How to Find GIFs on iOS 17
Users who recently upgraded to a new iPhone and current iPhone users who recently upgraded to iOS 17 are having trouble finding GIFs in the Messages app.
iOS 17 brought numerous changes to the Messages app including an updated design. Unsurprisingly, it’s giving new users trouble.
In particular, iPhone users are confused about where to find GIFs to send to friends and family. On older versions of iOS, users would find Apple’s #images and other third-party GIF apps on a toolbar below the text box. That’s not the case on iOS 17.
iOS 17 features a new plus button that, when tapped, will display all of the applications compatible with the Messages application. And that’s precisely where you’ll find GIFs on iOS 17.
Here’s what you need to do in order to find and send GIFs to friends and family on iMessage:
- Open up a thread in the Messages app
- Tap the + symbol next to the text box
- In most cases, users will now need to tap “More”
Once on this screen, iPhone users will now see the Apple’s default #images for GIFs. Users who have third party GIF apps like GIPHY installed should see those apps listed here as well.
Tap the desired app and a new app toolbar will appear below the text box. Tap a GIF and it will be automatically sent to the text box. Now hit send.
Heavy GIF users may want to push #images or third-party apps to the first page of the menu’s list of apps for each access.
To do that, simply hard press on the app’s name in the menu, be it GIPHY or another app, and drag up to the top of the iPhone’s screen.
Once the app is in the desired position, let go.
Install iOS 17.3.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and you missed older versions of iOS 17, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.3.1 update right away.
iOS 17.3.1 doesn't have any security updates of its own, but if you missed iOS 17.3 or older, you'll get security patches when you upgrade.
The iOS 17.3 update brought 15 new security patches to iPhone. These will help keep your device and its data protected from harm.
The software also added Stolen Device Protection to iPhone. It increases the security of your iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID to gain access to passwords, make purchases in Safari, and more.
This is useful if someone gets access to your iPhone and its passcode.
iOS 17.2 delivered 10 new security patches to iPhone. If you wish to find out more, you can head on over to Apple's security site for the details.
iOS 17.2 also included iMessage Contact Key Verification which improves the security of iMessage. The company also fixed an exploit that let the Flipper Zero multi-tool lock up iPhones.
iOS 17.1.2 had two security patches on board. Both were related to WebKit. If you want to learn more, you can do so right here.
iOS 17.1 brought 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addressed issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more.
iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.3.1 update as well.
