fine the way it is.
Xori @Big B0ners Clan
03/04/2017 at 6:22 pm
I use Sparky since I was 2000 trophies, still using it and I’m at 4500+ trophies. I just gotten very good at protecting it. I almost always win the 12-win streak challenges using the Sparky deck. The latest Zap nerf made about 70% of the 4000+ players drop it from their deck, which made my life easier since I had to shield it with a giant, minion horde before to protect it!
MasterBos
03/06/2017 at 12:58 pm
See that’s the thing, I carry Zap and E-Wiz. I don’t really have to worry about Sparky decks. I always beat them. If they put minion horde, -I will usually have zap and e-wiz in my hand together- I can zap and put e-wiz. They will be put out of their misery. Or if I don’t have zap, I can use fireball and it will do the trick. But other than that, I still love zap and its properties.
MasterBoss
03/06/2017 at 1:01 pm
Accidentally spelled my name wrong, lol.
Eloy Diaz
03/07/2017 at 3:37 pm
They should make a way to rest your account. Because when you get to a certain point in the game it gets boring and want to start over but the way the game is set up you can’t even sign out to make a new account.
MasterBoss
03/08/2017 at 12:48 pm
Eloy Diaz, what do you mean by “rest your account”? On the other hand, you can make a new account with a new device or sign out of Game Center/Google account on the same device.
Azhad
04/20/2017 at 4:47 pm
Hello gottabemobile can you give me free 10k gems i want it in my clash royale
Azhad
04/20/2017 at 4:49 pm
I want 10k gems
J.J. Colato
05/21/2017 at 7:17 am
Es jenial
J.J. Colato
05/21/2017 at 7:29 am
Cartas legendarias todas gemas 1000000 y monedas 100000
armando
05/21/2017 at 4:45 pm
To-do Al full
armando
05/21/2017 at 4:48 pm
MASTER94
majalengkanow.com
08/30/2018 at 11:39 pm
What’s up, its good post concerning media print, we all be familiar with media is a wonderful source of information.
Nintento
02/04/2019 at 4:37 am
The new update has came out lots of new features and tournaments and this post gave me every information I required